BN Bytes: The Mavin Doctor is Suave! View Photos from Dr.Sid’s “Afefe” Video Shoot

Just by the look of this photo of the Mavin Doctor of Love, Dr. Sid, by Obi Somto, I think it’s fair to say that Dr. Sid has officially been “sexyrized”. And, apparently some of photos we saw earlier {here} were from the Sesan-directed video for his new single, “Afefe”, shot while he was in the UK. Pardon the pun but Dr. Sid looks completely blown away in these photos, can’t wait to see the video.

Check on it!