BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

RUNDOWN – NAOMI, OZWALD & NDUKA + DEOLA SAGOE

26.06.2008 at By 28 Comments

Hi!!!!!
Hope your week has been fabulous so far!
So excited that I’m blogging this week.
ENJOY!

Following the overwhelming success of the festival, now in its third year, Nigerian media mogul Nduka Obaigbena is taking his brain-child cross-continent with scheduled events in Abuja, July 11, Lagos, July 13, Washington DC, August 1, and London, October 14. The world-class festival is set to project positive images of Africa by showcasing the renaissance of Africa’s music, fashion and the arts.
Featured artists at this year’s events will include Jay-Z, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Fat Joe, Naomi Campbell, Oluchi, Tyson Beckford, Youssou N’Dour, Liya Kebede, Alek Wek, Ozwald Boateng, Chris Aire, 9ICE and Shank.

Here is Nduka Obaigbena along with supermodel, Naomi Campbell & designer, Ozwald Boateng at the photocall at Royal Albert Hall in London.



______________________________________
The Deaf Orphans Educational Trust is a NON-Governmental organisation whose aim is to provide quality education and life skills to deaf orphans.
On the 20th Of June, The Deaf Orphans Educational Trust together with CatWALK THE WORLD and The Malawian Embassy hosted an event to raise awareness about Deaf orphans in Africa and especially Malawi. Here are the photos.

Clothes: Deola Sagoe
Stylist: Arieta Mujay
Makeup: Lola Maja @ Sacred-City.com
Assistants: Dennis Lye & Deborah A
PR: Matthew Mensah




Fashion for a great cause!
_____________________________
Oluchi at NEAs & Yinka Davies at Kora Event both looking great in similar embellished strap dresses.
I cant even ask who ‘rocked it best’ cause they both look fabulous.
Photo Credit: Niyi Tabiti
_______________________
Would you forgive? Answer over at Cupid Knot
That’s it!
Ciao
28 Comments on RUNDOWN – NAOMI, OZWALD & NDUKA + DEOLA SAGOE
  • Anonymous June 26, 2008 at 12:24 pm

    Naomi Campbell!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous June 26, 2008 at 1:17 pm

    im second!!yay!!
    wish i was going home this summer!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • mystoriesmytestimonies June 26, 2008 at 1:19 pm

    third …yippie…

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • BrownSugar June 26, 2008 at 1:26 pm

    Nice! Kudos to Mr. Obaigbena, And the ppl behind the Deaf orphans NGO.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • bintifulgal June 26, 2008 at 1:49 pm

    Ozwald looks scrumptious. I really admire it when people in ‘seemingly frivolous’ business help people.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Kpakpando June 26, 2008 at 2:04 pm

    Sorry but that ThisDay festival sounds like a logistical nightmare. I have much more to say, but I’ll keep it to myself, but my girl crush is Naomi Campbell, receeding hairline and all, I absolutely heart her.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous June 26, 2008 at 2:51 pm

    Bella how do I email you a site? Thanks.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Zena June 26, 2008 at 3:28 pm

    Moments like these make you so proud to be Nigerian…African, people looking to do something for a just cause, something positive.

    As for ThisDay, thank God, I will be rocking it in D.C yup!!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • africa entertainment and sports June 26, 2008 at 4:57 pm

    I really look forward to watching Jay-Z again.He was the man of the 2006 festival.Thanks This Day.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Natures Gentle Touch June 26, 2008 at 5:01 pm

    Hey Bella,

    I agree with you but being my spokes person Oluchi rocked it harder and her hair healthy. Thanks to Natures Gentle Touch.

    Wow!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous June 26, 2008 at 5:08 pm

    Can you please post more info on This Day event that will be in DC? i.e. tickets, venue etc when the details are disclosed or if anyone knows, please share.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous June 26, 2008 at 5:09 pm

    How come agbani is missing from the lineup and liya kebede is on…dont get me wrong liya is hawttt as well but someone shud hook agbani up..i think shes fab

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous June 26, 2008 at 11:21 pm

    thanks for the updates Bella, i’m lovin’ the pink wallpaper (my fave color!)

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous June 27, 2008 at 2:35 am

    I am just interested to see what people will pay $1000 ticket that they pay in naija, for the thisday concert in Washington DC>

    Una get one thousand dollars to see Jigga?

    Na to on BET dey respect ya sef ooo!.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • BeautyinBaltimore June 27, 2008 at 6:03 am

    Can we please discuss the fineness that is Oswald Botang. My God, that man is perfection. Ghana makes goodlooking men eh.

    Oh yea, I love Naomi too.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • BeautyinBaltimore June 27, 2008 at 6:04 am

    kpakpando, I hope Oluchi takes heed and rests her real hair from the weave now and then.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • adaeze June 27, 2008 at 12:00 pm

    u aint asking but i’m telling…
    yinka davies rocked it better..minus d headgear (dont understand it!)
    her boobies filled it out better…dat said i luv me some oluchi anytime!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • adaeze June 27, 2008 at 12:01 pm

    my comment was posted thrice??? dang!

    soryy y’all…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous June 27, 2008 at 3:08 pm

    loved the dress better on Yinka, Oluchi looked a bit too slim in hers.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Adeyera June 27, 2008 at 4:01 pm

    Stumbled upon this blog today. Well done! I do not have much to say about the festival. To me it is a joke and does little to project real African culture and the African situation. Perhaps it celebrates the American-wannabe African culture which is emerging in most African urban centres now. I wish everyone well. But…poor Africa…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • isha June 28, 2008 at 2:23 am

    23rd! Lol.
    I think I prefer Yinka’s but I thought she kinda looks like Kate Henshaw-Nutall (sp). I’m not enjoying the blue on Oluchi.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous June 29, 2008 at 8:17 pm

    i’m with adeyara on this one. how you gonna do a show to promote african music and have more african-american singers perform?

    sassycassie

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Emilia June 29, 2008 at 11:02 pm

    This was really intresting to see nice stuff really.

    Too bad naomi was banned at Mandelas birthday celebration maybe it will help with her anger management classes

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • DCtoBC.com July 2, 2008 at 9:36 am

    damn.

    i really f with this blog. even though i feel like it’s more for women. and that f is the shortened version of the profane word. because i see that disclaimer. but keep on rocking it. and let people know what’s good in nigeria and on that whole continent. yzr.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Mona July 2, 2008 at 5:18 pm

    love this post bella!

    i’m back – Mona xxx

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Saved and Abstinent! July 4, 2008 at 12:20 am

    Oluchi looks AMAZING in that dress!!! Wow – so slim and subtle yet stunning! Simply beautiful. Yinka looks wonderful but she fills hers out more because she’s not a runway supermodel!!! I have a purple tie-dye headwrap I used to wear like that – I have enjoyed wearing my hair natural since 2000. In fact I’m wearing my hair in two 2-strand twists now. Blessings…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous July 8, 2008 at 9:24 am

    Talking of fashion, Bella did you hear Tiffany Amber’s (folake Coker) got kidnapped last week for a ransom of N50million? So you can no longer be safe and successful in Nigeria now? Wow!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anonymous July 8, 2008 at 9:27 am

    Talking of fashion, Bella did you hear Tiffany Amber’s (Folake Coker) CHILDREN got kidnapped last week for a ransom of N50million? So you can no longer be safe and successful in Nigeria now? Wow!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija