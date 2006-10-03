BellaNaija

BIMBO AKINTOLA

03.10.2006

Bimbo Akintola is one of my favourite Nigerian actresses.
From her role as Tutsy Adigwe in ‘Out of Bounds’ with RMD (I LUVED that movie!) to her role in Ego Boyo’s ‘Keeping Faith’(I LUVED my movie too..lol) , Bimbo always delivers!
Check out a recent magazine feature from True Love West Africa Magazine……


Thanks for all the comments…Let us know what u think!

23 Comments on BIMBO AKINTOLA
  Icy October 3, 2006 at 1:20 pm

    Wow! I'm impressed. nice work Bella!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  Icy October 3, 2006 at 1:23 pm

    Errr wait o.. I"m first again.. hahahah omo is a lie BELLA 2ice now o.. I don be fest entry hmph!.. I'M E-MAILING YOU MY ADDRESS. I want ma damn prize in the mail lol!… Is there anyway to subscribe to True Love Mag? The quality seems very up to par. I'm digging this!. I'm looked up their website in the past.. not too impressive but I think it's cuz they don't have time!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  Icy October 3, 2006 at 1:24 pm

    opps! 3 times back to back excuse my typo abeg.. I HATE PROOF READING..!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  Adaure October 3, 2006 at 2:43 pm

    Lol @ ICY… you crazy girl.
    Did you see the site for the West Africa version? I was looking for that and information on how to subscribe but only found the South Africa version. This is the one I saw http://www.women24.com/Women24/TrueLove/TL_Template/

    Bella can you help some sistuhs out with info

    Love this! 3 Reply
  Anonymous October 3, 2006 at 4:11 pm

    don't mess with my tu-tu …

    Love this! 7 Reply
  Toni Payne October 3, 2006 at 4:17 pm

    Yeah she is a very good actress. But ermmm I really wish it was easier to get mags like True Love and Genevieve out this way 🙁

    Love this! 6 Reply
  naijagal October 3, 2006 at 4:24 pm

    hi toni i agree it would be nice to have the magazine out this way. I know a contact in Genevieve mag will find out how that can be done

Good Post bella!

    Good Post bella!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  zaiprincesa October 3, 2006 at 7:34 pm

    She is such a kewl actress…and pretty too!.and the keeping faith is my movie oh…. lol@ Icy…ahn ahn…u're funny oh.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  Through these eyes October 3, 2006 at 7:37 pm

    Will do!

    http://www.foreveryourlady.blogspot.com

    Love this! 8 Reply
  Biodun October 3, 2006 at 10:44 pm

    She has this accent that craps me up, love the few movies I have seen her in.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  koosi October 3, 2006 at 11:07 pm

    mot sure if i've seen any of her movies but she sure looks like she can deliver. More grease to your elbow Bimbo

    Love this! 4 Reply
  Angie October 4, 2006 at 7:29 am

    Bimbo is on of nollywood very good actress.
    Wateva role she is given she acts it perfectly.
    Abt subscription….subscription forms are usually included in the true love magazines or maybe u could send them an email asking abt that info(i m sure bella can get the email).
Nice one bella
    Nice one bella

    Love this! 8 Reply
  Parazone Super Bleach October 4, 2006 at 1:04 pm

    Never heard of her..quite attractive lady..

    Love this! 6 Reply
  Mari October 4, 2006 at 4:57 pm

    wow finally got thru to make a comment. Its been crazy reading and not being able to put a comment.

    I loved Bimbo Akintola in Keeping Faith. She did real good.

    Bella…good job with the blog!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  Icy October 4, 2006 at 5:05 pm

    hmm Bella. Ordinarily , you know I woulda sent you an e-mail to check up on your tush, but since I have claimed the 1st title twice in about a week *teheheheh*. no rush. jare.. take ya time.. errr jes hurry up and blog.. the 3rd time's a charm lol!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  BGT October 4, 2006 at 5:51 pm

    I looooooove Bimbo Akintola…walahi…she is so very…poised!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  Toni Payne October 4, 2006 at 6:26 pm

    Cool.. Its really nice to see naija producing great quality mags.. There is another mag called juicy, they started I think last year and its geared more towards teens but pretty cool all the same. Kinda like a naija seventeen.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  Anonymous October 4, 2006 at 11:34 pm

    http://tola-okoyathomas.memory-of.com/

    Did anyone know her..This breast Cancer is real..

    She is too young..:(

    Mamograms anyone?

    Godbless all you!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  Ireti October 5, 2006 at 2:38 am

    @ anon..Eyaaaa

    Love this! 6 Reply
  Tutsy October 5, 2006 at 4:03 am

    @annon……. Yepa!!! Tola Okaya-Thomas is dead?……kai!!! life is so short o, i remember flipping through ovation magazine earlier this year, and her wedding was one of the featured articles. It was a star-studded event. And the love story about how she met her hubby was just breath-taking. She was so beautiful in her dress, simply gorgeous. Mehn!!! its kinda crazy that she died not quite a year after her nuptial. Ladies pls get checked, don’t take your mammogram for granted. Cancer if detected early can be better managed or sometimes cured with the right treatment.
    May Tola’s soul rest in perfect peace
    @ Bella….nice write-up, i am Bimbo Akintola’s biggest fan. My nickname actually came from her movie “out of bounds”, my girls started calling me Tutsy ‘cuz they thought i had a couple of lose screws in my head…lol…And ‘cuz of my care free, party girl nature which she portrayed in the movie.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  mona October 5, 2006 at 9:43 am

    That's mad oh that she's dead, may her soul rest in peace…meanwhile I love Bimbo Akintola oh…ChiChi met her recently and interviewed her actually!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  Anonymous May 8, 2007 at 2:29 pm

    bimbo akintola is the best in the industry. any actor that can act well on stage surely must be a good actor. u can call me on 08068645857. i have her contact number and i have chated with her. she is nice

    Love this! 7 Reply
  peter February 21, 2011 at 6:56 pm

    plz i want 2b part of ur shw,bcos i lv it so muc
h
    h

    Love this! 5 Reply
