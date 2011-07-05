New Video: Tha Suspekt Feat. Sound Sultan, IllBliss, Ghetto P, Mi Fliss, MI, Vector & Naeto C – I No Send You (EmCees Version)

Earlier this year, in March, we saw the Femcee (Female MC) version of Tha Suspekt‘s monster collaboration, I No Send You, on which he mashed up Sasha P, Muna, Blaise, Eva, Mo’Cheddah & Zee on the same track.
He follows up with the male version, this time he throws in Sound Sultan, illbliss, Ghetto P, Mi Fliss, MI, Vector & Neato C with special appearances by Dj Tee & Dj Jimmy Jatt. Both songs are off his recently released I Am Music – The Producer Album
Well dome guys but MI came out top in my view
I suspekt this is anoda capital invasion. nice work guys……
Naeto!!!! my boo boo :x…on the real though that Mi Fliss kid was tite!
LMAO… “my father get bear bear pass your papa”
yow, MI all the way, luv it luv it luv it
nxt in line Fliss, he was tight… kep it up Suspect
AE I O U no vwels #MI 4eva
Just lost some valuable minutes of my life.
all these people on top of one song? haba…
Why the hood? Do they have winter in Nigeria now? Just asking….
Good one BTW.
i prefer the female version. lol, but this one is alright.
i love sound sultan on this…kad damn! much love to DJ Tee. YB!
Nice one!!!
Lola x, London
Americanized Nigerians! Watz da message here ?!
Thats HOT I must share……vector fab must watch again and dowmload….HOT……
who d hell is mi fliss and ghetto p>>m.i is everblazing and naeto c cool like that while vector stays deadly like a viper