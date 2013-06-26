BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Music Premiere: Nayo Soul – Go Where You Are

26.06.2013 at By 14 Comments

NayoSoulGoWhereYouAre

Nayo Soul wants to “Go Where You Are” with her spanking new Afro Pop/Soul single. The song is clearly reminiscent of a blend of Asa and Bruno Mars and with production from IBK SpaceshipBoi, get ready to kick your feet up and relax.

Enjoy!

Play Nayo Soul – Go Where You Are
[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Go-Where-You-Are-Nayosoul.mp3]
Download

14 Comments on BN Music Premiere: Nayo Soul – Go Where You Are
  • The Original Beebee June 26, 2013 at 5:26 pm

    Nice…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • wezu June 26, 2013 at 6:16 pm

    I love ittttt OMG …..very unique.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Adeola June 26, 2013 at 6:27 pm

    Fantastic music… I love the way she sounds

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Beautiful nubia June 26, 2013 at 8:59 pm

    Take me to Calabar, Owerri… nice!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Yeye June 26, 2013 at 9:00 pm

    I loved rhythm of the sound.. i love this song as well…it is so different from rhythm of the sound. She is very good. I hope she goes far

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Charles Adebayo June 27, 2013 at 8:57 am

    Lovely voice, great tune all together. This IBK dey produce sha oh….

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • NigerianKobe June 27, 2013 at 3:12 pm

    Great voice and nice song. Keep it up Shawtee . Bless up

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • aDEBUKS June 27, 2013 at 4:48 pm

    I hope she goes far too honestly….. brilliant song

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Gbenga Aborowa June 27, 2013 at 5:27 pm

    im one of the biggest NayoSoul fans out there , she is an amazing talent . The bed to my show is Rhythm of the sound by Nayosoul beautiful music

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Oracle June 27, 2013 at 10:44 pm

    Nice song but her voice is the magic.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Frank D. aka Oluwafrank (@phrankdee) June 28, 2013 at 1:28 pm

    …another brilliant song from NayoSoul; a Sister with a lovely voice, soul and a beautiful talent. We will continue to rep #TeamNayoSoul – This is another #PublicServiceAnnouncement

    p.s. don’t forget to follow her on twitter @NayoSoul and Instagram @nayosoulmusic

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Katung Blessed June 28, 2013 at 5:52 pm

    AMAZING …

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ibikunle Foresythe July 2, 2013 at 8:51 am

    This is just lovely music… #DazAll

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Tosin August 16, 2013 at 11:20 am

    I love Nayo Soul. This is not even her best song, that’s how lovely she sounds.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija