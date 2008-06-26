RUNDOWN – NAOMI, OZWALD & NDUKA + DEOLA SAGOE

Hi!!!!!
Following the overwhelming success of the festival, now in its third year, Nigerian media mogul Nduka Obaigbena is taking his brain-child cross-continent with scheduled events in Abuja, July 11, Lagos, July 13, Washington DC, August 1, and London, October 14. The world-class festival is set to project positive images of Africa by showcasing the renaissance of Africa’s music, fashion and the arts.
Featured artists at this year’s events will include Jay-Z, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Fat Joe, Naomi Campbell, Oluchi, Tyson Beckford, Youssou N’Dour, Liya Kebede, Alek Wek, Ozwald Boateng, Chris Aire, 9ICE and Shank.
Here is Nduka Obaigbena along with supermodel, Naomi Campbell & designer, Ozwald Boateng at the photocall at Royal Albert Hall in London.
The Deaf Orphans Educational Trust is a NON-Governmental organisation whose aim is to provide quality education and life skills to deaf orphans.
On the 20th Of June, The Deaf Orphans Educational Trust together with CatWALK THE WORLD and The Malawian Embassy hosted an event to raise awareness about Deaf orphans in Africa and especially Malawi. Here are the photos.
Makeup: Lola Maja @ Sacred-City.com
Oluchi at NEAs & Yinka Davies at Kora Event both looking great in similar embellished strap dresses.
Naomi Campbell!!!
Nice! Kudos to Mr. Obaigbena, And the ppl behind the Deaf orphans NGO.
Ozwald looks scrumptious. I really admire it when people in ‘seemingly frivolous’ business help people.
Sorry but that ThisDay festival sounds like a logistical nightmare. I have much more to say, but I’ll keep it to myself, but my girl crush is Naomi Campbell, receeding hairline and all, I absolutely heart her.
Moments like these make you so proud to be Nigerian…African, people looking to do something for a just cause, something positive.
As for ThisDay, thank God, I will be rocking it in D.C yup!!!!
I really look forward to watching Jay-Z again.He was the man of the 2006 festival.Thanks This Day.
I agree with you but being my spokes person Oluchi rocked it harder and her hair healthy. Thanks to Natures Gentle Touch.
Can you please post more info on This Day event that will be in DC? i.e. tickets, venue etc when the details are disclosed or if anyone knows, please share.
How come agbani is missing from the lineup and liya kebede is on…dont get me wrong liya is hawttt as well but someone shud hook agbani up..i think shes fab
thanks for the updates Bella, i’m lovin’ the pink wallpaper (my fave color!)
I am just interested to see what people will pay $1000 ticket that they pay in naija, for the thisday concert in Washington DC>
Una get one thousand dollars to see Jigga?
Na to on BET dey respect ya sef ooo!.
Can we please discuss the fineness that is Oswald Botang. My God, that man is perfection. Ghana makes goodlooking men eh.
Oh yea, I love Naomi too.
kpakpando, I hope Oluchi takes heed and rests her real hair from the weave now and then.
yinka davies rocked it better..minus d headgear (dont understand it!)
her boobies filled it out better…dat said i luv me some oluchi anytime!
loved the dress better on Yinka, Oluchi looked a bit too slim in hers.
Stumbled upon this blog today. Well done! I do not have much to say about the festival. To me it is a joke and does little to project real African culture and the African situation. Perhaps it celebrates the American-wannabe African culture which is emerging in most African urban centres now. I wish everyone well. But…poor Africa…
I think I prefer Yinka’s but I thought she kinda looks like Kate Henshaw-Nutall (sp). I’m not enjoying the blue on Oluchi.
i’m with adeyara on this one. how you gonna do a show to promote african music and have more african-american singers perform?
This was really intresting to see nice stuff really.
Too bad naomi was banned at Mandelas birthday celebration maybe it will help with her anger management classes
i really f with this blog. even though i feel like it’s more for women. and that f is the shortened version of the profane word. because i see that disclaimer. but keep on rocking it. and let people know what’s good in nigeria and on that whole continent. yzr.
love this post bella!
Oluchi looks AMAZING in that dress!!! Wow – so slim and subtle yet stunning! Simply beautiful. Yinka looks wonderful but she fills hers out more because she’s not a runway supermodel!!! I have a purple tie-dye headwrap I used to wear like that – I have enjoyed wearing my hair natural since 2000. In fact I’m wearing my hair in two 2-strand twists now. Blessings…
Talking of fashion, Bella did you hear Tiffany Amber’s (folake Coker) got kidnapped last week for a ransom of N50million? So you can no longer be safe and successful in Nigeria now? Wow!
