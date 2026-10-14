BNXN Has The Best EP Projects in Afrobeats

There is no doubt that Daniel Etiese Benson, aka BNXN, is one of the most lyrically gifted Nigerian artists. There aren’t many of them, to be fair, but BNXN has continued to impress and express that the music game in Africa still needs him. Now, as is the trope now, many artists measure their success via album releases. There are positive sides to that, especially having a large catalogue and a ton of songs to perform with. However, the album rush has not been for BNXN. Since his breakout about 5 years ago, Sincerely Benson and Captain, he has only released two albums, but complements the effort with many Extended Plays (EPs), and he makes the best of them.

So far in his career, BNXN has released four EP projects.

Sorry I’m Late (2021)

Released in October 2021, Sorry I’m Late was BNXN’s first major statement as a solo artist. At the time, he had become increasingly familiar to listeners through collaborations, including Zlatan‘s “Spiritual,” LADIPOE‘s “Feeling” and Burna Boy‘s remix of “L’enu.” The seven-track project gave him the opportunity to show what he could do without relying on another artist’s catalogue or audience. Songs like “Kilometre,” “Never Stopped” and “Ogechukwu,” featuring The Cavemen, highlighted his ability to move between catchy Afropop, introspective songwriting and highlife influences. It helped establish him as more than an artist who delivered memorable verses on other people’s songs.

Bad Since ’97 (2022)

With Bad Since ’97, BNXN became more confident in his identity and sound. Released in August 2022, the seven-track EP featured Wizkid, Wande Coal and Olamide, three established artists whose presence added to its appeal. “Many Ways,” “Kenkele” and “Modupe” gave listeners different sides of his artistry, while the title track reinforced the self-assurance that runs through the project. It arrived in a year when his contribution to Pheelz‘s “Finesse” had further raised his profile, making the EP an important follow-up to his breakthrough. Although critics differed on the consistency of its production, the project demonstrated his growing ability to hold his own alongside established names.

The Game Needs Us (2026)

Four years after Bad Since ’97, BNXN teamed up with producer Sarz for The Game Needs Us, a five-track EP released in May 2026. The collaboration is particularly interesting because it allows the singer’s melodies and songwriting to meet Sarz’s distinctive production. From “Rum & Soda” to “Emotional High” and “Already,” the project balances romantic vulnerability with the sort of rhythms that work equally well on headphones and dance floors. Its strongest commercial statement came with “Back Outside,” which topped Spotify Nigeria’s daily songs chart. More impressively, all five tracks entered the platform’s Nigerian top 15 in the same period. That suggested that listeners engaged with the project beyond a single hit.

Still in Charge (2026)

BNXN followed that collaborative outing with Still in Charge, a six-track EP released on 1 October 2026. Featuring Asake on “Eja Meja” and FOLA on “Shamaya,” the project moves between self-assurance, romance and carefree enjoyment. “Online” addresses conversations about his absence from social media, while “Deliberate Work” offers a more pointed look at his experiences in the industry. “If You Like” closes the project on a lighter note, leaving listeners with a glimpse of an artist comfortable with his position. The EP also debuted on Apple Music’s Nigerian albums chart.

Across these four projects, BNXN has demonstrated that an artist doesn’t necessarily need to release an album every year to remain relevant. Each EP provides a focused glimpse into his development, collaborating with some of the industry’s most recognisable names while continuing to experiment with his sound. While his albums offer a broader view of his artistry, his EPs consistently give listeners compelling reasons to pay attention. The industry often prioritises quantity; BNXN makes a strong quality case as well.