BN Video Premiere: Seye – Mexicana Bounce

Seye is stellar… with the UK-based act’s unique brand of Africana-meets-Pop music and he’s back with a follow-up single, “Mexicana Bounce” to his massively successful, “White Noise”.

Set for release on September 24, and with its video premiered on NME, what they described as a “summery blast of tropical pop”, here’s the video for “Mexicana Bounce”.

Check on it.

Source: NME