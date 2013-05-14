BellaNaija

Updated – “Jailer” Crooner Asa Survives a Car Accident in Nashville, Tennessee USA

14.05.2013 at By 28 Comments

Our favourite International indie songstress, Asa was involved in a car accident earlier today, when a careless driver hit the pedestrian Asa in the city of Nashville, Tennessee in the USA. Thankfully, she was hardly hurt by the car. Here’s how Asa narrates the story.

 

 

 

 

We’re certainly glad she’s alright! She goes on to thank all her well-wishers and give us a little scoop on what’s next for Asa.

Would you react the same way if a car hit you? Would you be as calm as Asa was in the situation and let the driver off with a stern warning? What do you think?

  Tomi May 14, 2013 at 3:18 pm

    ouch**********so so so sad.#crying Get well soon Asa. God will heal you ijn.

    
    hmm May 14, 2013 at 3:34 pm

      according to the article, she's well already

      
    Pd May 15, 2013 at 12:06 am

      Lmao.

      
  Noname May 14, 2013 at 3:20 pm

    Nashville is not in Texas just an FYI

    
    Let it flow… May 14, 2013 at 4:11 pm

      You are thinking of Nashville Tennessee. Well there is also Nashville also known as Nashville-on-the-Brazos. A community in Milam County, Texas, United States. Just saying.

      
    Iamme May 14, 2013 at 8:04 pm

      What's the essence of this comment? Did anybody mention it's in Texas?

      
    nwanyi na aga aga May 15, 2013 at 6:57 pm

      My dear I wondered and my conclusion was…ndi no na america ga egosilili (ppl in america must show/exhibit)

      
  Omo Ghana May 14, 2013 at 3:22 pm

    Jumbo frames rock!!

    
  tiyi May 14, 2013 at 3:23 pm

    Haba Nashville is in Tennessee not Texas… google is ur friend when in doubt.
    Thank you

    
    Let it flow… May 14, 2013 at 4:12 pm

      You are thinking of Nashville Tennessee. Well there is also Nashville also known as Nashville-on-the-Brazos. A community in Milam County, Texas, United States. Just saying.

      
    Let it flow… May 14, 2013 at 4:15 pm

      Obviously you didn't google it yourself. Before you correct anybody, get your facts straight. Sometimes what you think you know is not always right so please always doublecheck. #Justincase

      
  jcsgrl May 14, 2013 at 3:25 pm

    The devil is a liar! No weapon formed against you will prosper. Didn't know there is a Nashville, TX

    
    Mo'blezzin May 14, 2013 at 8:56 pm

      by the way….I'm sure there'll be one small village somewhere in texas called Nashville…Texas na wah!lol. but that's not to say that's where Asa was….
      btw, Asa is soo cool…see her even making jokes @padded butt nd jumbo frames..lol. sha be careful, 'cause i can't shout.

      
  joy May 14, 2013 at 3:29 pm

    Thank God she's doing ok…….. GHASTLY though? How ghastly was this accident BN? Ahn!

    
  Dora the explorer May 14, 2013 at 3:34 pm

    Nashville+Tennessee+Texas+Bellanaija+google= hahahahahahaha

    
  Hurperyermie May 14, 2013 at 3:38 pm

    the Lord is ur strength and shield my dear nothing will happen to you

    
  london's finest May 14, 2013 at 3:55 pm

    awww. thank God she is alright.

    but girlfriend, what are you doing walking along the streets of Nashville? babe, that area aint safe! you need to get your cute ass back to England or France!

    ==================
    nobody based in yankee should dare yab me oh, abeg! today is tuesday. hehehehhee

    
    Ready May 14, 2013 at 4:25 pm

      Ahn-ahn. Nashville is nice o. And it def is safe. That's the mecca of country music, and you know that rich white people area in the US =safe.

      
    slice May 14, 2013 at 7:44 pm

      lol you're funny. Nash is a lil bit country but it's nice and they sure drive real fast over there. they even continue to drive fast when a cop is driving next to them

      
  Godslove22 May 14, 2013 at 4:05 pm

    Thank God Ohhh…

    
  Kamilu May 14, 2013 at 4:17 pm

    Nashville, Texas fa?

    LMAOOOOOOO *hungry-man-size tears*

    
  Kamilu May 14, 2013 at 4:19 pm

    LMAOOOOO

    Ghastly fa?

    Hahahahahahaahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaa *till infinity*

    Let's leave the sensationalism to Ms. Ikeji shall we?

    
  cece May 14, 2013 at 4:23 pm

    Thank God for his protection. Asa, is one of my favorite artist, we can't lose her. The devil is a liar. I like her humor.

    
  Knut May 14, 2013 at 5:01 pm

    My dear Asa, please stay safe o. #didn't know Asa swore though#

    
  Partyrider May 14, 2013 at 5:23 pm

    Awww..my Asa. Thank God she's ok.

    
  amarachi May 14, 2013 at 5:44 pm

    Get well soon

    
  NNENNE May 15, 2013 at 12:52 am

    God is good all the time! Good luck with your recording.

    
  kate May 17, 2013 at 8:22 am

    I thank God for you dear. May God Almighty continue to guide and protect you IJN…….Amen

    
  

