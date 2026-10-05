5 Films Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson Have Featured in Together

If it were rumoured that Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson are getting married, you’d hardly dismiss the rumour because of the times the duo have shared the stage in films, and their synergy and connection each time they appear together in a film. With their latest YouTube release, “My 30th Wedding” going viral, with over 22 million views in 11 days, it is informative to look at some of the films they have both featured in together.

In each film, you will find that connection. While they have mainly featured together in romance movies, the genre has not limited the creativity and energy they bring into each film. Let’s look at some of the films Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson have both featured in.

Breaded Life

In this 2021 movie, Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson navigate life in the ghetto after Timini’s character, Sunmi, is forced out of his wealthy existence. The film showcases the duo’s varying personas, highlighting themes of vulnerability, strength, and love. They demonstrate how two actors can continuously interact on screen while still delivering distinctly different vibes.

Reel Love

Produced by Timini Egbuson and directed by Kayode Kasum, Reel Love explores the relationship between love, celebrity and social media. Timini plays Tomide Jobi, a relationship influencer whose public image suffers after a heated confrontation with Rachel, played by T.J. Omusuku, goes viral. To repair the damage, Tomide agrees to stage a fake relationship with Rachel, but the arrangement becomes complicated when genuine feelings begin to develop. Bimbo Ademoye appears as Chizaram in the film, which also features Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello and Dakore Egbuson-Akande. Released in Nigerian cinemas on Valentine’s Day in 2025, the film examines the pressure to maintain a public image and the difference between performing love for an audience and experiencing it in real life.

Big Love

In Big Love, Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson play Adina and Adil, two young people who meet while pursuing their ambitions and eventually fall in love. Adil is determined to achieve his dreams, while Adina is an independent woman focused on making a living. As their relationship develops, they must confront personal fears and a secret that threatens to come between them. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the romantic drama explores love, trust and the difficult choices that can test a relationship. The film also gives viewers another opportunity to see the chemistry between the two actors as romantic leads.

Unexpected Places

Bimbo Ademoye plays Prosper, the daughter of a housekeeper who steps in to manage the household while her mother recovers from surgery. Her new responsibilities bring her into contact with Chris, played by Timini Egbuson, a wealthy playboy whose irresponsible behaviour has become a concern for his father. Their relationship begins on difficult terms, but Prosper’s presence gradually challenges Chris to reconsider his choices and take responsibility for his life. Produced by Ademoye and directed by Great Val Edochie, the romantic drama explores personal growth, love and the unexpected circumstances that can change people’s lives. The film also takes a more emotional turn as the couple’s relationship develops.

Introducing the Kujus

Directed by Biodun Stephen, Introducing the Kujus is a family comedy-drama set in Badagry, Lagos. The film follows five siblings who are reluctant to return to their hometown for the fifth anniversary of their mother’s death. Mausi Kuju, played by Bisola Aiyeola, and her brother Maugbe, played by Timini Egbuson, devise a plan to bring the family together, but their complicated relationships threaten to get in the way. Bimbo Ademoye plays Ebi, one of the siblings whose relationships and family history contribute to the story. The film explores family bonds, old disagreements and the things that can bring people back together.