BellaNaija

Inspired!

Have a Vibrant Summer with Akpos Okudu’s Back to Basics Collection

12.08.2017 at By 2 Comments

Akpos Okudu‘s Back to Basics collection has all the ankara pieces you need to make a statement this summer while repping the buy Nigerian movement. Before the use of fabrics like crepe, neoprene or jersey, ankara was what we knew and with this collection, she reminds us of that. Our industry’s days of humble beginnings.

It’s a capsule collection for African Fashion Week London. The entire collection consists of simple basics in ankara. The entire collection will be on display at their booth at the African Fashion Week London event.

See the Collection

Credits
Designer: @akposokudu
Photographer: @7thaprilphotography
Model: Jacqueline Moses

Comment  2

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Style

2 Comments on Have a Vibrant Summer with Akpos Okudu’s Back to Basics Collection
  • Young August 12, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Akpos 10/10.
    Wowzer!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Hotchick August 12, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Creativity wise, I don’t see anything new, however, I’m not mad. I’ll wear every single piece. The fabrics are gorgeous, the colors popping and I quite like the fit (on the model, with the exception of one tight me, I tight you 👖).

    Akpos, hopefully this your back-to-basic line is affordable. It’s great for the summer in the abroad, and even better in naija.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija