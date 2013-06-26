BN Music Premiere: Nayo Soul – Go Where You Are

Nayo Soul wants to “Go Where You Are” with her spanking new Afro Pop/Soul single. The song is clearly reminiscent of a blend of Asa and Bruno Mars and with production from IBK SpaceshipBoi, get ready to kick your feet up and relax.

Enjoy!

Play Nayo Soul – Go Where You Are

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Go-Where-You-Are-Nayosoul.mp3]

Download