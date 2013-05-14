Updated – “Jailer” Crooner Asa Survives a Car Accident in Nashville, Tennessee USA

Our favourite International indie songstress, Asa was involved in a car accident earlier today, when a careless driver hit the pedestrian Asa in the city of Nashville, Tennessee in the USA. Thankfully, she was hardly hurt by the car. Here’s how Asa narrates the story.
I just been in an accident in Nashville.
— Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013
I was crossing an intersection,going for a walk,a car turning didn’t see me and boom!! Sent me flying. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013
Thank God I landed on my padded butt. The only thing that got crushed was my water bottle. — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013
The driver wore tiny frames that f’ed up her peripherals. Told her she need jumbo glasses like mine. I’m well just a little wooz — Asa(asha)(@Asa_official) May 14, 2013
I feel a little woozy. But everything’s fine. Got a ride in a police car and let the driver off with stern warning.
Was in shock for a minute. Paramedics checked my blood pressure. Everything’s fine. Thank God I’m alive today. Hope you are well.
Trouble sleep yanga wake am. I had on black pants, black jumpers, “Hiphone” is black +I’m Black. How the hell was the lady going to see me.
We’re certainly glad she’s alright! She goes on to thank all her well-wishers and give us a little scoop on what’s next for Asa.
You are awesome. Thanks for your kind words, I really appreciate that. Love you.
Incase you’re wondering why Nashville. It’s the song writing capital of the world. So I’m writing. Will be in the studio in June. Hiha!!!
Would you react the same way if a car hit you? Would you be as calm as Asa was in the situation and let the driver off with a stern warning? What do you think?
Photo Credit: MTV Iggy
ouch**********so so so sad.#crying Get well soon Asa. God will heal you ijn.
according to the article, she’s well already
Lmao.
Nashville is not in Texas just an FYI
You are thinking of Nashville Tennessee. Well there is also Nashville also known as Nashville-on-the-Brazos. A community in Milam County, Texas, United States. Just saying.
What’s the essence of this comment? Did anybody mention it’s in Texas?
My dear I wondered and my conclusion was…ndi no na america ga egosilili (ppl in america must show/exhibit)
Jumbo frames rock!!
Haba Nashville is in Tennessee not Texas… google is ur friend when in doubt.
Thank you
You are thinking of Nashville Tennessee. Well there is also Nashville also known as Nashville-on-the-Brazos. A community in Milam County, Texas, United States. Just saying.
Obviously you didn’t google it yourself. Before you correct anybody, get your facts straight. Sometimes what you think you know is not always right so please always doublecheck. #Justincase
The devil is a liar! No weapon formed against you will prosper. Didn’t know there is a Nashville, TX
by the way….I’m sure there’ll be one small village somewhere in texas called Nashville…Texas na wah!lol. but that’s not to say that’s where Asa was….
btw, Asa is soo cool…see her even making jokes @padded butt nd jumbo frames..lol. sha be careful, ’cause i can’t shout.
Thank God she’s doing ok…….. GHASTLY though? How ghastly was this accident BN? Ahn!
Nashville+Tennessee+Texas+Bellanaija+google= hahahahahahaha
the Lord is ur strength and shield my dear nothing will happen to you
awww. thank God she is alright.
but girlfriend, what are you doing walking along the streets of Nashville? babe, that area aint safe! you need to get your cute ass back to England or France!
nobody based in yankee should dare yab me oh, abeg! today is tuesday. hehehehhee
Ahn-ahn. Nashville is nice o. And it def is safe. That’s the mecca of country music, and you know that rich white people area in the US =safe.
lol you’re funny. Nash is a lil bit country but it’s nice and they sure drive real fast over there. they even continue to drive fast when a cop is driving next to them
Thank God Ohhh…
Nashville, Texas fa?
LMAOOOOOOO *hungry-man-size tears*
LMAOOOOO
Ghastly fa?
Hahahahahahaahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaa *till infinity*
Let’s leave the sensationalism to Ms. Ikeji shall we?
Thank God for his protection. Asa, is one of my favorite artist, we can’t lose her. The devil is a liar. I like her humor.
My dear Asa, please stay safe o. #didn’t know Asa swore though#
Awww..my Asa. Thank God she’s ok.
Get well soon
God is good all the time! Good luck with your recording.
I thank God for you dear. May God Almighty continue to guide and protect you IJN…….Amen