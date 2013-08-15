It’s Finally Online! Watch “The Meeting” starring Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Linda Ejiofor & Jide Kosoko Today

We are so excited!
“The Meeting“, the romantic comedy set in the midst of Nigeria’s political shenanigans is now available for you to watch online.
On a Monday morning, Makinde Esho, an uptight corporate executive based in Lagos, Nigeria, flies into Abuja, the capital city for a few hours, having been despatched by his communications firm, Techmast, to secure a government authorization to build a mast sub-station from the Honourable Minster of Land Resources & Environment. There is a lot riding on this government authorization, as it will save his firm from imminent liquidation, and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Mr. Esho wants only two things, keep his BOSS happy by getting the authorization from the Minister and keep his only daughter Kikelomo happy by attending her graduation ceremony at the University of Lagos.
Two very simple tasks for a professional like Mr. Makinde Esho – Watch and see what doing business in Abuja can do to you.
The Meeting addresses an array of contemporary issues audiences are sure to identify with from love to African time, to the trials of tackling officials and manoeuvring red tape.
With the script written by Tunde Babablola, directed by Mildred Okwo, produced by Rita Dominic and Mildred Okwo this movie promises to be all that and more.
The movie features a mix of emerging stars and industry superstars including the delectable Rita Dominic, Tinsel star, Linda Ejiofor, Femi Jacobs and experienced thespian, Jide Kosoko. The movie also has special appearances by Kate Henshaw, Basorge Tariah Jnr, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Chinedu Ikedieze.
Follow the instructions, pay & watch below.
Almost 4pounds for renting naija movie? Chai! Mbanu. Abeg I’ll pass until she strikes a deal with IrokoTV
my dear o, dat u’ll use and pay iroko subscription for a month sef…habegi
GBAM! GBAM GBAMMEST
Bros, it is simply worth it. Waiting for it to get on irokotv is just a case of penny wise pound foolish I tell you because that entire month you’ll get a total of 12 movies. Only this one would make sense that month or maybe one random other one, but the amount of sense this one will make will make the other one look senseless.
Check out the review of the movie at nollywoodreinvented.com/2013/08/the-meeting.html
Maybe thats the most economical move, but its quite a hilarious movie, and is certainly worth seeing it as soon as you can. Soon to be featured on Nollywood Mistakes.
would love to watch this movie!
wow Rita and kate are great actors!!!! BUT COMING OUT IN 2012?? AH AH but we are in 2013 going on 2014….. please where can we watch this movie looks very good, nice story line and well written…
OH I SEE $499 TO WATCH… NOT BAD I WILL BUY…
I watched this movie in the cinemas and it was worth every naira. We laughed wella wella. Kudos
Looks really interesting.
africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk/
People! buy the movie, it was what it! watched it like 3 times lol
lovely movie 97/100 for sure.
Ha! That’s exactly what it got on my review as well
nollywoodreinvented.com/2013/08/the-meeting.html
I have to say this movie was worth every dollar I spent on it. I t was sooo interesting and great quality. The lead character guy and girl (Linda) killed it. they were natural and amazing. They also looked good together. the movie was also funny.
Ewwe! $4.99 for one movie?
Oga o, that one na money for Tim Hortons coffee for two days nau.
Anyway, I will watch because of the good reviews.
Those who are complaining u folks are the same ppl that pay thousands to go see a Hollywood movie…charity begins st home..learn to support ur own.
make we hear word jare, you wan compare hollywood movie to nollywood movie ???
Abi o! Thank u jare
Nigeria and America are in two different spaces
Not true. Even Hollywood movies for rent on DVD are $1.25 each at Redbox. Irokotv is $5 a month. So why will I pay $5 to watch 1 movie. Whether Hollywood or Nollywood, it’s expensive!
A must watch,if you like stay abroad for a million years and watch all their movies,speak and dress like them.They can never classify you as their own.The earlier we appreciate what we have the better
…inferiority complex is evil…
Extremely evil…
nnennia shut your mouth ASAP…..so cos we are black and Nigerians we must not say the truth about Nigerian movies abi? sorry but most Nigerian movies are just not it…..my 5 year old always predict the outcome of most of the movies……will i even begin to talk about Yoruba movies where you begin to watch and the next thing is babalawo, woli or imam seeing a vision about how their woes were caused by jazz? am not even gonna go into all the other observation……we know we have good actors/actresses and some directors who are trying their best so we still take out time to watch some Nigerian movies…..so the truth in this matter at hand now is that its is expensive period, so next time when facts are laid out don’t bring out that lame and stale gist about patriotism…..we are black and living abroad is not about wanting to change or deny that fact……
I would definitely pay $5 for it. Aint nothing.
Abeg someone should beg Kunle Afolayan to present Phone Swap to us. Like ahn ahn! See mising.
Paid like 12 pounds to watch phone swap at the cinema in the uk , it was a great film though. Kunle would not do a deal with iroko. Still think this film should be on irokotv. I mean people pay for netflix
It’s on ibakatv online
I wonder why we can’t get all these great movies on irokotv…last year movie for that matter or at least put it on DVD or something. If I can go out and rent the most recent Hollywood blockbuster for a dollar, I wonder why I have to watch this one movie for $4.99. They should hold on to their movie till Jesus comes.
i have to say. as someone who avoids most nigerian films, this movie was ok.i just tried to watch the film to see what all the fuss was about, and it is quite pricey (rita d pulling the igbo businesswoman on us) i would say 5/10, however the only funny scenes were with rita dominic, the rest were not really funny. and didn’t know homegirl could blow serious igbo.
AS SOME ONE WHO AVOIDS MOST NIGERIAN FILMS. SHUT …UP , WANNA BE WESTERN FAKE HUMAN BEING.*
i hope all this money dropping on irok and where else are going straight to the actors too who worked hard. God bless
Yes, I believe Iroko legally buys the movies.
nt bad at all,laughing all thru.i enjoyed every bit of it.kudos
Hello Udegbunam, all I can say is, thank you for the great work.
It was a nice movie and worth the pay. It’s a means to support the new company. I don’t regret paying it. I look forward to more awesome and carefully produced film like this one.
very funny film. rita diminic, you too much! clara of life!
I will gladly wait for it to be uploaded on irokotv or even
youtube. Nothing in this life is worth being in a hurry for
🙂
I just watched The Meeting. Finally. I have to say I wish I’d known earlier what a good film this was. I heard ‘noise’ about the film, the red carpet, the premiere, etc, but didn’t get a guarantee, like a review I can trust, saying YES, watch this one. Separate the sheep from the goats. Let us know the chaff from the wheat. Watch The Meeting.
I also just watched two more really nice Nolly films: MaaMi, and Doctor Bello. Glad that so many of these noisemaking films are actually nice. I’ma watch more.
It’s was nice to finally see this movie! Waited for it to come up on iroko for over two years, glad I found it here! It was worth the $3.19 I paid for it…..
Really nicee movie…i had given up on Nigerian movies till i saw dis movie. If u dnt watch dis movie, u r OYO…HIGLY RECOMMENDED.