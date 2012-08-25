Nigerian Immigration Service breaks Chinese Prostitution Ring in Lagos | Arrests 13 Teenage Prostitutes

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the arrest and detention of 13 teenage Chinese prostitutes following a raid of their base at Emina Crescent, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos. The 13 Chinese girls were paraded in Lagos yesterday.

The NIS spokesman, Joachim Olumba, told Channels TV that the suspects were apprehended in Lagos following a tip off from an informant. He said the service received a report on the activities of some Chinese nationals who connived with some Nigerians to traffic teenage girls into the country under the pretext of offering them jobs in factories.

The information also revealed that more than 40 teenage girls were brought into the country and camped in an apartment for Nigerian politicians, business executives and expatriates to hire for sex at the cost of between $1,000 and $2,500. The cartel was run by Chinese couple named Sun and Yin Li.

Mr Olumba also noted that the kingpin of the sex ring managed to escape but that the NIS was on their trail. He also noted that after investigations, they will either deport the girls or hand them over to their embassy here in Nigeria for appropriate action.

In her statement, the NIS Arresting Officer, Chinwe Obi, said the Chinese Embassy in Abuja was in touch with the suspects, and that arrangements were being made to ease them out of the country.

Photo Credit: Channels TV