It’s Movie Time! Watch Davido in His Second Video for His Hit Single, “Skelewu”

Directed by Mr. Moe Musa, Davido has finally unveiled his second music video for the smash hit Shizzi-produced single, “Skelewu”
The video will be premiered exclusively on MTV Base UK on 22nd October, 2013.

Check on it!

  #Naijapose.com October 22, 2013 at 10:19 am

    LOL, it was a big Trouble on twitter last.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  smashingM October 22, 2013 at 10:31 am

    I think i like the first one more

    Love this! 0 Reply
  PRIMEPERSONA October 22, 2013 at 10:35 am

    I actually prefer the first video

    Love this! 0 Reply
  asgrl October 22, 2013 at 10:45 am

    lol! I'll sit and enjoy the comments…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Gistyinka Blog October 22, 2013 at 10:52 am

    Hmmm Davido the film making..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Lilly October 22, 2013 at 10:53 am

    Lol. U cant please human. hahahahahahahah

    Love this! 0 Reply
    darkchildlovethyhair October 22, 2013 at 11:19 am

      true talk.everybody bashed the first one and now they turn around to say they like it more.

      darkchildlovethyhair.blogspot.com/2013/10/beating-hair-breakage.html

      Love this! 0
  Lala October 22, 2013 at 11:23 am

    lol, pls Davido make another video, i dont like any of the two…"Big Grin******************

    Love this! 0 Reply
  July October 22, 2013 at 11:25 am

    The Instructional video and the Sesan version are way
    better than this unoriginal video. The quality of this Moe Musa
    production is impeccable but why bite the concept from another
    video (Party Rock)? That's just a recipe for disaster.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  kemio October 22, 2013 at 11:28 am

    nice video, much better in terms of the quality than sesan's version. however, in terms of dance moves, the sesan's video was better. Me luv some skelewu dance moves. And pls who ever said paracetamol advert is better than Davido's 2nd skelewu video was obviously joking.lol

    Love this! 0 Reply
  musa October 22, 2013 at 11:43 am

    If Davido like, he should make Skelewu Video a seasonal
    movie, Funke Akindele Vital Foam advert will always be better than
    it.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  musa October 22, 2013 at 11:46 am

    Burna Boy almost went naked on stage during Felabration,
    Wizkid's concert in Abuja flopped.. He mimed "Owo n Wole Wa" to an
    empty hall, Davido released yet an unofficial Skelewu video. All
    this happened in one week. #End Time thingz

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Busarni October 22, 2013 at 11:52 am

    Young man , davido. ppl will always talk, what makes you a
    man is to stand firm and strong in the face of opposition and learn
    from your mistakes. There was no need for anoda video. Wizkid neva
    did anoda video for his azonto version yet he is still balling. I
    still prefer the sesan version; what are you going to do now?
    probably call clarence for season 3 abi 4 . Just beleive in
    yourself cos ppl will always talk.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  jk October 22, 2013 at 11:54 am

    Preferred the 1st video. This one doesn't make
    sense.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  kanui October 22, 2013 at 12:01 pm

    Musa and davido is dis the best U both can gv us? So u mean u cant b creative? Rather u gave us stolen work …. Too sad. Everytin is not money sha

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Hurpeyeahmie October 22, 2013 at 12:03 pm

    issokay

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Tinuke October 22, 2013 at 12:04 pm

    I prefer the first video #myopinion

    Love this! 2 Reply
  indigo October 22, 2013 at 12:23 pm

    skelelelelelwu!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! my
    tuneee!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  d'baby October 22, 2013 at 1:11 pm

    yimu!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Bide October 22, 2013 at 1:28 pm

    Cant imagine how happy Sesan will be now..Hehe..This is a bigger mess,Why didnt he use the winner of the competition in the video sef??

    Love this! 1 Reply
  holla October 22, 2013 at 3:40 pm

    if na be davido papa i go flog am for wasting money,This obviously is a waste of resources.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  moeisha October 22, 2013 at 7:01 pm

    This is big time – up, he just wasted money on the two videos. wanted to see more dance steps. totally ruined the song for me. ppl saying this one is good just bcuz they saw a bunch of white people.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  fiesty chic October 22, 2013 at 7:52 pm

    ok i see LMFAO's concept all over the video. the zombie idea would have worked but he should have tried to make it original.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  obino October 24, 2013 at 7:07 pm

    This moe musa is confused, he couldnt find good dancers for the wonderful beats, just wasted the music.where can i find the first video?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  NNENNE October 26, 2013 at 3:04 am

    Nice. You cannot miss the 'BONGO" beat in the background.

    Love this! 1 Reply
