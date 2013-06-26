BN Music Premiere: Nayo Soul – Go Where You Are

Nayo Soul wants to “Go Where You Are” with her spanking new Afro Pop/Soul single. The song is clearly reminiscent of a blend of Asa and Bruno Mars and with production from IBK SpaceshipBoi, get ready to kick your feet up and relax.
Play Nayo Soul – Go Where You Are
[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Go-Where-You-Are-Nayosoul.mp3]
Nice…
I love ittttt OMG …..very unique.
Fantastic music… I love the way she sounds
Take me to Calabar, Owerri… nice!
I loved rhythm of the sound.. i love this song as well…it is so different from rhythm of the sound. She is very good. I hope she goes far
Lovely voice, great tune all together. This IBK dey produce sha oh….
Great voice and nice song. Keep it up Shawtee . Bless up
I hope she goes far too honestly….. brilliant song
im one of the biggest NayoSoul fans out there , she is an amazing talent . The bed to my show is Rhythm of the sound by Nayosoul beautiful music
Nice song but her voice is the magic.
…another brilliant song from NayoSoul; a Sister with a lovely voice, soul and a beautiful talent. We will continue to rep #TeamNayoSoul – This is another #PublicServiceAnnouncement
p.s. don’t forget to follow her on twitter @NayoSoul and Instagram @nayosoulmusic
AMAZING …
This is just lovely music… #DazAll
I love Nayo Soul. This is not even her best song, that’s how lovely she sounds.