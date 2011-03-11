Omawumi debuts video for “When Breeze Blow” & A Sneak Peek of the “If You Ask Me” video

Her new single “If You Ask Me” is getting massive radio airplay and the video compilation DVD featuring videos for selected singles from her debut album “Wonder Woman” is selling well; It’s Omawumi – Nigeria’s powerhouse vocalist.
Here is the video for the final single from “Wonder Woman” – It’s for the song – “When Breeze Blow“. The video features Dr Frabz and Waje alongside Omawumi. It sells a story of infidelity, jealousy, betrayal and love. Video directed by Gini.
For her current single from her forthcoming sophomore album, “If You Ask Me“, we have a sneak peek of the new video. Video directed by Clarence Peters.
Numero Uno!!
Hot hot sneapet for If you ask me, looks like it would be one banging video.
When breez blow is simply orgasmic….love,love it!
ok..this is my review.
Nice song, lovely video. was held spell bound until…
“when Breeze blow< FOUL YAN… GO OPEN"
please what was that for? it spoilt the whole song for me.
i cant even spell the Yanse abi is it Yanche, or better still ass.
In TODAY NA TODAY, we understand the whole pidgin stuff cos it portrayed African from start to finish. But this? the delve into Pidgin is uncalled for.
a foul what ever open song needs to portray African from start to finish. and a song with this video and beginning needs to fully be the way it started.
Had to bring my Eng lit major butt here, when an artiste is classified “African”, they should be able to infuse “Africanness” into their art. Omawumi’s song, “When Breeze blow”, which is even the title of the song shows this BEAUTIFULLY. BECAUSE she has done a slow R & B like song, doesn’t mean she cannot speak pidgin in it. That is exactly how she depicts her genre. #OkBye
i am not saying she can’t blend songs…. what i am saying is that the foul what ever open doesn’t rhyme well with the song and video……….. its is a good phrase that can stand on its own.
ok?
like i said in d beginning, a nice song and video
I am with @omogekofo 100% . Omawunmi’s infusion of pidgin english into all her songs/videos/ etc is beginning to irritate the hell out of me…
And please dont remind me of how many “LAW” degrees she has… This is just GROSS!
i totally disagree…we are africans and uniquely naija that was a unique way of saying so, what will u then say about Banky W’s u de do me strong tin..the tune and then pidgin thru out….lovely song Oma…keep it up!!
Banky’s u dey do me strong thing blends….
Lagbaja’s konko below is a good example of an oyibo song in africa tounge.
her today na today is excellent too.
but this fowl yansh thing is ……………..
just lacks the rhyme. in the beginning its all good till u hear the chorus.
Lovely review I must say. May not agree with all the points you raised, however, I guess people can take a cue as to how to criticize works.
I’m with u on this one as well. Was slightly put off when I heard the pidgin.
loool…. didnt even clock what she was saying was FOWL, but i heard something to do with yansh… she should have considered different words for that particular part… interesting story line… Sha, I will NEVER understand why people cheat, betray and hurt people…. i will never understand.. I pray I wont fall a victim, and for anyone that has felt any hurt from anybody. I pray the goodness of the Lord will continue to heal their heart and spirit.. Hence, they dont spread the pain etc…..
Nice video…..please reach omogekofo…….fb
when u put clarence and omawunmi u get stellar performance nice on IF YOU ASK ME video would be great love d 1st song though very natural
@ omogekofo, u actually hate the reason why i loooove the song. it just showed omawunmi being her usual funny self. Great video, lovely song.
well, i loved the song until i heard the chorus. lol.
so to enjoy it, i just mute d sound when the chorus is playing. roflmffao.
Its funny yeah, but the song is meant to be deep. Imagine this…one minute u are in deep thot and the next you chuckle…it messes up the flow!
hey..its ‘fowl’ n nt foul..fowl yansh..n its a proverb..when breeze blow,fowl yansh go open..for my non pidgin speaking friends..d wind shall blow..n d rump of d chicken shall be exposed..
hahahah dead @ the fowl’s rump shall be exposed! hahhaahhaahaha
LWKMD4H……dat last interpretation just killed it…Lool
“when breeze blow, fowl yansh go open” – Unknown
Lovely vocals, Lovely video..Thumbs up! Omawumi Rocks!!
vocals are so on point..
when breeze blow fowl nyash go open.. 😀
i really like it…
dont like d song at all…ist so disgustin…WATS DAT….gushhshhhh>……its so local…..
I LOVE the fact she incorporates pidgin in her music. Most artists that use pidgin cannot sing this soulfully (except Asa) but Wumi can blow. I hope she never stops using Pidgin.
I love Omawunmi but d song sorry *cringe*
Video sucked. Just had to say it.
so is this a true life story? is this what dokta frabs really did to omawumi???
this na jamb question u dey ask
Lol, na real jamb question
y ruin a very good song with that horrible chorus?
horrible song.
…cant help but cringe when she gets to “fowl yansh go open”. Its a nice song, but as much as i love the song, that part ruins it for me no matter how much she tries to lower her pitch on “fowl”! But still, i luv Omawunmi!
i love omawummi , she mAde pidgin sound sophisticeted in the song …. thats her personality n its wrks for her with her beautiful voice … omawunmi we love u jare !
The 2nd vid looks awesome… i wana see it… like the song…i think its coolelelelelel
omawunmi on point again. go girl.
we Nigerians are sooooo pretentious its annoying what is wrong with fowls yansh opening if Americans say ass its refined if we say yansh in our own Africa in our own pidgin its local mtschewwwwwwwwwwwwww nonsense.
i totally second “tomiwa” BIG DEAL….I live in the states and have for many years and I wasn’t bothered by it…Western musicians throw d “f” word around in songs all d time n i don’t see y’all muting it when u backing it up in d club….I don’t get it…Y’all complain that naija musicians are imitating western musicians and when they try to be original and infuse our culture (e.g proverbs/folks) into their music, you call them local and refer to the music as disgusting…abeg make up your mind or go suck on a dang popsicle or sumn’. She’s ORIGINAL…Me likey!!!!
Omawumi step up pls…!! with such songs i wonder how you’l have a collabo wt Beyonce…nice start tho, but you can do way better, you got the talent. Gr8 entertainer.
I think I’m just too big an Omawumi fan to see what’s wrong here, but the corus doesn’t put me off at all. To me, from the way she sings the verse she can be a Black American, but once she throws that ‘fowl…’ line in, you KNOW this girl has got some strong African roots! I love that she is so versatile, looking forward to attending a concert of hers or something….go Omawumi, YOU ROCK!
*chorus
I bought the album and was jejely listening to her lovely songs…it got to this one and i was all abt the R&B vibes, until it got to the fowl ny@$#! what?!! I was shocked in my bones!! but her vocals are killer and i still love her…thumbs up!
ok watin do this song???? abi you pple no dey appreciate una own tin. I just tire for una. Anyway sha, mi i tink say the song sweet well well – whether fowl yansh open or not. Na sweet song.
Omawumi na ur turn to shine, congratulation mama di girl