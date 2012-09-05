New Music: CY Dieyi – One Day

CY Dieyi is a young and very promising singer and is here to blow you away with her new single, “One Day”.

CY successfully completed a study abroad program in Economics and English at the University of Oxford and graduated Magna Cum Laude (First Class) from the American University of Nigeria (AUN) where she studied Communications and Multimedia. She is also the composer/vocalist of the AUN anthem

Enjoy!

Play CY Dieyi – One Day

Download