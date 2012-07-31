The Africa International Hair Extravaganza takes the Spotlight in Johannesburg, SA this August! Vote Your Fave Brands Today

On Saturday 11th August 2012, the Africa International Hair Extravaganza (AIHE)– an elite award ceremony for the African hair industry, will be held in grand style at the Coca Cola Dome, Johannesburg, South Africa.

This first of its kind award show aimed at acknowledging the contribution and magnificent work done by the African hair industry, will be a fantastic opportunity and insight on the general public’s preference and views on respective hair brands and services. Voting will be cast by the general public, stylists and salon’s across the world’s most cultural continent, via SMS as well as a research by the AIHE blitz team.

This Year’s Categories include the following;

People Choice Categories

Hair Relaxer

Salon Choice Professional Product

Most Accessible Hair Brand

Hair Salon Brand

Celebrity Hair Stylist

Hair Fiber Brand (Hair Extensions)

Leading Hair Moisturizer and Hair Spray

Hair Food

Hair Treatment Product

Best Hair Salon

Top Hairstylists

Stylists & Salon Choice

Hair Relaxer

Professional Product

Hair Treatment

Scalp Treatment

Damaged Hair Treatment

Aftercare

Weave and Braiding Fiber

Retailer

Natural Hair Treatment

Hair Institution of the Year

To vote for the category of your choice, send a text to +27788038277 with the Category, The Brand, Your Name and Country.

Vote today and the stand the chance of winning loads of fantastic prizes including tickets to the expo, hair consulting vouchers, Zuri design shoes, lunch date with your favorite AIHE Brand Ambassador, Brazilian or Indian hair weaves, full set mobile nail service and hair and make-up makeover.

One of Nigeria’s leading hair extension brands Lo’Lavita will also be present at the event. So be sure to send an e-mail to media@aihe.co.za to fill up their questionnaire that will enable you WIN one of their amazing prizes and click here – http://online.computicket.com/web/event/africa_international_hair_expo/620129517/referer:highlights-index-0-0-0-grid-page:2-sort:Highlight.name-direction:ASC to purchase your tickets today.

Date: Saturday 11th August 2012 – Sunday 12th August 2012

Time: 10 AM Daily

Venue: The Coca Cola Dome, Johannesburg, South Africa

Tickets: R 220

Contact: For more info and general enquiries, e-mail info@aihe.co.za | follow them on Twitter@AfricaHairExpo | like their Facebook Page – www.Facebook.com/AfricaInternationalHairExtravaganza | log on to their website – www.AIHE.co.za

Watch the Africa International Hair Extravaganza



_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BellaNaija.com is an official media partner of the Africa International Hair Extravaganza