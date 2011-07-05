New Video: Tha Suspekt Feat. Sound Sultan, IllBliss, Ghetto P, Mi Fliss, MI, Vector & Naeto C – I No Send You (EmCees Version)

BellaNaija

Earlier this year, in March, we saw the Femcee (Female MC) version of Tha Suspekt‘s monster collaboration, I No Send You, on which he mashed up Sasha P, Muna, Blaise, Eva, Mo’Cheddah & Zee on the same track.

He follows up with the male version, this time he throws in Sound Sultan, illbliss, Ghetto P, Mi Fliss, MI, Vector & Neato C with special appearances by Dj Tee & Dj Jimmy Jatt. Both songs are off his recently released I Am Music – The Producer Album

  • Someone July 5, 2011 at 8:54 am

    Well dome guys but MI came out top in my view

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • mabouxy July 5, 2011 at 10:08 am

    I suspekt this is anoda capital invasion. nice work guys……

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • e-bukun July 5, 2011 at 11:44 am

    Naeto!!!! my boo boo :x…on the real though that Mi Fliss kid was tite!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • auntie July 5, 2011 at 5:08 pm

    LMAO… “my father get bear bear pass your papa”

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Jade July 5, 2011 at 5:32 pm

    yow, MI all the way, luv it luv it luv it

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Jade July 5, 2011 at 5:33 pm

    nxt in line Fliss, he was tight… kep it up Suspect

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • sharpie July 5, 2011 at 5:54 pm

    AE I O U no vwels #MI 4eva

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Dosumu July 5, 2011 at 5:54 pm

    Just lost some valuable minutes of my life.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • tatafo! July 5, 2011 at 7:46 pm

    all these people on top of one song? haba…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • NNENNE July 6, 2011 at 12:03 am

    Why the hood? Do they have winter in Nigeria now? Just asking….
    Good one BTW.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • THE AMAKA July 6, 2011 at 5:17 am

    i prefer the female version. lol, but this one is alright.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • allen July 6, 2011 at 5:28 am

    i love sound sultan on this…kad damn! much love to DJ Tee. YB!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lola X July 6, 2011 at 9:48 am

    Nice one!!!

    Lola x, London
    http://lola-x.blogspot.com

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Adede July 7, 2011 at 12:21 am

    Americanized Nigerians! Watz da message here ?!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Adnyl chicago July 7, 2011 at 1:19 am

    Thats HOT I must share……vector fab must watch again and dowmload….HOT……

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • stephen avios July 9, 2011 at 11:21 pm

    who d hell is mi fliss and ghetto p>>m.i is everblazing and naeto c cool like that while vector stays deadly like a viper

    Love this! 2 Reply
