Oriflame SkinFest 2026: Celebrating Integrative Beauty From The Inside Out

On Saturday, 18th July 2026, Oriflame Nigeria welcomed over 800 guests to Marcelina’s Place, Lagos, for the second edition of Oriflame SkinFest, a vibrant celebration of beauty, wellness, education, and community.

Centered around the theme “Integrative Beauty,” SkinFest 2026 went beyond traditional skincare conversations to explore how healthy skin is influenced by the choices we make every day from the products we use and the food we eat to the lifestyle habits we cultivate.

Bringing together skincare enthusiasts, wellness advocates, healthcare professionals, beauty experts, Brand Partners, and guests from across Nigeria, the event showcased Oriflame’s philosophy of helping people carve their unique path to wellbeing.

A Beauty Experience from the Moment Guests Arrived

Guests were welcomed into an immersive beauty experience where they explored interactive product stations featuring Oriflame‘s latest innovations and best-selling collections.

From elegant fragrances like Divine Dark Velvet and the newly launched Mister Giordani Gold Eau de Parfum and Miss Giordani Gold Eau de Parfum, to personal care favourites such as Feminelle, wellness solutions from Wellosophy, and Oriflame‘s advanced Novage+ skincare range, attendees had the opportunity to touch, test and experience the products firsthand.

One of the biggest attractions throughout the day was the Novage+ Digital Skin Diagnostic Tool, where guests received personalised skin analyses and recommendations tailored specifically to their skin concerns. Instead of relying on guesswork or social media trends, attendees left with a clearer understanding of what their skin truly needed.



The event was also attended by the management team of Oriflame Nigeria, including Nikola Baroli, Oriflame Nigeria’s Managing Director; Adesewa Okeyinka, Marketing and Sales Support Manager; Oluseyi Abiri, Operations Manager; and Oyindamola Tella, Operations Manager, who joined guests and Brand Partners in experiencing the celebration of beauty, wellness and self-care.

Setting the Tone for the Day

The official programme commenced with a welcome address from Oriflame Nigeria‘s Marketing and Sales Support Manager, Adesewa Okeyinka, who warmly welcomed guests to SkinFest 2026.



She spoke about Oriflame‘s commitment to empowering people through beauty, wellness, education, and entrepreneurship, while encouraging everyone to embrace beauty as a lifestyle rooted in healthy habits rather than unrealistic beauty standards.

Her address perfectly introduced the day’s theme Integrative Beauty where beauty is viewed as the connection between skincare, wellness, confidence, nutrition, self-care, and healthy living.

Learning the Science Behind Great Skin

The first educational sessions were led by Oriflame Top Brand Partners, who guided guests through practical skincare education while simplifying the science behind achieving healthy-looking skin.

Rather than focusing on complicated routines, they encouraged attendees to first understand their skin before choosing products.



The sessions explored the advanced skincare science behind Novage+, introducing guests to innovative technologies including Bio Lumilock, Aspatrolift, Bio Sebum Control, and Bio Collagen Pro, each designed to target different skincare concerns such as uneven skin tone, dullness, excess oil, fine lines, and loss of firmness.

Guests were also introduced to the newly launched Novage+ Proceuticals 10% Niacinamide Power Drops, learning how its powerful formulation helps improve skin texture, visibly brighten the complexion, support the skin barrier, and reduce the appearance of pores, making it a versatile addition to many skincare routines.

Throughout the sessions, one message remained clear: skincare is not about changing who you are it’s about understanding your skin and giving it the care it deserves.

Healthy Smiles Complete Healthy Living

Continuing the morning’s conversations around holistic wellness, Dr. Chidera Nyingifa, a certified dentist, took the stage to speak about an area of beauty that is often overlooked oral health.



Dr. Chidera Nyingifa delivered an insightful session on oral health, sharing practical tips for maintaining healthy teeth and gums while emphasizing the connection between oral hygiene, overall wellbeing, and confidence. She also spotlighted the Oriflame Optifresh range including the Pro White Toothpaste, Maximum Fresh Toothpaste, and Sensitive Toothpaste reinforcing the message that beauty and wellness go beyond skincare.

Discovering Oriflame’s Latest Innovations

Guests were then taken on an exciting journey through Oriflame‘s newest beauty innovations by Oriflame Product Specialist, Awa Irene.



She introduced the science, inspiration and benefits behind the latest launches, including the Novage+ Proceuticals 10% Niacinamide Power Drops, the sophisticated Mister Giordani Gold and Miss Giordani Gold Eau de Parfum, the nourishing Milk & Honey Gold Shampoo and Conditioner, the glossy The ONE Hydrating Shine Lip Gloss, the volume-enhancing The ONE WonderLash XXL Mascara, and the Optifresh oral care range.

Guests gained a deeper appreciation of the research and innovation behind each product and how they fit into a complete beauty and wellness routine.

Real Stories. Real Transformations.

One of the most inspiring moments of the day came from Rachael Udenkwo, Oriflame Face of Nigeria 2026, who shared her “Glow Up with Oriflame” journey.



She spoke candidly about embracing healthier habits and how incorporating Wellosophy Meal Replacement into her lifestyle supported her weight management journey, boosted her confidence, and encouraged her to make healthier choices every day.

Her testimony reminded guests that true transformation happens through consistency and self-care not shortcuts.

Panel Session One: Understanding Your Skin at Every Stage

The first panel discussion was moderated by Oriflame Product Specialist, Awa Irene, and featured an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Kunle Remi—award-winning actor, one of Nigeria’s most recognizable screen talents, and Oriflame Brand Ambassador; Dr. Adefunke Arowolo, a medical doctor and Health Educator; Dr. Peter Odunuyi, a Chemical Pathologist in Metabolic Medicine and lifestyle enthusiast; and Loretta Kama, an Oriflame Top Leader.



The conversation focused on understanding the skin through different stages of life and explored how age, hormones, lifestyle, nutrition, stress, and environmental factors influence skin health. Panelists also challenged common skincare myths while encouraging attendees to choose products based on their individual skin needs rather than social media trends.



Speaking during the session, Dr. Adefunke Arowolo emphasized the importance of adapting skincare routines as the skin changes over time. She noted that “as you grow older, your skincare should grow with you,” highlighting the need for skincare to evolve with age and recommending anti-ageing solutions such as the Novage+ range to help address changing skin concerns.



Dr. Peter Odunuyi also shed light on the dangers of using harmful and unregulated skincare products, explaining how certain ingredients and practices can damage the skin barrier, trigger long-term skin concerns and compromise overall skin health. He encouraged attendees to prioritize safe, quality skincare products and make informed choices when building their skincare routines.



Kunle Remi highlighted the growing importance of skincare for men, encouraging more men to take an active interest in caring for their skin. He noted that skincare is not exclusive to women but an essential part of overall grooming, wellness and self-care for everyone.



It was an insightful conversation that helped guests better understand that great skincare starts with knowledge.

Panel Session Two: Beauty Starts from Within

The second panel session was moderated by Oriflame Commercial Planner Buhari Memunat, who was joined by Dr. Adefunke Arowolo, Dr. Peter Odunuyi, Kunle Remi, and Oriflame Top Brand Partner Iniye Emelife.



This session focused on the power of holistic wellness and the impact that everyday lifestyle choices can have on overall health, confidence, and wellbeing.



A standout moment was hearing Iniye Emelife’s inspiring wellness journey. Through consistency, healthier habits, and the support of the Oriflame Wellosophy Meal Replacement, Iniye achieved a remarkable weight-loss transformation that has positively impacted her overall health, energy levels, and quality of life. Her story served as a powerful reminder that wellness is a journey, and that caring for the body from within can lead to lasting, visible results.



The session beautifully reinforced the principle of Integrative Beauty that true confidence and radiant skin begin with a healthy body and balanced lifestyle.



A Journey of Transformation

Following the second panel discussion, Oriflame Top Leader Damilola Adeniji took to the stage to share her own “Glow Up with Oriflame” story.



She opened up about her struggles with weight management and how embracing healthier habits, alongside the support of Wellosophy Meal Replacement, helped her achieve her desired weight and build greater confidence.

Her story resonated deeply with the audience, serving as a powerful reminder that lasting transformation comes through consistency, patience, and choosing a healthier lifestyle.

Ending on a High Note



To round off the event, another exciting round of games brought smiles, laughter, and plenty of excitement to the audience.

Guests enthusiastically participated, with winners receiving Oriflame goodie bags, ending the day on a joyful and memorable note.

Thank You for Making SkinFest 2026 Unforgettable



SkinFest 2026 was far more than a skincare event.

It was a celebration of Integrative Beauty, bringing together skincare science, wellness, nutrition, oral care, fragrance, personal care, expert knowledge, technology, and inspiring real-life stories under one roof.

To our over 800 guests, distinguished speakers, healthcare professionals, Brand Partners, volunteers, beauty experts, and every member of the Oriflame community who made SkinFest 2026 possible thank you.

Your enthusiasm, curiosity, and passion transformed this year’s event into an unforgettable celebration of beauty and wellness.

As we reflect on another successful edition, one thing is certain, SkinFest has become more than an event. It has become a movement that inspires people to embrace beauty from the inside out.

Keep glowing. Keep growing. Keep reaching your happy place with Oriflame.

Follow Oriflame Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp Channel for live updates on Oriflame SkinFest 2026.

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