Sad… 17 Year-Old Boy Drowns at Lekki Beach, Lagos

03.01.2013

Samuel (left) & others shortly before the tragedy

The festive period is a time when people love to hang out with friends and family at various relaxation centers. In Lagos, a city which borders the Atlantic ocean, the beaches are a favourite relaxation spot for many and they usually have a throng of visitors during the Chrismas and New Year period.

Sadly, for Samuel Obu, the teenage son of Pastor Owulo Obu, his life was cut short at the Lekki Beach, Lagos Nigeria, where he and some friends went to hang out just before the new year. Pastor Obu is the head of Latter House of God Church located at 26/27 Guinness Street, Pero bus stop, Agege, Lagos.

According to PM News, 17 year-old Samuel went to the beach in company of a female member of his father’s church, Comfort Adikpe, 30; her boyfriend, Busayo and her younger brother, Godwin to enjoy themselves. The report stated that before Samuel went to the beach on Sunday, he approached his mother to give him transport money. But when she delayed, he went into his mother’s bedroom and picked a N1,000 note for his journey.

Comfort told PM News that Samuel drowned at the beach when he and her brother, Godwin, went to play in the Atlantic sea  waves. “When the wave swept him away, we begged the divers to rescue Samuel and after some efforts they retreated when the wave was about sweeping them away also,” she said.

She added that when the matter was later reported at the police station at about 7.35 p.m on that fateful day, she was detained till the following morning when she was released.

Comfort, a recharge card seller who hails from Benue State, north-central Nigeria, added that Samuel and Godwin were drummers at Latter House of God founded by Samuel’s father.

When PM News visited the Pastor’s residence yesterday, the mother of the late Samuel was still in shock. All she could manage to say was, “we are still confused about what happened to my first child.”

This is really sad. May his soul rest in peace.

Photo Credit: PM News

17 Comments on Sad… 17 Year-Old Boy Drowns at Lekki Beach, Lagos
  • DARK SNOW January 3, 2013 at 2:56 pm

    This made me remember my friend that just got admission into unizik and drowned on 23 dec 2012 may their soul rest in peace AMEN

    Reply
  • Teablinks January 3, 2013 at 4:33 pm

    This is just too sad… May God comforts the family..

    Reply
  • PJ January 3, 2013 at 4:59 pm

    May the Lord comfort the family

    Reply
  • konnie January 3, 2013 at 6:05 pm

    RIP

    Reply
  • Dan January 3, 2013 at 6:39 pm

    I rember my fathers words “Daniel if you follow woman, your life is finuished!”. That was his mistake. Well, May God help.

    Reply
    • Maxi woman January 3, 2013 at 8:00 pm

      Isn’t this the most stupid comment ever?

      0
    • O January 3, 2013 at 11:49 pm

      Confirmed. It is d most stupid comment ever.

      1
    • OLA January 3, 2013 at 11:55 pm

      exactly. Dan? s

      0
    • Ona January 4, 2013 at 6:09 am

      Ngwa now turn gay.

      0
  • Sara ADEBAYO January 3, 2013 at 7:30 pm

    I cried when i read this piece! sorry oh ! to the family may his soul rest in peace. Dan why did you write this stupid comment. the poor boy did not follow a woman , this woman was with her boyfriend and her brother. Samuel just went along with them. We all don’t know what happened? whether or not this poor boy was a 2012-or 2013 sacrifice. We just have to pray for him. May the almighty welcome him in his eternal KINGDOM. RIP

    Reply
  • nnenne January 3, 2013 at 10:07 pm

    sad. so so sad. may his gentle soul rest in peace.

    Reply
  • Miss K January 3, 2013 at 10:34 pm

    What a tragedy! Sorry for your loss Obu family 🙁

    Reply
  • Tayo January 3, 2013 at 10:46 pm

    Dan^, either way you are still finished because you can’t spell to save your life aside from your idiotic comment. May Samuel’s soul rest in peace (Amen)

    Reply
  • YSO January 4, 2013 at 10:15 am

    @Dan…It’s bad enough that you can’t even comprehend d story line, common!. If@all he went with a woman, your comment is still out of place….Ok O, My own words, “Daniel if you follow MAN, your life is unfinuished!”

    Reply
  • Cool cat January 5, 2013 at 2:31 am

    this is just heartbreaking. i hope gov fashola gets to see this. its a good initiative to develop the shoreline for tourism and all but they also need to invest in life guards, enough to cover the expanse of the beach and diligent too. also jet skis should be made available so rescue efforts can be successful.

    i cannot begin to understand the horror as they helplessly watched their friend being washed away. may God console the family and friends

    Reply
  • chike August 10, 2013 at 8:27 am

    Cant imagine the horror,… watching your friend disappear for life.!. May God’s consolation be adequate for you Mr Obu and family.

    Reply
  • Mobby morgan November 21, 2015 at 9:43 pm

    Jez so sad…..it’s so pathetic. ….17 years old….rip tho…feel 4 d family dats y I don’t go to d pool tall less of beach

    Reply
