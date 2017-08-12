Have a Vibrant Summer with Akpos Okudu’s Back to Basics Collection

Akpos Okudu‘s Back to Basics collection has all the ankara pieces you need to make a statement this summer while repping the buy Nigerian movement. Before the use of fabrics like crepe, neoprene or jersey, ankara was what we knew and with this collection, she reminds us of that. Our industry’s days of humble beginnings.

It’s a capsule collection for African Fashion Week London. The entire collection consists of simple basics in ankara. The entire collection will be on display at their booth at the African Fashion Week London event.

See the Collection

Credits

Designer: @akposokudu

Photographer: @7thaprilphotography

Model: Jacqueline Moses