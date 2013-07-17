BellaNaija

How Deep is Your Need to Preserve Culture? Watch the Short Film by Ebbe Bassey – “Siri Oko Fo”

17.07.2013

This short film titled “Siri Oko Fo – Mending Fences” draws attention to the deep entrenchment of what is deemed to be “cultural”. Touching on issues of homosexuality and how they’re treated in society, this 10 Wembley production strikes a chord.

It was written by Ebbe Bassey and Heather Murphy, directed by Heather Murphy.

Watch here and share your thoughts

13 Comments
  Autoprincess July 17, 2013 at 12:03 pm

    Disclaimer: This is my personal opinion on this piece of work, if you feel the need to counter it, please do not. Simply write your own opinion.
    Why do I feel that the writer/producer of this film wants me to accept/embrace homosexuality by juxtaposing it with female genital mutilation? As much as I PERSONALLY do not think homosexuality (especially when they marry and raise children) is morally right, I outrightly condemn all forms of FGM. Preserving culture ko, preserving culture ni. The Aunt should be sent to jail for doing that to a little girl, more so, that child is not hers, it was not her decision to make. (Yes, I know this is fictional. Don’t blame me, blame the convincing actors!)

    Reply
  The Fairy GodSister July 17, 2013 at 12:06 pm

    Oh wow…. What did she do to the poor child? Circumcise her? Oh dear!

    Reply
  Dora the explorer July 17, 2013 at 12:37 pm

    WTF she circumcised her?!!

    Reply
  gbemi July 17, 2013 at 12:43 pm

    @auto princess, please what is female genital mutilation?. I support ur comment, its feels as if the writer is trying to ‘convince’ the viewers that homosexuality is OK. An ignorant person will think it is absolutely right to get involved in such act!!!!!!

    Reply
  koko July 17, 2013 at 12:48 pm

    oh wow poor gel wld never enjoy an orgasm lol

    Reply
  eloho July 17, 2013 at 12:59 pm

    HMMM! This is crazy. Amazing short film. Always loved Ebbe Bassey – fantastic actress.

    Reply
  Amaka July 17, 2013 at 1:14 pm

    Eh! I even thought she wanted to give her tribal marks lol….genital mutilation?! Oh no!

    Reply
  pynk July 17, 2013 at 2:57 pm

    too many central themes in the piece, it went from homosexuality to FGM, pick one and work the story line. Preserving culture has nothing to do with rejecting homosexuality but a lot to do with FGM.

    Reply
  konne July 17, 2013 at 2:59 pm

    Who financed this film? the gay lobby?

    Reply
  jane July 17, 2013 at 4:27 pm

    I don’t know how this is supposed to convince me to accept homosexuality..so the point they are trying to make is that if Africans can circumcise their children, then people should be allowed to be gay? To me that argument holds no water because these two issues have differing consequences. FGM is a serious life threatening issue that affects the wellbeing of women and girls all over the world. I find the writer totally insensitive of FGM and biased towards homosexuality that he would trivialize such a serious issue to prove the ‘right’ to be homosexual. I don’t think homosexuality is morally right anyway but the director should have just stuck to the storyline and portrayed his point instead of juxtaposing two unrelated issues.

    Reply
  OK July 17, 2013 at 5:18 pm

    A short is too short (pun intended) to tackle issues such as the ones the writer/director tried to in this movie…

    Reply
  Msunderstood July 18, 2013 at 5:43 am

    I’m so sorry but it’s soooooo hard for me to understand homosexuality. I just don’t get it. I’m not judging anyone who’s dat way but I can’t……..(don’t know what to say). I want to be open minded but I still can’t / don’t get it.

    Reply
  cleobriggs July 18, 2013 at 7:33 pm

    Typical Efik accent that woman has! Typical….. Just putting this out there y’all listen to the way she speaks and know the difference between Akwaibom and Calabar accent…… So song! Danke! Thank you
    Yours Truly
    A pissed Efik girl tired of the stupid questions

    Reply
  • Post a comment

