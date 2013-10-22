It’s Movie Time! Watch Davido in His Second Video for His Hit Single, “Skelewu”

Directed by Mr. Moe Musa, Davido has finally unveiled his second music video for the smash hit Shizzi-produced single, “Skelewu”
The video will be premiered exclusively on MTV Base UK on 22nd October, 2013.
Check on it!
22.10.2013
LOL, it was a big Trouble on twitter last.
I think i like the first one more
I actually prefer the first video
lol! I’ll sit and enjoy the comments…
Hmmm Davido the film making..
Lol. U cant please human. hahahahahahahah
true talk.everybody bashed the first one and now they turn around to say they like it more.
lol, pls Davido make another video, i dont like any of the two…”Big Grin******************
The Instructional video and the Sesan version are way
better than this unoriginal video. The quality of this Moe Musa
production is impeccable but why bite the concept from another
video (Party Rock)? That’s just a recipe for disaster.
nice video, much better in terms of the quality than sesan’s version. however, in terms of dance moves, the sesan’s video was better. Me luv some skelewu dance moves. And pls who ever said paracetamol advert is better than Davido’s 2nd skelewu video was obviously joking.lol
If Davido like, he should make Skelewu Video a seasonal
movie, Funke Akindele Vital Foam advert will always be better than
it.
Burna Boy almost went naked on stage during Felabration,
Wizkid’s concert in Abuja flopped.. He mimed “Owo n Wole Wa” to an
empty hall, Davido released yet an unofficial Skelewu video. All
this happened in one week. #End Time thingz
Young man , davido. ppl will always talk, what makes you a
man is to stand firm and strong in the face of opposition and learn
from your mistakes. There was no need for anoda video. Wizkid neva
did anoda video for his azonto version yet he is still balling. I
still prefer the sesan version; what are you going to do now?
probably call clarence for season 3 abi 4 . Just beleive in
yourself cos ppl will always talk.
Preferred the 1st video. This one doesn’t make
sense.
Musa and davido is dis the best U both can gv us? So u mean u cant b creative? Rather u gave us stolen work …. Too sad. Everytin is not money sha
issokay
I prefer the first video #myopinion
me too!
skelelelelelwu!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! my
tuneee!!!
yimu!
Cant imagine how happy Sesan will be now..Hehe..This is a bigger mess,Why didnt he use the winner of the competition in the video sef??
if na be davido papa i go flog am for wasting money,This obviously is a waste of resources.
This is big time – up, he just wasted money on the two videos. wanted to see more dance steps. totally ruined the song for me. ppl saying this one is good just bcuz they saw a bunch of white people.
ok i see LMFAO’s concept all over the video. the zombie idea would have worked but he should have tried to make it original.
This moe musa is confused, he couldnt find good dancers for the wonderful beats, just wasted the music.where can i find the first video?
Nice. You cannot miss the ‘BONGO” beat in the background.