Join the Fun & Exciting July Edition of the Le Petit Marché Shopping Fiesta this Sunday at GET Arena, Lagos

It’s going down at the GET Arena this Sunday!

Lagos stylistas, get yourself ready for the July edition of the sensational monthly shopping extravaganza Le Petit Marché, where you will shop for shoes, bags, clothes, jewelry, sweets, home ware, tech devices, beauty products and so much more from these vendors – Samsung Mobile, Akpos Okudu, Blique Femme, Vertueus, Bold N Dazzlyn Exquisite Boutique, Bubbles & Scents, Cam Cam Sweets, Chelise Education, Daisy’s Wardrobe, Dresses ‘N’ More, Estitos, Fantasia Creations, Fashion Haven Limited, Fati Maida, Idonor, La Bennis, L’Espace, Literati, Marayah O, Mariam Moussa, Modu, Monamira, Niskay Fashion, Rumern Rose Stores, Tee’s Bargain Corner, Toseki Vintage, Wummies Couture (WC) and Xcite-SR Boutique (UK).

These vendors will surely have you spending every Naira you have on you. It’s going to be fun, exciting and entertaining with loads of activities. So call, text, ping, your friends because this month’s LPM will be one to remember.

Admission is FREE for all!

Date: Sunday 29th July 2012

Time: 12 Noon – 7 PM

Venue: The GET Arena, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos

Contact: For more info and general enquiries;

E-mail info@lpmnigeria.com | lpmnigeria@gmail.com

Log on to their website – www.LPMNigeria.com

Like their Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Le-Petit-Marche/86445795119

