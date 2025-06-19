When Mums Play Cupid! Enjoy Omotoni & Olawale’s Love Story

It could be instinct, or maybe it’s just experience… but more often than not, parents just know what’s best for their children. We bet Omotoni and Olawale’s mums would agree because their matchmaking plan birthed this sweet love story! 🥰

Upon hearing of a potential match from an aunt, their mums decided to play cupid by creating the perfect avenue for them to meet. Omotoni and Olawale met and agreed to go on a first date… and that simple meeting marked the beginning of something truly magical. Today, we get to relish a beautiful love story made possible by family intuition and love, and we’re super pumped for these two! Their pre-wedding photos are a perfect blend of style and pure chemistry… you’ll definitely want to see every frame.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Omotoni:

It all began with a little matchmaking—courtesy of a mutual family friend (who also happens to be our aunt). She mentioned to our mums, separately, that we might just be perfect for each other. Without letting us in on the plan, our mums each “invited” us to what turned out to be our first meeting. We exchanged numbers, went on our first date at RF Gardens, and instantly clicked. From there, things moved beautifully. Despite the challenge of long distance for over two years, we made it work—visiting each other every three to four months, holding on to what we knew was something special. Eventually, I moved back to Nigeria—and the rest, as they say, is history.

Credits

Planner: @kikksevents

Photography: @awgzzz