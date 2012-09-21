BN Bytes: The Mavin Doctor is Suave! View Photos from Dr.Sid’s “Afefe” Video Shoot

Just by the look of this photo of the Mavin Doctor of Love, Dr. Sid, by Obi Somto, I think it’s fair to say that Dr. Sid has officially been “sexyrized”. And, apparently some of photos we saw earlier {here} were from the Sesan-directed video for his new single, “Afefe”, shot while he was in the UK. Pardon the pun but Dr. Sid looks completely blown away in these photos, can’t wait to see the video.
Check on it!
wow! sexyrized! good effort
Dr. Sid, the SoundSultan inspired, eLDee’s trybes men honed and DonJazzy’s Mo’Hits/Mavin’s projection. Sid keep doctoring our airwaves, no more sickness in your music style. Kudos.
Nice one bro
I think he looks a tad worse. This is not sexyrization :/
Laila….u wear glasses ni!
I comment my reserve