BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Video Premiere: Seye – Mexicana Bounce

27.08.2012 at By 3 Comments

Seye is stellar… with the UK-based act’s unique brand of Africana-meets-Pop music and he’s back with a follow-up single, “Mexicana Bounce” to his massively successful, “White Noise”.

Set for release on September 24, and with its video premiered on NME, what they described as a “summery blast of tropical pop”, here’s the video for “Mexicana Bounce”.

Check on it.

For more on Seye, {click here}

Source: NME

3 Comments on BN Video Premiere: Seye – Mexicana Bounce

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija