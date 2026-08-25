Life Lager Returns with Back to Bar 2.0, Giving Consumers More Reasons to Celebrate

Life Lager Beer is reigniting the spirit of togetherness at the bar, inviting consumers to reconnect with friends, create new memories, and enjoy shared moments over a bottle of Life Lager. This spirit comes to life with the return of its Back to Bar Experience 2.0, offering consumers more reasons to gather and enjoy the moment.

Following the success of its first edition across Aba, Onitsha, and Enugu, the experience returns to five eastern regions and Port Harcourt with instant rewards, cash prizes, and a renewed focus on the moments that make drinking a bottle of Life beer worth remembering. Consumers visiting participating bars across these States can enjoy their Life Lager while standing a chance to receive airtime instantly, with bigger rewards of up to ₦250,000 in cash also available through the promotion.

The upgraded experience will run from August to November, with a draw held every Thursday to select three lucky winners. Enjoy a bottle of Life Beer, win instant airtime, and a raffle ticket for a chance to win N250,000.

The excitement is built around a simple idea: sometimes all it takes is one call to bring people together. Whether it is calling an old friend, inviting the group out, or checking in on someone who has been missed, Life Lager is giving consumers another reason to make that call and head to the bar. Reconnecting with old friends and creating lasting memories is made both deeply meaningful and exceptionally rewarding through the second edition.

Every evening, Flavour will also keep the excitement going with reminders at 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM across participating regions, giving consumers another reason to round up their people, head out, and make the most of the evening at participating Life Lager outlets.

From spontaneous celebrations to unexpected wins, the experience is designed to add more excitement to nights out with friends. With rewards up for grabs throughout the promotion, every visit across the five eastern states and Port Harcourt offers another chance to be part of the excitement.

Speaking on “Back to Bar Experience 2.0,” Chukwuemeka Chieki, Brand Manager, Life Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said,

“This is about bringing people back to the moments that matter, the conversations, laughter, and unexpected memories that happen when people come together. With this second edition, we are giving consumers even more reasons to step out, make that call and reconnect, while adding rewards that make the experience more exciting. Life Lager has always believed that the best moments are shared, and Back to Bar 2.0 is our way of encouraging people to create more of them.”

Back to Bar 2.0 is ultimately about more than the rewards. It is about making room for connection again calling the people you have not seen in a while, meeting up after a long day, and creating the kind of memories that only happen when people come together.

So, make the call, gather your people, and head back to the bar. With Life Lager, your next evening out could qualify you for a draw to win the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira.

For more details on how to participate and stand a chance to win, follow Life Lager Beer across its social media platforms at @lifelager_ng. Stay connected for updates, promotion details, and more exciting moments from Back to Bar 2.0.

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