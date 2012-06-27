Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo Gets New Appointment in London: Adviser to New World Oil & Gas

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed an adviser to New World Oil and Gas plc, an AIM-listed investment company focused on investing in and operating oil and gas assets.
Obasanjo, who is currently on a trip to the UK to promote investment in Nigeria, is expected to facilitate the firm’s entry into Nigeria and other African countries.
Reacting to the issue of corruption as an impediment to attracting foreign direct investment in Nigeria, Obasanjo said that progress was being made in the fight against corruption, adding that “it is not a one night affair”.
“There is no part of the world where corruption is absolutely eliminated,” he said. “But in other countries, corruption has not been a way of life. When you are found, you are dealt with. And that’s what we need. The givers of most of the corruption in Africa are from outside Africa. They do in Africa things they would not do in their own countries.
In my part of the world, we have a saying that the man who carries a pot of palm oil from the ceiling is not the only thief. He has an accomplice in the man who helps him to bring it down. The giver and the taker are criminals; and they should be treated as such.”
The former president extolled the immense opportunities in the continent and urged foreign investors to take advantage of the rush. “I still believe in the opportunities that Africa affords to make legitimate money,” he said. “Africa is one place I believe that if you are courageous enough, you can invest and get 25 per cent return on your investment annually. There aren’t many places in the world where you can get that return.”
News Source: Daily Times
BABA IYABO IS JUST GETTING RICHER AND RICHER.THIS MAN EX-PRESIDENT OR NOT STILL HAS MOUTH THAN GEJ,HE IS STILL INFLUENTIAL
Kinda agree with you!
Good for him
I can’t fault OBJ on anything, one thing is for sure he’s a no-nonsense man(despite some other shortcomings), if he was still in charge Nigerians won’t be living in fear(of BHaram) like this. God is surely our strength. I wish him(obj) d best and hope he can make more +ve impact in 9ja and Africa as a whole
hian!….mkpo adi ba.
interesting
Our ears r on d ground….fingers r crossed
Great News for Nigeria, another step towards positive perception. First Dbanj gets signed now it OBJ!! his board room introduction would surely begin with the Hun Hun HUUUN…its Baba Iyabo
OBJ has just put it up in a right way. Thumbs up to him. Those foreigners do to our Nation what they can never take or allow in their own country not to talk of we doin it there. I really commend OBJ for this is a step ahead. He’s a man with a unique charismatic nature.
We need more of his likes not hyrocites like the incubent one.
I like hs sense of humour,did he actually say that proverb to the white man? ?
He has a said even more in the past ”You don’t tell your neighbor you cant help him with food when your chickens are free range” – Obasanjo
gv it 2 obj.d man game tyt!i miss obj as president,bh 4 don run since.
we hope for the best. no comment
Adviser? Or they meant Facilitator?
Uncle Shege! I throway salute. I luv it when people talk in proverbs. Told them.
“For all have sinned and ran short of the glory God.”
Hope those big firms will not use his fame to start something in Naija.
Congratulations sir.
Shine your eyes-o!
OBJ has done it again,nice one baba wishing you all the best.
Congrats to Baba OBJ, good move and proud that he’ll be drawing investors to the continent.
You know, some people really know this game called politics. Hitler was a man that could sway the crowd effortlessly and ofcourse, with an iron-fist. He was commended for being an excellent public speaker. I may not be a ‘politics’ buff or an efiko but I can tell you that OBJ has the gift to sway the public and GEJ may not be as tactical as he is. That still doesnt mean that the one’s regime is FAR better than the other.
Biko, the name calling we do and the way we scuff at President Jonathan is a tad-bit too much. The guy is not an ex-military personnel so let us not expect him to be rambo or the taminator or even James bond. Shey we want democracy, abi is a military regime what we need to handle boko haram?- Alright, enough digression, really excited at the thought of more investors on the continent.
CONGRATS! OBJ & NIGERIA NEVER SAY DIE.
LOL! @Dammylee’s comment!
The White List,
London
Who keeps their pot on palm oil on the ceiling in the first place? Even the palm oil owner sef is a thief.
like seriously?
when OBJ was in power he was “the bad guy”. now he’s suddenly very ok n sound! Initially, Goodluck was a “child of destiny” that wld change the country, now he is lower than the scuffs on our shoes. Nigerians make up ur minds o. Till u can stand for something u will continue to fall for nothing…
Congrats sir!
OBJ’s antececedents isurely workin for him not witout rulin out his faults and shortcoming bt overall he has very rich leadership resume dat’s constantly attractin int’l recognitions nd recommendations. Lessons to be learnt by GEJ nd his cohorts
Hmmm….this is interesting.
Europe is on the brink of economic meltdown and the Brits are spreading their tentacles far into…AFRICA and guess what?…Nigeria of all places. I wonder why. Is it because of the oil?…oh wait, yes it is. And let’s not forget that Nigeria is on the verge of civil war. I wonder who the Brits will side with if it splits North and South…perhaps the side with the oil. I guess this makes OBJ an excellent choice to partner with England. The only difference is the Brits are smarter and won’t make the mistake their American comrades did with Iran.
I have always known dat Obj is a very intelligent and confirm man,He is the most passionate Naigerian I know…Long live OBJ
OBJ despite his theifry(permit me) is a very influencial man, and there is no doubt that if he was still in power there wont be anything like boko haram, he would have fully eliminated them at all costs, but God help us
@Ada… And why do we have sharia court? Remember it came to be in his regime. Do Christains have cannon law? Is sharia court really constitutional? In 2oo4, there was a massiv killing of Christains in the North. Was he not in power then? GEJ might not be what we expected but to move forward we have to also recognize that our former leaders were not all that too!
I respect OBJ a lot but Nigerians forget quickly.
hmmn,
@ Nnenne
Yes, he was in power but I doubt it will be this bad. The religious conflict in some Northern states is inevitable, it’s been going on for years, which is very sad. But this Boko Haram is to another level, BOMBING churches is a new thing in Nigeria. Sharia court is more of state issue not country issue, only Northern states practice sharia law. The country is divided into muslims and christians, so having a christian president will not stop certain things. The former leaders were not all that, some still better than others. People can say what they want, Obasanjo is still one of the best presidents Nigeria ever had. He actually did try for the country, if the foundation of something is broken, it’s hard for it to be stable correctly. What makes some leaders worse than the other, is the fact that they are just completely clueless and Jonathan Goodluck Ebele is in that category.
baba carry on.pdp powerrrrrrrrrr.
I am surprised by the amount of praise OBJ is receiving on this thread. Perhaps, as Nigerians, our level of expectation has reached a new time low. We praise millionaire and billionaire politicians and support their life of thievary while showing no mercy to the average Nigerian who steals (Port Harcourt students burned alive). Please o…abeg my countrymen/women wake the hell up!
whaaow…………….! this is is a rare privilege and uncommon opportunity,with a cursory look down the memory lane fewer african countries had produce this kind of gem; i think we Nigeria are lucky for having one out million; having him there is such a great great pride to a great extent. It is therefore of a huge importance to celebrate Him base on the fact that we are not the only Africa oil producing community.God bless OBj; God bless fed. rep. of NIGERIA; God bless Africa Continent and glory be to God, Amen………………………………………………………..