New Video: Tha Suspekt Feat. Sound Sultan, IllBliss, Ghetto P, Mi Fliss, MI, Vector & Naeto C – I No Send You (EmCees Version)

Earlier this year, in March, we saw the Femcee (Female MC) version of Tha Suspekt‘s monster collaboration, I No Send You, on which he mashed up Sasha P, Muna, Blaise, Eva, Mo’Cheddah & Zee on the same track.

He follows up with the male version, this time he throws in Sound Sultan, illbliss, Ghetto P, Mi Fliss, MI, Vector & Neato C with special appearances by Dj Tee & Dj Jimmy Jatt. Both songs are off his recently released I Am Music – The Producer Album