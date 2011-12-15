New Music: Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Orezi, Sauce Kid, Muna & Igho – Komije

Talk about a piping HOT collaboration!
Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt spinning as Orezi, Sauce Kid, Muna and Igho lace the track with their rhymes.
Check on it.
Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Orezi, Sauce Kid, Muna & Igho – Komije
[audio:https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/12/KOMIJE-JIMMY-JATT-BellaNaija.mp3]
nothing great!!
Muna’s rap was okay and sauce but then again muna is always cool to me. I remember even the days of mentioning her in a blog post I did and getting some tough response.lol
Wow
My man saucekid killed d beat wit hiz lyrics n dance moves.alltogether its a nice song