Updated – “Jailer” Crooner Asa Survives a Car Accident in Nashville, Tennessee USA

Our favourite International indie songstress, Asa was involved in a car accident earlier today, when a careless driver hit the pedestrian Asa in the city of Nashville, Tennessee in the USA. Thankfully, she was hardly hurt by the car. Here’s how Asa narrates the story.

I just been in an accident in Nashville. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

I was crossing an intersection,going for a walk,a car turning didn’t see me and boom!! Sent me flying. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

Thank God I landed on my padded butt. The only thing that got crushed was my water bottle. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

The driver wore tiny frames that f’ed up her peripherals. Told her she need jumbo glasses like mine. I’m well just a little wooz — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

I feel a little woozy. But everything’s fine. Got a ride in a police car and let the driver off with stern warning. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

Was in shock for a minute. Paramedics checked my blood pressure. Everything’s fine. Thank God I’m alive today. Hope you are well. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

Trouble sleep yanga wake am. I had on black pants, black jumpers, “Hiphone” is black +I’m Black. How the hell was the lady going to see me. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

We’re certainly glad she’s alright! She goes on to thank all her well-wishers and give us a little scoop on what’s next for Asa.

You are awesome. Thanks for your kind words, I really appreciate that. Love you. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

Incase you’re wondering why Nashville. It’s the song writing capital of the world. So I’m writing. Will be in the studio in June. Hiha!!! — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013

Would you react the same way if a car hit you? Would you be as calm as Asa was in the situation and let the driver off with a stern warning? What do you think?

Photo Credit: MTV Iggy