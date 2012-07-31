The Africa International Hair Extravaganza takes the Spotlight in Johannesburg, SA this August! Vote Your Fave Brands Today

On Saturday 11th August 2012, the Africa International Hair Extravaganza (AIHE)– an elite award ceremony for the African hair industry, will be held in grand style at the Coca Cola Dome, Johannesburg, South Africa.
This first of its kind award show aimed at acknowledging the contribution and magnificent work done by the African hair industry, will be a fantastic opportunity and insight on the general public’s preference and views on respective hair brands and services. Voting will be cast by the general public, stylists and salon’s across the world’s most cultural continent, via SMS as well as a research by the AIHE blitz team.
This Year’s Categories include the following;
People Choice Categories
- Hair Relaxer
- Salon Choice Professional Product
- Most Accessible Hair Brand
- Hair Salon Brand
- Celebrity Hair Stylist
- Hair Fiber Brand (Hair Extensions)
- Leading Hair Moisturizer and Hair Spray
- Hair Food
- Hair Treatment Product
- Best Hair Salon
- Top Hairstylists
Stylists & Salon Choice
- Hair Relaxer
- Professional Product
- Hair Treatment
- Scalp Treatment
- Damaged Hair Treatment
- Aftercare
- Weave and Braiding Fiber
- Retailer
- Natural Hair Treatment
- Hair Institution of the Year
To vote for the category of your choice, send a text to +27788038277 with the Category, The Brand, Your Name and Country.
Vote today and the stand the chance of winning loads of fantastic prizes including tickets to the expo, hair consulting vouchers, Zuri design shoes, lunch date with your favorite AIHE Brand Ambassador, Brazilian or Indian hair weaves, full set mobile nail service and hair and make-up makeover.
One of Nigeria’s leading hair extension brands Lo’Lavita will also be present at the event. So be sure to send an e-mail to media@aihe.co.za to fill up their questionnaire that will enable you WIN one of their amazing prizes and click here – http://online.computicket.com/web/event/africa_international_hair_expo/620129517/referer:highlights-index-0-0-0-grid-page:2-sort:Highlight.name-direction:ASC to purchase your tickets today.
Date: Saturday 11th August 2012 – Sunday 12th August 2012
Time: 10 AM Daily
Venue: The Coca Cola Dome, Johannesburg, South Africa
Tickets: R 220
Contact: For more info and general enquiries, e-mail info@aihe.co.za | follow them on Twitter@AfricaHairExpo | like their Facebook Page – www.Facebook.com/AfricaInternationalHairExtravaganza | log on to their website – www.AIHE.co.za
Watch the Africa International Hair Extravaganza
