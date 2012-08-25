Nigerian Immigration Service breaks Chinese Prostitution Ring in Lagos | Arrests 13 Teenage Prostitutes

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the arrest and detention of 13 teenage Chinese prostitutes following a raid of their base at Emina Crescent, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos. The 13 Chinese girls were paraded in Lagos yesterday.
The NIS spokesman, Joachim Olumba, told Channels TV that the suspects were apprehended in Lagos following a tip off from an informant. He said the service received a report on the activities of some Chinese nationals who connived with some Nigerians to traffic teenage girls into the country under the pretext of offering them jobs in factories.
The information also revealed that more than 40 teenage girls were brought into the country and camped in an apartment for Nigerian politicians, business executives and expatriates to hire for sex at the cost of between $1,000 and $2,500. The cartel was run by Chinese couple named Sun and Yin Li.
Mr Olumba also noted that the kingpin of the sex ring managed to escape but that the NIS was on their trail. He also noted that after investigations, they will either deport the girls or hand them over to their embassy here in Nigeria for appropriate action.
In her statement, the NIS Arresting Officer, Chinwe Obi, said the Chinese Embassy in Abuja was in touch with the suspects, and that arrangements were being made to ease them out of the country.
Photo Credit: Channels TV
And who are the customers? forces of demand. Naija men hmmm
THE NAMES OF THOSE WHO PATRONISE UNDERAGE GIRLS{paedophiles} SHOULD BE PUBLISHED.
OMG! This is terrible. God help us, and help them more.
..yes! God will help them… these days everything made in China.
Market never reach for our quasi uni girls, them bring made in china. na wa o
They should be sent back home and I hope the NIS will do enough to protect the identities of these girls.
This is sad and why are the teenage girls or more like children detained they are the victims in this scenario. And the pedophiles and perverts have kids at home. God dey
GOD WILL BLESS YOU…that’s what i was yelling about….the owners of the brothel shud be arrested and deported out of Nigeria. I can’t believe these men have the heart to patronize this business without considering if these children were being held against their wishes.
ntin we no c 4 naija,God hlp us
By teen age, do they mean under aged? Because if they are under aged, then it would be wickedness to ‘parade’ them.
im Honored that Chinese prostitutes would come to Nigeria!
i’m terribly disturbed by this statement
i cant believe u Nigerians!! if these so called teenage girls where nigerians in china doing prostitution the chinese authorities would have paraded them in china and said these africans are spreading AIDS in our country! i believe these girls should be jailed then sent back!
Send them back? Been in touch wit their embassy to ease them out of the country?? How nd why? If its nigerians in china will they be treated liked dat?the chinese would ve dump them in jail accused of spreading disease in their country,nigeria should wake up,dat kingpin must be apprehended nd jailed for dis crime.for those little girls I am sorry for them based on their age,bt thos politicians are also to blame for patronising them.shame on nigeria shameee.
You talk my mind oh! Hand wat over? Smh
wil urge Tђέ Nigerian Immigration service to deal with Tђέ issue of Nigerian Teenage girls used as sex slaves i̶̲̥̅̊n̶̲̥̅̊ Kumasi Ghana α̲̅nƌ̲̣̣̣̥ leave Tђέ Chinese to deal with their citizens.
BellaNaija, please do not approve comments as this with all these stupid illegible fonts otherwise, this would become MySpace.
Why ‘parade’ the poor teenage VICTIMS?!
Why parade these kids na? And call them criminals, the NIS and whatever media streams than interpret the story in such a manner, are clearly fool of crap!
Nigerian men are sick.
Does that include your father and brothers too? because they are Nigerians too.
married naija women are not safe sha…are your husbands paying for these girls, these same men who will come back home and “make love to you”? o ma se o.
This is child traficking and those girls must be treated as victims and not paraded as criminals! In which world are we living?! Nawa for Naija police o!!!
I wonder what the last statement meant:
“In her statement, the NIS Arresting Officer, Chinwe Obi, said the Chinese Embassy in Abuja was in touch with the suspects, and that arrangements were being made to ease them out of the country.”
What does she mean by “…ease them out…”? Hope they won’t simply be “allowed” to return to China as if nothing happened? I wonder what else “ease” might mean.
I’m wondering what that last overstatement meant. What does she mean by “…ease them out of the country”? Hope they aren’t already planning a soft landing for the suspects.
These girls were forced into prostitution.What evil. Certainly, every wicked ring shall be exposed and the helpless girls given a new lease of life in Jesus name, amen.
So Nigeria immigration service too can deport people.. Lmao
The NIS have doNe a good job except that I don’t quite understand the meaning of “…ease them out of the country”. These Chinese have coMmitted a crime and proper “easing” for them should be to ease into a court of law.
And who says Nigeria is not good 4 business?
shocking!!
thank God these girls were rescued this is such a sad story
@ Confindent…I think they mean to ”ease the tenaage girls” out of the country… Its d proper tin 2 do. These re young teenage girls. As stated, the girls were lured into d country to work in factories. These things happen all d time. The young girls should be sent to a rehabilitation centres nd given d opportunity to go to school or learn hand works…
I? believe the activities of the chinese nationals in Nigeria should be checked. They are becoming too many especially in Lagos
NIS you guys are sick….if it were in China , its Jail term of beheading…every ashewo get excuse don’t make the story seem like the Gurls are innocent…minimum 20 yrs jail ,castration. cut of punanny and legs and then deportation .do to them what they do to 9jerians in their country ,Fake Immigration
You know there are Chinese people living in Nigeria and they think they are better blacks..*LMAOOO* I’m sure the Chinese men are clients as well. I know those perverts, Lebanese men, are very active customers too. Oh and oyinbos too.
They should also look out for the Lebanese and Indians. I am sure they have their brothels too.
$1,000-$2,500 to have sex with Chinese teenagers? Some men are disgusting. I’m sure some Nigerian prostitutes are offended.
I was expecting to see pictures of the notorious couple not the girls.
what has Nigerian men got to do with this. Pls speak for your boyfriends and husbands and leave the entire Nigerian male populace outta this. You wont talk about the thousands or possibly millions of Nigerian women, both married and single that are hustling overseas but the best you can come up with is to pass deprecating comments on “Nigerian Men”.
Coming to think of it, statistics have shown that the higher the volume of female prostitutes or vice versa in-country, the higher the amount of either loveless or incapable women/ men.
Seriously, all every naija man wants is hot love; not that chewing gum/ ‘dagbo’ love that has the price tag of a recharge card, BB phone, bag, shoe, Dubai, or Kai attached to it.
you mean hot sex not Love…Hiss*********
U seriously need to shut up and read the article again, and again, and again…… and please shut up! Plus u can’t even construct proper English statements and u live in America?! please shut up!
Hi all, didn’t anyone notice the comment of Asian American. BellaNaija, please such insensitive xenophobes aren’t fit to be on an African-global page like this. He probably resides in a jungle where he doesn’t have access to the world wide web that could give him an opportunity to read, see or hear how Africans have successfully contributed to global development at different levels. Indeed we have our flaws in Africa & so does any other nation, but the likes of Obama, Kofi Annan(the list is endless) are indications great people have come out of Africa and greater people would still emerge. I hope my co-BellaNaijas share a similar view, I just can’t stand to see my people ridiculed.
i think our NIS are doing a great job and i wish them well. But what i dont understand is why do they have to reveal their source of information all the time? It a pity that the oldest trade is still been used as a means of livelihood and not only that but luring inncent teenagers to it. It is weel ohhhh everyman shall bear his own burden sha.
Human trafficking and forced sex prostitution is real. Thousandsa of Nigerian women are also lured to Europe and the middle east with pretences of a job as a nanny, maid or waitress. Then upon arrival their documents are stolen. Raped by these men, warned not to ever say what they will be doing or authorities will lock them up, and finally told their relatives will be killed they have no option but get to work. This is the third most profitable business in the world after weapons and drugs. Men should consider before going to a pprostitute!! If she has a pimp and especially if she’s a foreign, she being trafficked and forced!!! No little girl says: yes, I want to be a prostitute and let men use me any how when I grow up! NO ONE!
You gotta be scraping the bottom to turn tricks in Nigeria! Whats ironic is that the chinese have no respect for human life( nigerians do win out on that level but just BARELY)yet when they have moneu they are quicker to be racist toward people of african ethnicity tham even whites! Asian womenight want african men because they “pack” what asianmen don’t( and it isn’t money!)