New Music: Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Orezi, Sauce Kid, Muna & Igho – Komije

15.12.2011 at By 4 Comments


Talk about a piping HOT collaboration!
Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt spinning as Orezi, Sauce Kid, Muna and Igho lace the track with their rhymes.

Check on it.

Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Orezi, Sauce Kid, Muna & Igho – Komije
[audio:https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/12/KOMIJE-JIMMY-JATT-BellaNaija.mp3]

4 Comments on New Music: Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Orezi, Sauce Kid, Muna & Igho – Komije
  • onyinye December 15, 2011 at 3:16 pm

    nothing great!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • obi-talk December 16, 2011 at 1:34 am

    Muna’s rap was okay and sauce but then again muna is always cool to me. I remember even the days of mentioning her in a blog post I did and getting some tough response.lol

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Bola December 18, 2011 at 9:18 pm

    Wow

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Elvis onyekwere January 5, 2013 at 9:16 am

    My man saucekid killed d beat wit hiz lyrics n dance moves.alltogether its a nice song

    Love this! 1 Reply
