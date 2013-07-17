How Deep is Your Need to Preserve Culture? Watch the Short Film by Ebbe Bassey – “Siri Oko Fo”

This short film titled “Siri Oko Fo – Mending Fences” draws attention to the deep entrenchment of what is deemed to be “cultural”. Touching on issues of homosexuality and how they’re treated in society, this 10 Wembley production strikes a chord.
It was written by Ebbe Bassey and Heather Murphy, directed by Heather Murphy.
Disclaimer: This is my personal opinion on this piece of work, if you feel the need to counter it, please do not. Simply write your own opinion.
Why do I feel that the writer/producer of this film wants me to accept/embrace homosexuality by juxtaposing it with female genital mutilation? As much as I PERSONALLY do not think homosexuality (especially when they marry and raise children) is morally right, I outrightly condemn all forms of FGM. Preserving culture ko, preserving culture ni. The Aunt should be sent to jail for doing that to a little girl, more so, that child is not hers, it was not her decision to make. (Yes, I know this is fictional. Don’t blame me, blame the convincing actors!)
Oh wow…. What did she do to the poor child? Circumcise her? Oh dear!
WTF she circumcised her?!!
@auto princess, please what is female genital mutilation?. I support ur comment, its feels as if the writer is trying to ‘convince’ the viewers that homosexuality is OK. An ignorant person will think it is absolutely right to get involved in such act!!!!!!
oh wow poor gel wld never enjoy an orgasm lol
HMMM! This is crazy. Amazing short film. Always loved Ebbe Bassey – fantastic actress.
Eh! I even thought she wanted to give her tribal marks lol….genital mutilation?! Oh no!
too many central themes in the piece, it went from homosexuality to FGM, pick one and work the story line. Preserving culture has nothing to do with rejecting homosexuality but a lot to do with FGM.
Who financed this film? the gay lobby?
I don’t know how this is supposed to convince me to accept homosexuality..so the point they are trying to make is that if Africans can circumcise their children, then people should be allowed to be gay? To me that argument holds no water because these two issues have differing consequences. FGM is a serious life threatening issue that affects the wellbeing of women and girls all over the world. I find the writer totally insensitive of FGM and biased towards homosexuality that he would trivialize such a serious issue to prove the ‘right’ to be homosexual. I don’t think homosexuality is morally right anyway but the director should have just stuck to the storyline and portrayed his point instead of juxtaposing two unrelated issues.
A short is too short (pun intended) to tackle issues such as the ones the writer/director tried to in this movie…
I’m so sorry but it’s soooooo hard for me to understand homosexuality. I just don’t get it. I’m not judging anyone who’s dat way but I can’t……..(don’t know what to say). I want to be open minded but I still can’t / don’t get it.
