Oyin & Seye Found Love and It Began with a Little Matchmaking Magic By a Friend

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The majority of the beautiful love stories begin when friends play cupid… and Oyin and Seye are proof that sometimes, your happily ever after starts with a little matchmaking magic

The first time they met, they exchanged contact without expecting much, but love always has a way of showing up when you least expect it. What followed was effortless conversations and a growing bond that quickly blossomed into something special. Today, they are serving all the feels from their sweet love story and the beautiful pre-wedding photos and we can’t get enough. We bet you’ll catch the love bug as you scroll. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Oyin:

We first crossed paths in November 2016. A mutual friend introduced us while I was doing an internship. She was heading to visit someone after work and invited me to tag along. I hesitated at first, but thankfully, I decided to go—and that simple “yes” changed everything. When we met, we exchanged numbers, though neither of us expected much to come of it. But soon after, he messaged me, and our conversations began to flow effortlessly. We’d talk for hours—laughing, sharing stories, and discovering how much we had in common. Over time, our connection deepened, and we became the closest of friends. By 2018, however, it became clear that what we shared was more than just friendship. He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after praying about it, I said yes. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ve been joyfully building our love story ever since, to the glory of God.

 

 

Credits

Bride @oyinno
Bridal stylist @saobyrami
Photography @thetomiwaajayi

 

