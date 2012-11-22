BN Exclusive: “Our Separation was a Mutual Agreement” Nollywood Star, Joseph Benjamin Opens Up on Separation from his Wife, Rumours & the Future

In January 2012, Nollywood star and TV Presenter, Joseph Benjamin was the second celebrity featured on our then newly launched BN Saturday Celebrity Interview. He shared interesting details about his career with BellaNaija’s entertainment correspondent, Adeola Adeyemo in a very open and interactive interview.
Joseph Benjamin’s Previous Statement on his Marriage However, when the questions got more personal and he was asked if he was dating or romantically linked with anyone, his simple response was, “It’s private. Professionally I will just tell people I am not available. I am not saying anything.”
Since then, there have been rumours circulating about his relationship status with people insinuating that he was married.
On Tuesday November 20th 2012, the actor finally broke the ice on his relationship status in an interview with Reel Radio, an online radio station. He said he was previously married but was now separated from his wife.
Since the news went viral, there has been a slew of negative comments on various media outlets, condemning the actor for his separation. Joseph who is obviously very disturbed about this, today, revealed to BellaNaija the circumstances surrounding his separation from his wife.
What Really Happened in his Marriage? “I was married for 8 years. It was a rather odd situation at that time. She got pregnant and I didn’t want to have a child out of wedlock and so I married her so we could build a home together, even though we had given birth to the first child. Things weren’t rosy then, but I believed it was the right thing to do for the sake of the child. I overlooked my own personal desires, I just wanted to do right. Our second child came and I stood by my family like I always have; but no one is perfect, we had our issues – the crisis persisted but we stayed because of the kids. But you never make that kind of decision because if the parents are not happy together then the children suffer.“
He also corrected a rumour which has been spreading saying she was older than him and took care of him financially. “I’ll also like to correct a misconception – she is not older than me, and she wasn’t taking care of my financial needs as people have insinuated. We were both starting off in life on the same grounds – no one was exploited.”
What Happens after the Separation Despite the separation, Joseph says he is still committed to his kids and would continue to love and care for them. “I’ve been separated for a year now but we still keep a good relationship, and our separation was a mutual agreement. She is a good woman but I could not go on with the union anymore seeing the foundation it was built on was untrue. I have two wonderful children – a ten year old daughter and a seven year old son. They are an integral part of my life; their mum and I have a very good arrangement on how to balance their lives and make sure that psychologically they are stable and unaffected by our separation.”
The “Tango With Me” star, his children and their mother would like the public to respect their privacy in these trying times.
Men please use condoms. Ladies take pills if required. Prevention is better than cure!!!!
Marrying cos you both are expecting an unplanned pregnancy doesn’t work in most cases. Sorry to hear about the break-up of your union Ben.
Where is that Mayowa guy dat was asking about Michelles to d Baracks? Well come and see a classic case scenario of a guy who was nurtured to full potential by a woman, but turns around and leaves her when he makes it. Funny thing is, d girl he left his wife for is most likely the brazillian hair wearing, iphone 5 using type. And u ask girls not to go after already made men? Think again bro. Think again
Sweetie. Marriages break up because the two people in it are not willing to work at it. Some marriages where the couple have equal income break up also. Some marriages where the man is richer break up also. Some marriages where the woman is richer break up also, it depends on the two people involved and it is their personal business. NOT FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION.
why are u the only one talking Mr Benjamin?
anyways its all about the benjamins
Although nobody wishes for it, the truth is that divorce do happen.When it does ,both parties must move on. Ladies, this is one of the reasons we must hold on to our careers.We need it married or unmarried! Thanks grandma for teaching me that very early in life!
He was married for 8 years, his first child is 10. That means they didn’t marry right after the pregnancy, technically it was the immediate cause of the marriage. 2 years was enough to take that step. Joseph should just shut it, he’s got fame and fortune now. He’s upwardly mobile now and needs a younger chic to fit his status. Not all of us can swallow his lies.
He was married for 8yrs before the separation. you don’t know when they separated.
my dear…you are right jare…He also stated he has been separated for 1 year… For all you know she wanted to lose the baby weight b4 walking down the isle… Not that I support seperation or divorce but ultimately it is their business…celebrity or not…
@triangle, u r right. 2 years gap is enough time for him to decide not to marry her.
AMEN…..thats the simple fact that he doesnt want to tell…..urgh he is probably scooping out for a young tenderoni.
@Mssexy: so who should be talking? his wife? Is she d one in the public eye? I’m just happy he has come out becos his gist with women is all over the place. haba! see the number of women who are claiming to have warmed his bed!!! too many! Stick with one woman who can protect u from all dis disgrace. Dont u know u are a celeb? sad!
how does an eight year old marriage produce a ten year old daughter? I am a huge fan of JB and amazed at how he was able to hide his Family………..i don’t expect him to talk about his private life but at least show them off once in awhile. Nobody hides a good thing.
pls ask him… I was wondering myself…He had ample time to make his decision as to who he really wanted to get married to. He don hammer,he’s ashamed of the woman he ‘started off’ with…
Your name fit you no b small!
The moment u stop making irrelative comments on my post,u shud begin to reason…whats ur own….everyone is giving diverse opinions on d subject n u chose to pick mine out….be warned,dont make any unnecessary comments on my post..Our reactions must differ,thats y dey r called ‘comments’
abi oo.. to the last sentence. To be fair, the thing that annoyed me is the fact he said “she got pregnant”. What? More like you impregnated her cos both of you were careless… plurrssseee with the talk about how she got pregnant… and it took you a whole 8 yrs of having enough.. But then again, you both prolly thot you could hang in there…
good on you to be honest.. I didnt think you were married or had a family so this is news to me, just when I thot this man wife will enjoy him oo seeing the role he plays movies depicts real life experiences. But who cares? It not my business..
Life is a learning process. I almost felt sympathy for you but I cant imagine what the lady might go through so I would withhold my sympathy. xxx
Agbaya abaya my new friend use your brain and think. Evaluate your own life first because this your name is a reflection of your life oooooooooooo. Make good use of it ooooooo Biko. Miss you agbaya
did you not read that he bas been separated for over a year… Hello… so his first child can be ten..
the marriage ended but the first child kept growing!!
do the maths
I pity d so called Benjamin….
J.B, You’ve also added to the divorce statistics in Nollywood..I tire, I think I’m beginning to loose the respect i had for u..I thought i read in ur interview about 2years ago, and u said u were single (never married). Clearly,ur marriage was something u were never proud of. Well, with what i read on lindaikeji.com abt u being ashamed of her because of her weight or so, bcos how can u be ashamed of a woman u av 2kids with, Even if u wanted her to be a size 10, u guys could have worked that out na, I only hope thats not true.
Its such a shame, u couldnt even try to fix it….I doubt it was really a mutual decision the way u make it seem..I only wish we could hear ur estranged wife’s side of the story. I mean no one even knows her, I doubt u ever stepped out to events with her.
But anyway the deed has been done…I pray ur children have a balanced life indeed because these things are easier said n children handle stuffs like this differently.
You ‘thought’? Why not check and return when you’re sure? Clearly you are living up to your name….chaiiii
U must be very silly for the ‘living up to ur name’ statement….. Write ur own opinionthats what everyone is doing and if u cant, take several seats at the back….its not a must to dispute what i’ve written…..
What is wrong with you? ah ah! Stop harassing her. BN, this is akin to Cyber bullying.
4real! ki lo de! this is bullying! its their opinion! pls leave them to it. U cant force them to see it from your view! PLS STOP THE ATTACK ON THE POOR PERSON. MSCHEEEEEEEEEW
you are right @ triangle he said he wanted to provide a home for his unborn child but the child is 10 and he was married for 8 yrs meaning he waited 2 whole years to make that decision the kid was born outside wedlock…..well i will say to the ex wife be thankful for the kids and maintain a silent dignity ….you will soon realise that its not the end of the world and indeed you have just had a great deliverance..Goodluck to both
He was married for 8 years, this could mean that he has probably been separated for 2 years now. Pikin must grow na!
This is part of what ofilispeaks talked about in his last article o!
*dignified silence* my bad
wow a ten year old daughter and seven year old son!!!!!!!!!!!!! and he has been in the spotlight proper for like 4 yrs with no mention of his wife at all.nahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh that is the height.pls he sud save thestory for another person that believes nt me.tueh
people questioning the daughter’s age and the longevity of the marriage, y’all don’t know the year and date they separated. He said he was single 2 years ago, well maybe they weren’t together then. why dislike him because his marriage didn’t work? no one knows what went down in their home that led to the separation. PLEASE STOP THE MADNESS…Na beg i dey beg all ofuna.
Abeg keep shut…let people voice their opinions….are you his PR or new flame?….teh factr of teh matter is that the guy has money and is not proud of his wife….no matter what even if they seperated…how come he has never talked abt his family all this yrs in the industry?…is bcause he has money….do you think if he ha money then…he would have stil;l stuck by the ‘pregnant girl’?
‘I TOO KNOW’ over other people’s personal matter won’t kill you. his wife is your best friend and this is why you know the root of their problem right? people are free to voice their opinion but u’re quick to tell me to “keep shut.” You will be alright by the grace of GOD.
Abeg keep shut…let people voice their opinions….are you his PR or new flame?….the fact of the matter is that the guy has money and is not proud of his wife….no matter what even if they seperated…how come he has never talked abt his family all this yrs in the industry?…is bcause he has money….do you think if he had money then…he would have still stuck by the ‘pregnant girl’?
Benji, this ur story doesn’t just add up. Like others have rightly pointed, d child is 10 and you have been married for 8 years so u clearly marry for d sake of d child. Not trying to judge but those rumours make more sense than this seemingly forced interview. I still think you are a fine actor tho’.
I didnt finish:
Then after you marry her, YOU PRODUCE A CHILD ONE YEAR AFTER MARRIAGE and the foundation is STILL ROCKY….What absolute BULLCRAP. If dogs eat shit, THIS IS NOT THE SHIT IT WILL ENJOY.
When will you take responsibility for the FAILURE OF THE MARRIAGE. You blaming a SITUATION that you ORCHESTRATED. “ODD SITUATION” “SHE GOT PREGNANT”, not once did you state YOUR ROLE in the demise of your relationship. She got pregnant with the holy spirit or with bellanaija?
For an actor, you are not convincing AT ALL…try another character role….ABEG
She got pregnant via self-love 🙂
I have always found this guy unconvincing as an actor. He is just too stiff for my liking. Now i see he is also heartless.
they*
Your story doesn’t add up. Sorry.
No child is unaffected my separation or divorce….It annoys me when people suggests that the children will not be affected, including my father. We are affected but we move on from it and not let it define our being!
You are so right!
by*
Joseph makes me uncomfortable. He has done nothing but deny his family, I was told by a girl dat he was dating (my friend) dat he had a wife and two kids. She told me to kip quiet because he told her in full confidentiality. He said he doesnt talk about them for the sake of his ‘bachelor’ brand. I mean denying your wife and TWO KIDS? Na wa o!
His brand as a bachelor doesn’t mean sh*t. Even if he is married with 200 children, women will still lust after who they want. Van Vicker, Peter Okoye, Majid, 2face, Ramsey are in long term relationships but do women care? No! In fact, many women still think they stand a chance with them. Wasn’t your friend still dating Joseph even if she knew he had a wife with kids? Did she give a f*ck?
A man as good looking and successful as Joseph claiming to be single when he is not is plain nonsense. It will never affect his career. Unfortunately, it’s a man’s world. Clearly, he didn’t want to be in that marriage/ wasn’t ready for it.
his marriage is not my business, i like him as an actor and presenter.
nevertheless i wish him, his ex-wife and kids all the best. everyone deserves to be happy. #shikena
Divorce Divorce Divorce! what is it with people? impatience, pride, lack of toelrance and inability to stick to decisions made(I mean your choice of partner) whether good or bad are some of the factors responsible for the divorce breeze.
for the lucky ones that have not been hooked yet, please, please and please, strive not to defile the marriage bed. it pays. whether you’ve been having sex in previous relationships or not, strive to start your marriage on a healthy slate. If the foundation be destroyed, what can the rigtheous do. i beg a word is enough for the wise. There is no dignity in fornication.
Thanks 4 dat comment Dayyo,U’r on point
and for Benji, it is a shame you are not man enough to wheather the storms of your marriage. Na the name when u call your dog e go answer. it was your responsibility to make your marriage work, and you come all out blabbing rubbish. No respect man.
Estranged wife no shaking!! Watch and pray! Leave him to go where e wan go…. Prodigal husband u will be right back. Madam take care of yourself physically, go get more getting, establish a good business and forget about him…u will c wat will happen
🙁 He was married I had a huge crush on him dint kno all dis I dint evn hear d rumour
I feel your pain *sad sigh*
Party rider …… Thank you ! Una go just the run una mouth! U don’t know shit so chat shit….. Sorry this had to end this way. Would you guys rather they live unhappy???? N she comes out n says she’s not Happy n all that? Please free the dude abeg . Most of u r going thru same n acting for the world to c that u r ” married” fuck that abeg! Wish them all the best!
Personally, I wouldn’t advocate that people be unhappy just to satisfy society or to keep divorce stats low. BUUUTT, come on son! 8 years of marriage, 4 years he’s been a celebrity, and not 1 time we knew he was married? I think the dude’s attractive and good at what he does, but let’s call a spade what it is…dude wanted a bachelor image. When you’re happy about something, you don’t hide it…how the eff is your relationship status private when you’re married? Where’s the ring? All those events and he couldn’t have his family come support him for 4 years? Not once could he bring his daughter on one of his numerous red carpets? If truly he was unhappy, he’s been unhappy from jump…and it’s not wrong to be ready to get divorced now, but all that blameless yeye alk of ehn, she got pregnant (holy inception abi?), I didn’t want a child out of wedlock (married her a year later), he should keep it in his pocket. He wants to be single not only in action and branding..that’s the issue.
Don’t *
Joe dis ur story sha *smh*
Mr Benjamin I wish you and your wife the best. It’s never easy,I can imagine, it would have been ideal to Rey to work it out but I’m not in your shoes and as such can not say what you have tried and have not tried to do. It takes 2 to make it work and the sad thing here is the kids….abeg abeg abeg, for the sake of your kids, you guys should try to maintain a cordial relationship. It would be sad if you are enemies now, no child has to see that. There should be mutual respect as long as the kids are present so they don’t feel bad. Anyway I have rambled on for long enough. It’s sad that some shallow minds read something on Linda’s blog and now believe it MUST be you when they are not sure. The heart of man is desperately wicked indeed, who can know it. For me, I try not to judge cos I’m no saint but I just pray that God will give you guys the grace to rise above this. Amen.
Ideal to TRY I meant*
4real nice one men!!!!
N u really need to stop taking the whole thing too personal…n stop sitting behind ur computer saying pple r ‘desperately wicked’ for writing thier opinion cos u knw u have a different point of view from what u av written. It baffles me, how difficult it is to stick to ur own opinion? why bring someone else down by negating it….U better change!
This name was created for you. You have no form of sense, think your brain is upside down. A man that has struggled so hard to get to where he is and has made his wife comfortable and has provided for her. You insult him and actually think it would affect him? As you and others are causing and calling him names his wife is praying to God to shut your mouths up for you that is who she is. He has never abused her in anyway but they just fell out of love. They have a very good relationship as friends but not as lovers. Marriage is not for everyone and weight is not an issue. A man can have a skinny wife but still leave her. There are different issues that make couples go their separate ways so stop talking like an illiterate and talk with sense abaya. Love that name for you
Agbaya I meant
Apologies, no insult intended. What’s getting me upset is the fact that you claim to be so sure that it was Him being referred to in Linda’s blog. Another is the fact that you refuse to read between the lines when he says they married after she got pregnant and have been separated for sometime. You do the math. Without being judgemental. Just free your mind and be objective. I feel they are already going through so much so why insult him more? As for ready below this comment who says I’m looking for amebo for being on Linda’s blog, it’s funny cos everyone I know reads it for different things. I read it not to do ‘amebo’ but for laffs. Trust me, I don’t judge people by what’s written there cos we all have skeletons in our closets, no one is perfect. What strikes me is how judge mental we are of these celebs….I really don’t envy them. Anyway, this is my last ramble of the day, I’m sorry if I offended….. indeed tis not my nature but Hey, no ones perfect. Peace out to everyone!
How is it sad and shallow? First of all, you were on LIB as well, arguably, that’s sad on your part…looking for amebo. Secondly, many people weren’t just guessing out of their asses…people know things, and many guessed correctly. This isn’t the advice or Get Inspired column, all na gist. Keep it moving.
LOL! Dumbest comment on here. As in, totally no relation whatsoever 2 D tori. Wetin consine looking 4 amebo wth going on Linda’s blog. Is it everything U read there U must interprete? Yes, I go to Linda’s to pass time, n do not swallow everything in there hook, like and sinker as in I take everything I read with a pinch of salt. I’m sure the same can’t be said for the likes of you.
People like U like to bring people down. Once U read sommin U must know who D article is about or look 4 a fall guy. Get a life, stop bringing ppl down! It doesn’t make U better! If na your brother nko? Will U bring him down this way? Instead of wishing people D best and feeling empathy cos after all, no one is perfect, U sit down n judge. Who died and made U king?
Abeg park well jarey..N while you’re at it, get a life! U C what joblessness is doin 2 our youth?
glad he’s back on the market =)
its so sad how marriages are breaking up.We really all need to take prayer more seriously.Not our pastors, not our Sunday best, not our ambitions but communication with a God whose lovingkindness is better than life itself. He always comes through. It is well
Marriages are breaking because in our last days on earth, SATANs number one agenda is to break homes, You break a home, you break the children and the whole family union is fcked up from ground up. People are so blind and let SATAN into their homes without knowing. Why do you think GAY is on the rise not, Kids on drugs than ever before, promiscuity etc etc, cos When the home is broken that is the foundation.
i knew beautiful couple here with3 beautiful teenage girls – they went EVERYWHERE TOGETHER (husband wife and 3 gorgeous A student teenage girls – the most gorgeous family i ever sen) , in the past 8 months i dont know what happened theyve been fighting a lot cos the and separated. The man moved out so the lady is with the 3 girls and also has a full time job, lately i been seeing the teenage girls always in the mall talking to all these hanging trousers idiotic teenage boys. I am so sad, I am fasting and praying for this family because they were the epitome of the family i one day wanted. And now the enemy has broken it. I want to talk to the lady but who am i , i have never been married so she probably wont listen my my advice. I been praying a lot for them and i dont have a doubt the enemy has his hands in this broken union
for all you married ppl dont let the enemy win. Fight hard and hard and hard and stay together, It gets better no matter how bad it looks now.
You are a darling. An outright beauty. God himself will be your guard. Thank you for seeing beyond the usual. Your insight into this matter will be your refuge in the future. God bless you, sweet lady.
yuo are so right dear,I believe there is no marriage beyond remedy,there is no man or woman that cannot be be tamed but the ball lies more in the court of the woman,with a lot of submission,devotion,forgiveness and prayers she can get her man eating out of her hands,but in the case where the man abuses her physically, i ll advice she zaaaps.As for ben there is no perfect woman anywhere but i guess he ll get what he is looking for and more
Aww, this brings tears to me eyes! Please do keep praying for them…{big hugs} The Lord will surely reward you. You will be remembered as you have remembered others. Amen.
@ DORYS
“but the ball lies more in the court of the woman,with a lot of submission,devotion,forgiveness and prayers she can get her man eating out of her hands”
Your mentality is one that puts women under so much pressure. Why should the woman put in more work? Married couples are supposed to work together because marriage is a union! If you check the dictionary, union is an act of being joined/ a state of agreement. Isn’t that simple enough for you to know that the woman is not married to herself but to a man. They work sh*t out together.
I repeat- This is why I say people do not understand the essence of marriage and they become very miserable when they are in it. If your husband doesn’t put in equal amount of work in that marriage then that is not a union. You are on a pure solo tin.
I have always had a problem with this submission talk in marriages. Why can’t couples be submissive to each other? or better yet, cooperate. Nigerians have taken this submission thing too far that the wife is seen as a subordinate rather than a partner. I’m not here for slavery.
God bless you and He would answer your prayers concerning this couple.
Best comment so far! I’m with u my sister.
@lou Ditto
This is sad. I do not know the exact details to his separation and I’m not interested. Most importantly, I wish them the best!
However, I picked out something that troubles me with a lot of Nigerians when it comes to marriage.
I always say that Nigerians do not understand the meaning of marriage. Not every married person is happy or even knows what the f*ck they are doing there. Marrying someone doesn’t mean you are doing the right thing. People are too concerned with trying not to have children out of wedlock. But The sad part is that they come to terms with the realities and sooner or later, the home gets broken. At least, you tried but what was the point? You’re still leaving your children in a broken home. We have to be honest with ourselves and stop leaning towards those religious principles that will only benefit us for a certain moment. There are some things that you take your time to get into and marriage is one of them. The thirst/desperation and ignorance of marriage are the things that get a lot of us, Nigerians, making mistakes we simply could have avoided. F*ck what the society expects from you and do what is best for you. Develop a personal relationship with God and respect him rather than carrying out those activities Bishop/church daddy so and so has crafted for you and everyone else. The most important thing is to have a healthy relationship with your loved ones rather than force something you aren’t ready for. Stay away from marriage if you aren’t ready for it. There is so much you can achieve in life.
All you women that are happy he is ‘on the market’, be smart. He is separated not divorcd so technically he can’t marry anybody else yet! And technically he is still married until officially divorced so you will be nothing but a mistress 🙂
all that glitters is not gold.
this is the biggest insult for a man to come out to say “I MARRIED HER “B E C A U S E” i didnt want to have a child out of wedlock. He has killed his wife with those words. Even am hurt as a woman with those words – very painful for a man to say that, and after the fact. Every ounce of respect i had for you is out the window Joe.
Truth. she got herself pregnant naa… u dey mind am.
I have not finished reading the whole article because all that is ringing in my head is this, ‘she got pregnant’. Like really!!!!! she got pregnant? What do you mean by ‘she got pregnant’? Is she Mary or what? I don’t like how guys behave sometimes, u finish knacking and then come and say something like ‘she got pregnant’. I’m not even interested in reading the rest.
Wanted to say something else but I will shush! For some strange reason, I am not a fan at all of Mr Benjamin and this I believe, is negatively impacting my comments and thought process.
I struggle to understand why folks just will not embrace the wonders of condoms? Don’t give me tales of condoms breaking. All these marriages founded on unexpected pregnancies are just worrying. Marriages have issues,how much more those where a growing foetus is the only real bond.
its better to be seperated and SANE than to perish in UNIONISM….. goodluck to all involve. i had mad love for JB after watching the movie MR & MRS.
When you make such a statement thats means YOU Ogeh Cynthia “Limit God” – honestly i hate it when ppl make such statement.
Like my pastor saids the problem with todays generation is we put all efforts in our might and power instead of God, when it should be the other way round.
So you try hard, you go to counseling you sit with counselors – yet still it doesnt work. Everything you are trying is YOUR EFFORT, Putting God first and relyinon him 100% is not anyone priority, and you dare not tell me – that if you put God First and pray hard even if for a year or so and most importantly BELIEVE, that things wont change.
my cousin Mavis in London, with one hunk of a husband and 5 gorgeous kids went thru their trouble for almost 7 yrs, the man moved out, went to live with another woman blah blah blah. Even my older aunties and everybody was like “move on, move on this your husband is no good- he is not coming back back. Mavis never ever gave up she kept praying crying praying, she lost so much weight – and fending for her self with all the kids London. Guess what after 7 years her husband returned and now they are in love more than ever. The husband treats Mavis like a queen, and is even a deacon in this church, every year he will change her car, they will renew their vows. I mean everyone is shocked including me. I am not married but Mavis story gave me hope that God forbid someday if i went thru any thing of such i will never ever give up. Right now all the kids are in university and the last one is in secondary school. That bitch that stole mavis husband has had one miscarriage the next and cant have a baby or a husband.
Dont take these words lightly “What God has Put together – no man put asunder”
My single friends and I have had a lot of debate and they ask me so what will you make you go and never come back, my response has always been “If a man beats me” that one, its going to be very hard for me to return, other than that, when it comes to infidelity – Satan will have to fight with me with my midnight – 3 am prayers cos i will never ever give up.
Joseph excuse my language but your kids were not a mistake, so if you conceive them (and dont say SHE GOT HERSELF PREGNANT) then someway – you two being together was not a mistake.
C,mon everyone the excuses ppl break up on is really not that deep
-Finances – God can fix that easy
– Infidelity – God Can Fix that easy
-Bad character – including abuser – even i believe God can fix that too
If you guys joined together in front of God, dont disrespect God and say the issue is too big to fix.
Thank you my sister for this comment!!!
Chris brown sad please don’t judge me and I won’t judge you. Can we change the subject so it can get beautiful. Single ladies advice don’t near him cause if you do trust me I would chop your legs off.
Said I meant
I won’t say my marriage is similar to his own cos we’r not separated,we love our girls very much,but I have cried over and again on the foundation my marriage was built on,though we lived together,we legalised our union when my daughter clocked 12yrs;just like joseph my husbands claims he’s single in different places and will still come back to say sorry,I trust God to restore d faulty foundation,I am stronger now with a passion for God and my career,but like I won’t dare to judge joseph,but he shouldn’t have waited for 8yrs b4 separation,cos he knew all ds while he wanted to be on his own,for all unmarried ones who read this blog plssssss I beg you in Gods name,remain chaste and stay away from sex before marriage;it gives ur future marriage a good foundation to start with.marriage is for men and women not boys and girls,not by age but by maturity,and proper training.
He’s fine, All is forgiven. End of Story. Bite Me.
This is men’s world, that is men’s slogan. Ladies, be very careful as all the wolves, lunatics and vampires men break your heart and tell you one day that is over forgetting that they vowed before God during the wedding day that for “better to stay till death do them part”. But this days their wedding has come a contract agreement saying: “for better to stay, for worse to go”. All this men, God is watching you o! This is the sign of the last day. Bible’s prophesy is fulfilling and am seeing it.
This damage control he is doing now is a little too late and he just come across as sly and shady….the issue is not his marriage or the separation. The issue for me is the outright denial/coverup of his kids!!! how can u have 2 kids aged 10 and 7 and u ave been a “celebrity” for abt 4 yrs and no one knew???? to me the cover up was a planned one bcos kids are always blessings from God, why hide them??? we all know waje and Genevieve have kids, even though their kids are kept in the background, we still know!!! so y deliberately hide your kids??….its a big shame, honestly. you deliberately put forth a single bachelor image for so long. if not that ur cover was blown by the post on LIB last wk wed, will u be coming out to explain????…if you read his interview on BN Jan this yr, in the comment section 3 ppl brought up the issue and from his response he tried to brush it off as rumors so i dont believe all these bullcrap he is sayin now!!!
That they knew each other when the didn’t have any thing should even be the reason why he should stick on her, appreciating her to being there for him when the money was not there.
JB abeg U shd never have even said anything in D first place, that’s my take. I’m not an advocate of telling your own side as people will still judge you more. Just make sure U take care of your angels. Wish U and your ex all D best of luck.
Hmmmmmmm. no SANE person wants to break up. i do not subscribe to divorce either, but marriage issues are sensitive. ONLY THE 2 involved have a solution to the problem. but if a party decides it is not workable, or they keep going around the same thing (argument) over & over again, then it is bound to break… i have been married for almost 10yrs, i wake up everyday feeling trapped! but for the sake of my 3 lovely kids, i forge on. unfortunately, our culture makes it worse for the woman to survive after separation or divorce which i hv been considering lately. my hubby is not responsible for the kids upkeep and yet very unreasonable!!! and yes! we married rightfully (both traditionally, registry & Church). So guys, BJ has admitted to be imperfect. can we for the sake of his children leave him to God? nobody runs forever. wherever his wife is, my prayer is God will grant her grace for the years ahead. IT IS WELL!
Pls let’s not judge too harshly because non of us lived with them in their home and we dnt knw wat happened. And as we all know marriage is nt a bed of roses. That he got seperated from his wife doesn’t make him the devil because like i said earlier we dnt know what happened.
Divorce tins ” I’m soooo sorry to read all of what you have put down in writing. The Lord is your strength my dear, n the kids will grow well in Jesus name. You have made plenty sense . Same goes for Ucee, sad stuff 4JB but God in heaven knows it all!!!! N I am sure most of you on here aren’t even married meaning y’all don’t know shit about it! Just free the dude abeg
*let alone grownup kids*
I don’t think it is ayone’s business, they should quit with the judging
he had a marriage with his ex-wife not the public.
They are only bugging him cos he is famous.
he isn’t perfect so they should all just leave him alone.
@Column, thanks. *hugs*.
Tessa chop hi5 abeg! This shit has been going on 4 years men!!!!! So many stories , it’s sad o! So many broken homes , right from our fathers dayz, not a happy thing! when it all happens that one party isnt happy anymore unko? But I mean its your happiness at the end of the end o! No one wants mr/ mrs wrong! N no one is perfect we all need the grace of God to make it all stand! It’s cus this bros na actor na y una don kill am, abi? So many ladies r sad I mean real SAD in thier marriages but NO they would rather DIE dere so that the likes of us all on here won’t blast them with our words! God knows it all!!!!!! ” Words Kill” y’all just take a chill pill abeg!
Ok,you marry me when you are nothing,and now that you have the fame to which you wanna attain,fine Dude at that,you begin to see loadz of sexy beautiful women in your neck,you come home sad,because your woman is not presentable,it wil make you feel unconfortable,especially seeing the likes of adorable couple,AY Makun,Basket mouth,Omotola,Babyface etc…ohhh,I totally understand with you, if I’m in your shoe,I will feel thesame…being a celebrity is not an easy feat,we are so quick to rattle and Judge! Thesame us,will still be asking,what was he thinking when he got married to her? Abeg live your life joor.he is not the first nor the last.
Day*
hmmmmmm….its Joe Ben today , nobody knows 2mrw….lets be careful what we say…nobody knows the real Gist. Let God be the judge and only true Judge….
Ben ” his name sake” Hi5
please leave him alone. people are just talking because they think they have a perfect life. for those of you who are praying and encouraging him it means a lot to me and GOD would continue to bless you and make your marriage a perfect one and if your not married GOD would give you your own. I LOVE YOU Joseph Benjamin GOD would continue to give you strenght, guide and protect you from evil. AMEN! the kids would be fine that i know for sure
hehehehehehehe.This tweety person,you are begin to sound like one of his home breakers.Are you sure you are not one of the reasons he will not make up with the wife of his youth and go back home?If you r,God is watching.And you no one go rest. Na so you they attack any opinion wey no favor your selfish motives.”The kids will be fine” as if you really care.Na make you enter first then your true nature go come out.If you really want the kids to be fine,then advise him to go bring them up with their mum.That is how they r going to be fine .*HISS*Word of advice my dear tweety,a man that could not keep the promise he made to his first woman,what is the guaranty that he will keep the one he made to you? Any way you deserve each other .See as you dey run abt all over the comments dey attack everybody.May God have mercy on you.
Is benji shinning your Congo on the side ? Cos u r suspicious o
HONESTLY AM STUNNED………CANT EVEN SAY ANYTHING
People should go and sit down. When it comes to marriage, Nigerians want to be advocates of privacy and goodness. Una too dey worship marriage.. If you put any of your business out there, be prepared to have people voice their opinions. Of course, it would nice to be respectful. BellaNaija could have closed the comment section but they didn’t. He could have kept his business to himself, he has every right to, but he didn’t. We don’t know what happened in this marriage but don’t expect everyone to say “God be with the Benjamin family, Only God knows, God bless, God this, God that, etc” Using God’s name in vain.. Deal with it!
Calm down people!
What if it us his wife that didn’t want her kids to be in the public eye?
What if she is the one that left the marriage?
A lot of criticisms for Mr JB, whether he deserves it or not is not my place to decide. One thing I know for certain is that EVERYBODY makes mistakes and just because we have the privilege of having our mistakes under wraps in the privacy of our homes as opposed to hanging out where the whole world can see doesn’t mean we should judge.
As for the issue of marriage,I think we have romanticised the notion so much that we forget its A LOT OF WORK!!! It’s not another item on your to-do list. It’s a bond for life. As for me, the moral lesson here is “Marriage is not a fix-it-plan”
yes there is critique and judgement on Joe alone here which is not fair -there is two sides to every story but bottom line – THERE IS NOTHING THAT GOD CAN NOT FIX – and dont roll your eyes cos this is not a cliche comment.
what many oyall seem to forget out the equation of all this is the Kids. If you are not a product of a broken home then you will never understand.
People dont give kids enough credit when it comes to “feelings”. You are not that 7 yr old curled up in her bed with thoughts of “i wish daddy was here living with us”,”i wish daddy was with mommy”.
yes for kids whose moms were physically abused it is different but for the majority other reasons, why most divorce, i think it can be worked . Yes it wont be easy,it can be unbearable – but it can be worked out, not by your power or might, but by Gods.
What beats me and i always want to ask married couples is – so all the things you seeing wrong, you didnt see it when you dated for 6 yrs, no sign at all? That always leaves me scratching my head.
I beg free the guy jor….If e dey pain una too much he’s wife is available for you to marry . Him say e no do again Period. Marriage no be by force. I’m divorced and i would rather be single and very happy than remain miserable in a loveless marriage so “society” can approve of me. And please spare me your preachings about how God hates divorce. Thank God its divorce he hates not ME!!!!
LMFAO!!!!!!!! er I’m rolling here men! Say na ” thank God its divorce he hates not ME!!!!” Hahahahaaaaa
For those of u who got pregnant to compel the man get married to u, i pity una. for many who are planning to even do it, learn a lesson. it is common now among ladies getting pregnant for a man in desperation to marry, some even get pregnant for their girlfriend boyfriend and go ahead to marry the man. i know some people of this category, maybe one day their husbands will wake up, stop having pity on them and walk away then people will come here and write rubbish. DO the right thing and leave the rest to God.
JOSEPH BENJAMIN PLEASE SHUT THE – UP, YOU HAVE DONE ENOUGH DAMAGE CONTROL AS IT IS AND THE WORST THING A MAN CAN SAY ABOUT THE MOTHER OF HIS KIDS IS THE STATEMENT YOU MADE ON BN. GO BACK AND READ YOUR OWN STATEMENT, WTF DO YOU EXPECT PPL TO PERCEIVE, THE INTERPRETATION OF THAT FOOLISH STATEMENT MEANS YOU MARRIED HER OUT OF PITY AND YOU NEVER LOVED HER. EVERY OUNCE OF RESPECT I HAD FOR YOU IS GONE OUT OF THE WINDOW.
THIS IS A STATEMENT YOU CAN NEVER TAKE BACK AND IT SAIDS A LOT ABOUT YOU THAT BEHIND ALL THOSE GREAT LOOKS, LIES A CONCEITED ASS HOLE JACK ASS. PRAY YOUR KIDS NEVER READ THAT COMMENT ON BN SOMEDAY. IT WAS VERY BAD – VERY VERY BAD, YOU THOUGHT WE WILL PAT YOU ON YOUR BACK FOR THAT STATEMENT, THAT STATEMENT IS AN INSULT – BIGGEST INSULT TO ANY WOMAN AND ESPECIALLY THE MOTHER OF YOUR KIDS.
LIKE I SAID EVERY RESPECT I HAD FOR YOU IS OUT OF THE WINDOW, AND DONT TRY AND EXONERATE YOUR SELF COS IT WONT WORK – YOU CAN NOT TAKE THOSE WORDS BACK. THE WORDS YOU SPOKE IS WORSE THAN SAYING “YOU MARRIED HER OUT OF PITY”
POOR WOMAN.
THE FACT THAT YOU HAVE BEEN FAMOUS FOR AT LEAST 2 YRS NOW AND NEVER MENTIONED HER AND THE KIDS TELLS ME YOU ARE ASSHOLE. LEARN FROM OTHER CELEBS LIKE RAMSEY NOUAH, DESMOND ELLIOT, VAN VICKER, MAJID MICHEL, ETC – THEY NEVER HID THEIR WIFE AND KIDS AND THEY ALWAYS SAY IT, BUT FOR YOU BECAUSE YOU MARRIED HER OUT OF PITY YOU HID IT AND TO ADD INSULT TO INJURY YOU GAVE THAT INTERVIEW TO BN WITH THOSE POOR CHOICE OF WORDS.