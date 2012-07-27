BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Join the Fun & Exciting July Edition of the Le Petit Marché Shopping Fiesta this Sunday at GET Arena, Lagos

27.07.2012 at By 4 Comments

It’s going down at the GET Arena this Sunday!

Lagos stylistas, get yourself ready for the July edition of the sensational monthly shopping extravaganza Le Petit Marché, where you will shop for shoes, bags, clothes, jewelry, sweets, home ware, tech devices, beauty products and so much more from these vendors – Samsung Mobile, Akpos Okudu, Blique Femme, Vertueus, Bold N Dazzlyn Exquisite Boutique, Bubbles & Scents, Cam Cam Sweets, Chelise Education, Daisy’s Wardrobe, Dresses ‘N’ More, Estitos, Fantasia Creations, Fashion Haven Limited, Fati Maida, Idonor, La Bennis, L’Espace, Literati, Marayah O, Mariam Moussa, Modu, Monamira, Niskay Fashion, Rumern Rose Stores, Tee’s Bargain Corner, Toseki Vintage, Wummies Couture (WC) and Xcite-SR Boutique (UK).

These vendors will surely have you spending every Naira you have on you. It’s going to be fun, exciting and entertaining with loads of activities. So call, text, ping, your friends because this month’s LPM will be one to remember.

Admission is FREE for all!

Date: Sunday 29th July 2012
Time: 12 Noon – 7 PM
Venue: The GET Arena, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos
Contact: For more info and general enquiries;

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

4 Comments on Join the Fun & Exciting July Edition of the Le Petit Marché Shopping Fiesta this Sunday at GET Arena, Lagos
  • juliet July 27, 2012 at 2:02 pm

    Lagos stylists, get yourself ready for the July edition of the sensational monthly shopping extravaganza money spending,

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Africandecor(click) July 27, 2012 at 2:29 pm

    all i can see is the shoe heheh

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Princess of Zion July 28, 2012 at 10:32 pm

    Enjoy! Hope there’ll be some great deals

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • WC July 28, 2012 at 10:58 pm

    hi every1! if u cant make LPM tomo 2 get WC unique Outfits pls vist http://www.wunmmiescouture.com.

    thanks

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija