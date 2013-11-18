Nollywood Star Monalisa Chinda on her Magazine – Monalisa: “It’s All About Luxury, Lifestyle & Fashion”

You know O for Oprah, now it’s time for M for Monalisa!
You’ve probably heard this, but if you haven’t, Monalisa Chinda is set to launch her magazine – “Monalisa“.
The Nollywood actress plans to share her views on lifestyle, luxury, fashion, inspiration and a whole lot more.
The magazine will be launched on Friday 22nd November 2013 at the InterContinental Hotel, Lagos.
Monalisa and her team recently released a video giving us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the debut issue. She also explains her reasons for starting her publication and what it is all about.
Check it out!
Hmmmmm all I hear is luxury, luxurious.,
Hahaha!! I havent seen the video yet. But this cracked my
up.
Good 4 her…
Hmmm, i hope it stands the test of time. Congrats Mona.
Luxury! luxury! luxury!
good luck selling your magazine. luxury,luxury,luxury, you will look for people to buy your luxury magazine. she is not even popular and she thinks her name will sell her magazine?
Backstabber, i thought she is your friend. Shame
friend ke? do i know her?
what an airhead.
With all the controversy surrounding the magazine already, i pray it stands the test of other publications out there.
In less than 5 minutes I heard luxury/luxurious 6 times. You certainly have your eyes set on a specific audience so I suppose the poor/struggling need not apply eh “girl next door ” Monalisa? I wish you all the best though.
nene shut up already…….if you haven’t made a success of your life don’t dump your frustration on others…..when it come out and it doesn’t sell then you can make noise…you are not God so please take a seat very far back in the auditorium…..
Why tell her to shut up? It’s her opinion and it’s not like her comment is far from the truth. This short video (or whatever it is) would do the publicity of the magazine more hurt than good because she didn’t come across as articulate. 4 minutes and apart from announcing luxury several times, she couldn’t sell her magazine. I hope the high and mighty clientele/readers she is targeting are impressed by this video and the quality of the magazine. May God bless her hustle.
I laughed out loud at these statements:-
“Monalisa as the brand is still your next-door girl, she’s not someone you can’t reach. So her setting up a magazine is equally telling you she wants to reach further to the people at large, to reach further to the high and mighty, to reach out to those socialites who also want to show that they have attained a certain height and this is the time to celebrate their lives.”
[Yes, we’ve gotten plenty insight into the lives of the high and mighty as well as those socialites you speak of. What else is new? Plus how exactly will this sell you as the archetypical girl-next-door? This statement just wrestles with itself…]
AND
“More and more Africans are now finding themselves in a … rich society, we need to express ourselves more, we need the world to see that we’re very luxurious people who want to live life to the fullest, I think it’s the best way to tell others the story there is to tell about Africans…”
[Ahahahahahahahahaha!!! Mona, darling, I think the world already sees us for the materialistic bunch of pathological thieves that we can be. Where do you think the money for the “luxurious” lifestyle comes from 98.5% of the time?? I think that we Nigerians have been immersed too long in bullcrap that we’ve started to believe the stink which permanently permeates the air around us actually smells like roses…]
@BN, this whole “Sorry, the page you’re looking for no longer exists” message which pops up whenever one attempts to post one’s comment/reply (therefore leading one to post duplicate comments/replies) is a real pest…
BN, please do something about what Mz S.A. said or at least explain what’s going on so we know you care. the error messages have chased me off quite a few times. of course i come back and keep trying to read the article :), but it’s not a good look for a first timer. and we get error messages when trying to leave comments too.
cool
Well done Monalisa,,i am Looking forward to it.
I look forward to seeing it too.
http://africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk/
This silly arrogant woman, I pray it doesn’t sell. She is
so full of herself rme!
That’s a bit mean – praying it doesn’t sell.
Monalisa Chinga please define luxury
That word is so overused
errmmm you mean |”Chinda”?? lol
oh dear lawd!
Monalisaa Kai really disappointing. You are so shallow so
different from the real Ph girl I used to know. Just listen to
yourself. Next door girl and luxury all in one sentence. Classic
Dunce.
Monalisa and Luxury in the same sentence????
*coughs*…..waiting in eager anticipation….
ahn ahn no be the same magazine that she was doing with her ex heau that they shoved? Are they now back together? Hmnn from all the stuff I read about the mag controversies I hope it sells o
luxury, luxury, luxury, luxury, luxury, luxury……. Please write down what you want to say so it will come out clearly lol she is trying sha dont want to be one of the haters lol
seems she crammed stuff written by someone else.
“This is just an International based magazine….we have an office in London and we are going global”.
This is what Lanre Nzeribe has done to you. I wish you’d learn your “predecessors” though.
Miss Socially Awkward should have written her a speech which would have been read off a teleprompter instead of this mumbo jumbo. The speech coupled with her rudimentary acting skills – a smile here, a pause there…..and she just may have sounded more articulate.
*learn from
Kind of depressing to watch sef. shey luxurious is synonymous with sad?!?!?! can i get some energy from this woman biko!
who reads all these magazines by the way? Do they really
make that much money or it’s just an attempt to keep themselves
busy?
boring….. Like seriously this stars…. This is what
happens when you think you are bigger than you really are.
SERIOUSLY NIGERIAN STARS, IF YOU WANT TO MONETIZE MEDIA AND
MAGAZINE GET A SEX TAPE Like KIM…. Annoyed at right staff …lol
lol lol the right staff wouldn’t work in this fantasy.
*Le sigh* there’s alot of mindset changing that needs to be
done in our country. If we want to tell African stories why don’t
we tell stories of the 99%, the unsung heroes that are making it
despite the odds instead of always trying to cater to the 1% who
don’t give a hoot about another new magazine?!
GBAM!! Lovely comment!
Erm its because nobody will buy it. Who wants to be reading suffer suffer stories? Stories about the rich, living the life, globe trotting, wearing the latest fashion sells. If you think I’m lying click on the inspired column on BN and see the comments compared to wedding section and others. Thats why the unsung heroes will remain well “unsung”
‘Africa is revolving’…?..did you mean evolving..as in evolution? revolving means we are moving in a circle on a central axis…to be fair we sort of are with current state of affairs..but i digress.
‘We are a very luxurious people’??? im no english teacher but can you describe a people im no English teacher but can you describe a group of people as ‘luxurious’ ??
Sweetie..you dont sound articulate. you celebrities need to not only pay for makeup and stylists, but pay people to write your speech because this embarrassing. I am soooo not looking forward to your magazine sweetie..
Bella you better post my comment. i am tired of mediocrity and you should be too.
I so want to cyber hug u right now. You have said it all and then some. Lost priorities, cant speak english nor articulate their sentences yet spends so much money on designers and shit just to get an ounce of self validation or self worth. Monalisa Your are pretty, AND you cannot act well, just average, and you cannot articulate your sentences well, your articulation of the english language has tarnished the word Luxury as A whole.
Lord Jesus please tell me there are at least more people in Nollywood aside from Genevieve, Uru Eke, Kate Henshaw, Nse, rita,, Dakore, most of the top ghanaians including Yvonne Okoro,, John Dumelo, Majid etc, who can speak good english. WHY DO ALMOST ALL SEEM TO STRUGGLE SO MUCH TO ARTICULATE THEMSELVES IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE. Even with the hours of rehearsals before this video was shot, chineke . Please if you want to be in the public eye and call yourself celebrities use your money to take some english classes, this advice to all the actors and actresses I did not mention above. For some, its actually an emergency. Please this is just constructive criticism for many of you alk to take at least 2 years off for some intensive english and grammar courses and especially acting classes. It will be excellent for you and save us the audience all the headache. This torture is too much. Ps: you are still pretty – so if that is any consolation. #NollywoodMandatoryContinuingEducationProject-please grab Uche and the rest and please sign up-ASAP
you harsh die!
If you were not saying the truth, i would have called your your head.
All i keep hearing is this celeb should get a stylist,that actress should change her stylist.
Meanwhile most of them (especially in the music trade do not have lawyers) and most of the actresses are in urgent need of acting lessons. All they do is assault our senses with endless streams of fashion parades in the name of red carpets and countless photo shoots.
If not, why would an actress of over a decade standing and a graduate of Theatre Arts to boot be fumbling in front of a camera like this?
This celebration of mediocrity is nearing its terminal date.
Very apt! Could not have said it better. Itiboribo Luxury!
Nne we are revolving… I am very sure of it. There is no way you can use the world evolve for naija. The best and right word is revolve.She knows what she is saying *straight face*
Loooooool
Lmao.
Cheii, Monalisa don hear am today! Sorry love but these criticisms I read here are really constructive and you should take it. I’d make an excuse for you that maybe you didn’t prepare for this video and you are really busy prepping for the Magazine launch but biko, next time get someone to write your script and get the full gyst of whatever it is you are trying to say. All i hear is luxury!
Wow! at least she has M, where is your own? no matter how poorly done…..When some random person in the United Kingdom or United States abuses her now, we will rise against the person in defense that she is our own, yet we seat behind our PC and android phones and shred her into pieces for attempting something noble? the world is watching and they see how we treat our own celebs, shortly they will follow suit..
Try writing in pidgin (like I often do), you’ll make more sense.
“N
“No matter how poorly done…”?!!! Really???? Are you serious? It is because of enablers like you that will allow her to proceed “no matter how poorly done” that “some random person in the UK or USA abuses her”. Please go and buy her luxurious luxury magazine and let us hear.
@mof, kindly define this “something noble” (i.e. honorable, self-sacrificing, moral, decent, principled… and my synonyms could go on and on…) that you speak so fervently about.
YAWN!!!!
Have a seat.
I honestly dont know where to start from and I truly admire your hustle, however, majority of Africa’s (95%) do not live a LUXURY life at all.
Do you know UK still send foreign aids to them?
My definition of luxury is the ones who are truly in it are extremely quiet about the way they live.
Take a look at Oprah and Mrs Alakija who decided to use their wealth to bless thousands of children and families quietly, to me that is what luxury is about. Not shoes, bags, gold phones etc and slapping it over peoples faces.
Your Magazine is not Vanity or Tatler, let people rate it for you before you do.
Vanity upon Vanity is all Vanity!!!!!!!!!!!
looooooool
Why is everything being related to Oprah now. I think we should just let people shine and stand out on their own without any seeming comparison.
Lol @ all those educated bunch of people..Minalisa don hear am today…ahaaa,I came here solely for fashion,for those condemning photo shoot and redcarpet pic.If you are tired of all these you know where to channel your energy to,the last time I checked,there are several websites that cater for all the other needs..
*comes here*
uh mmmmm, you were right the first time
Bella do something abt ur link abeg
IT IS VERY CLEAR THAT MOST OF THESE COMMENTS ARE MADE BY HER ‘FRENEMIES’ AND OTHER NOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES WHO ARE MEGA JEALOUS THAT DESPITE ALL THE BULL THEY TRIED TO PULL TO KILL THIS MAGAZINE, IT IS STILL COMING TO LIFE! GOD DOES NOT SLEEP!
TO THE ONE SAYING IT WOULD NOT SELL, THANK GOD YOU ARE NOT JUST A MERE MORTAL! AND NO AMOUNT OF RED CANDLE AND EVIL YOU PLAN WOULD STAND AGAINS T THE ONE WHOM GOD HAS BLESSED!
KEEP WATCHING! DO NOT BLINK!
CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM MY CUTE ASS!
Nne stop shouting you hear, Oya take cold coke. I am not in Nollywood and I dont know Monalisa personally apart from watching her movies. The issue people are trying to point out to her is that she wasn’t convincing in the video that she supposedly made to sell her magazine. The ‘luxurious’ people on this blog are trying to tell her that she was not coherent in her speech delivery. As a friend please kindly edit her next video so as to make sense and also be appealing. Also remember not to shout in the video. Not every criticism should be categorized as hate/jealousy/PHD. How do you expect to improve if people don’t point out your flaws. Criticism is a good thing, it helps one grow. Learn and Live.
my God, Nigerians are sad people, very shallow, you haven’t seen the magazine, you have already condemed it.chai, when would we move forward in this country.smh. weldone Monalisa! keep the flag flying
Amen O. They have NOT even seen the magazine and they are
crying and tearing bras and pants! When they see it, I am sure they
would hug transformers! smh
Amen O. They have NOT even seen the magazine and they are
crying and tearing bras and pants! When they see it, I am sure they
would hug transformers! smh
So, the magazine is now out and what is talk is her sandals???? Wow