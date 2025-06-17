It all Began at a Professional Gathering – Now, Ibukun & Soore are on to Forever!

Connect with us

Sometimes, love directs our paths to be at the right place at the right time in order to create the most beautiful love stories. For Soore, it began with an invitation to speak to a group of professionals.

There, he met Ibukun and what started as a casual interaction in their professional circle soon blossomed into something truly beautiful. As they got to know each other, they discovered they shared similar interests that deepened their bond. Now, it’s happy ever after for these sweethearts, and they’re serving us love and beauty with their stunning pre-wedding photos. Each frame exudes pure chemistry, and we can’t get enough!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride,  Ibukun:

We both belong to The The Outliers Circle. A community for postgraduate students/professionals in the UK diaspora. We met unofficially when Soore was invited to share how he secured a job role during his master’s programme. After a series of chats, we met in person when Soore reached out to enquire about my gift wrapping services for his niece’s 7th birthday. We went on to realise that we are both passionate about people, community, family and God and that’s how the story began.

Credits

Bride @ebokoo
Groom @jesusoorefunmi
Planner @rubbiesevents
Makeup @beatbyjhules
Photography @jideoketonadephotography

 

