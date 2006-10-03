Bimbo Akintola is one of my favourite Nigerian actresses.
From her role as Tutsy Adigwe in ‘Out of Bounds’ with RMD (I LUVED that movie!) to her role in Ego Boyo’s ‘Keeping Faith’(I LUVED my movie too..lol) , Bimbo always delivers!
Check out a recent magazine feature from True Love West Africa Magazine……
Thanks for all the comments…Let us know what u think!
Did you see the site for the West Africa version? I was looking for that and information on how to subscribe but only found the South Africa version. This is the one I saw http://www.women24.com/Women24/TrueLove/TL_Template/
Yeah she is a very good actress. But ermmm I really wish it was easier to get mags like True Love and Genevieve out this way 🙁
hi toni i agree it would be nice to have the magazine out this way. I know a contact in Genevieve mag will find out how that can be done
Abt subscription….subscription forms are usually included in the true love magazines or maybe u could send them an email asking abt that info(i m sure bella can get the email).
Cool.. Its really nice to see naija producing great quality mags.. There is another mag called juicy, they started I think last year and its geared more towards teens but pretty cool all the same. Kinda like a naija seventeen.
http://tola-okoyathomas.memory-of.com/
Did anyone know her..This breast Cancer is real..
She is too young..:(
Mamograms anyone?
@annon……. Yepa!!! Tola Okaya-Thomas is dead?……kai!!! life is so short o, i remember flipping through ovation magazine earlier this year, and her wedding was one of the featured articles. It was a star-studded event. And the love story about how she met her hubby was just breath-taking. She was so beautiful in her dress, simply gorgeous. Mehn!!! its kinda crazy that she died not quite a year after her nuptial. Ladies pls get checked, don’t take your mammogram for granted. Cancer if detected early can be better managed or sometimes cured with the right treatment.
May Tola’s soul rest in perfect peace
@ Bella….nice write-up, i am Bimbo Akintola’s biggest fan. My nickname actually came from her movie “out of bounds”, my girls started calling me Tutsy ‘cuz they thought i had a couple of lose screws in my head…lol…And ‘cuz of my care free, party girl nature which she portrayed in the movie.
