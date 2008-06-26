RUNDOWN – NAOMI, OZWALD & NDUKA + DEOLA SAGOE

Hi!!!!!

Hope your week has been fabulous so far!

So excited that I’m blogging this week.

ENJOY!

Following the overwhelming success of the festival, now in its third year, Nigerian media mogul Nduka Obaigbena is taking his brain-child cross-continent with scheduled events in Abuja, July 11, Lagos, July 13, Washington DC, August 1, and London, October 14. The world-class festival is set to project positive images of Africa by showcasing the renaissance of Africa’s music, fashion and the arts.

Featured artists at this year’s events will include Jay-Z, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Fat Joe, Naomi Campbell, Oluchi, Tyson Beckford, Youssou N’Dour, Liya Kebede, Alek Wek, Ozwald Boateng, Chris Aire, 9ICE and Shank.

Here is Nduka Obaigbena along with supermodel, Naomi Campbell & designer, Ozwald Boateng at the photocall at Royal Albert Hall in London.







The Deaf Orphans Educational Trust is a NON-Governmental organisation whose aim is to provide quality education and life skills to deaf orphans.

On the 20th Of June, The Deaf Orphans Educational Trust together with CatWALK THE WORLD and The Malawian Embassy hosted an event to raise awareness about Deaf orphans in Africa and especially Malawi. Here are the photos.