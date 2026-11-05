Jameson Backs the Businesses Behind the Business

Jameson Wholesale Offer Recognizes Trade Partners with Trucks, Generators and Other Rewards

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, through its Jameson brand, is investing in its wholesale channel through the Jameson Wholesale Offer 2026, a trade initiative designed to recognize wholesalers’ contributions to the company’s distribution network and provide business assets that can support their day-to-day operations.

Running from 14 September to 13 December 2026, the offer features a range of rewards for qualifying wholesalers, including 30 delivery trucks comprising 10 five-tonne trucks and 20 1.5-tonne trucks. Other rewards include 100 units each of 7.5KVA petrol generators, side-by-side refrigerators and 75-inch televisions, alongside thousands of additional items such as tabletop gas cookers, rechargeable fans and air fryers.

The scale and variety of these rewards reflect the important role wholesalers play in moving products through the distribution network. Beyond purchasing and reselling products, wholesalers manage inventory, coordinate deliveries, respond to retailer demand and help ensure products remain available across different outlets.

For businesses operating in this part of the value chain, access to reliable delivery vehicles and essential business equipment can support daily operations and help them respond to the demands of their customers. Through the Jameson Wholesale Offer, Pernod Ricard Nigeria is providing qualifying trade partners with rewards that extend beyond the products they purchase.

Emmanuel Ehikioya Musa, Head of Trade Marketing Nigeria, said: “Our wholesale partners play an important role in ensuring our products reach retailers and other businesses. We recognise the work that goes into managing stock, meeting customer demand and keeping products moving. Through the Jameson Wholesale Offer, we want to acknowledge their contribution with rewards that can support their businesses and day-to-day operations.”

The offer also includes a sell-out component that allows wholesalers to access additional items to give to their retailers. These include tabletop gas cookers, rechargeable fans and air fryers, providing another way for wholesalers to recognise their customers and support their business relationships.

For Pernod Ricard Nigeria, strengthening the wholesale channel is an important part of maintaining relationships with the businesses that help connect its portfolio to retailers. The Jameson Wholesale Offer provides a practical way to recognise these partners while offering rewards that have potential value beyond the immediate transaction.

Ikechukwu Agu, Commercial Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said: “Our trade partners are an important part of how we do business, and we value the role they play in making our products available to customers. Through initiatives like the Jameson Wholesale Offer, we are recognising their contribution and reinforcing our commitment to building strong, long-term relationships across the distribution network.”

The Jameson Wholesale Offer 2026 runs until 13 December 2026. Participation is subject to the programme’s terms and conditions.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Established in 2012, Pernod Ricard Nigeria is a member of the Pernod Ricard Group, a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, combining traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand building and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

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