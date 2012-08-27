BN Video Premiere: Seye – Mexicana Bounce

Seye is stellar… with the UK-based act’s unique brand of Africana-meets-Pop music and he’s back with a follow-up single, “Mexicana Bounce” to his massively successful, “White Noise”.
Set for release on September 24, and with its video premiered on NME, what they described as a “summery blast of tropical pop”, here’s the video for “Mexicana Bounce”.
Check on it.
For more on Seye, {click here}
Source: NME
i like.. reminds me of virgoslounge. random
That’s good
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
http://www.LiveSpeech.org
nice