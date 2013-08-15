It’s Finally Online! Watch “The Meeting” starring Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Linda Ejiofor & Jide Kosoko Today



We are so excited!

“The Meeting“, the romantic comedy set in the midst of Nigeria’s political shenanigans is now available for you to watch online.

On a Monday morning, Makinde Esho, an uptight corporate executive based in Lagos, Nigeria, flies into Abuja, the capital city for a few hours, having been despatched by his communications firm, Techmast, to secure a government authorization to build a mast sub-station from the Honourable Minster of Land Resources & Environment. There is a lot riding on this government authorization, as it will save his firm from imminent liquidation, and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Mr. Esho wants only two things, keep his BOSS happy by getting the authorization from the Minister and keep his only daughter Kikelomo happy by attending her graduation ceremony at the University of Lagos.

Two very simple tasks for a professional like Mr. Makinde Esho – Watch and see what doing business in Abuja can do to you.

The Meeting addresses an array of contemporary issues audiences are sure to identify with from love to African time, to the trials of tackling officials and manoeuvring red tape.

With the script written by Tunde Babablola, directed by Mildred Okwo, produced by Rita Dominic and Mildred Okwo this movie promises to be all that and more.

The movie features a mix of emerging stars and industry superstars including the delectable Rita Dominic, Tinsel star, Linda Ejiofor, Femi Jacobs and experienced thespian, Jide Kosoko. The movie also has special appearances by Kate Henshaw, Basorge Tariah Jnr, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Chinedu Ikedieze.

