New Music: CY Dieyi – One Day

05.09.2012 at By 12 Comments

CY Dieyi is a young and very promising singer and is here to blow you away with her new single, “One Day”.

CY successfully completed a study abroad program in Economics and English at the University of Oxford and graduated Magna Cum Laude (First Class) from the American University of Nigeria (AUN) where she studied Communications and Multimedia. She is also the composer/vocalist of the AUN anthem

12 Comments on New Music: CY Dieyi – One Day
  • Yvonne September 5, 2012 at 10:42 pm

    The ‘monkey go market’ part is my favourite! Lol. Go Cynthia!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Lady A September 6, 2012 at 12:31 am

    Hey Cynthia, i see you doing great things…doing Bwari girls proud!!!….lovely song too!!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Dieyi patrick September 6, 2012 at 3:38 am

    Cynthia A̶̲̥̅♏ very hapi 4u,nice song U̶̲̥̅̊’ve got dere

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • andre September 6, 2012 at 7:18 am

    u r elegant in ur style of singing….u hv got a promising future ahead of u….u r gonna be a hit….and ur songs will make top chat…for as long as u want..

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Mfonabasi Akpabio September 6, 2012 at 7:41 am

    Cynthia D̶̲̥̅̊έA̲̅​̶̥̊я, keep it up! Τ̣̣ђё sky Ȋ̝̊̅§ d beginning of your limit. Go girl!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • miss t September 6, 2012 at 8:08 am

    beautiful music. i’m so so proud of u. u go girl. keep it up

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • ema September 6, 2012 at 9:23 am

    C’est pas mal… Nyc one

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Gen Moko Daniel September 6, 2012 at 10:25 am

    S o so proud of u uuuuu but u still know how to play bbal….lol

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • moses obasi September 7, 2012 at 3:51 am

    am so luvin dis, cy……… u re so very much kool nd 9ce jam there. u re so very …………………………………………………… wonderful. congrats

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • TRUTH September 7, 2012 at 12:07 pm

    this song has been stuck in my head all morning nice 1

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • oge September 8, 2012 at 1:54 pm

    nice song<

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Tosin February 10, 2016 at 11:42 pm

    oh yeah.

    Love this! 8 Reply
