Nollywood Star Monalisa Chinda on her Magazine – Monalisa: “It’s All About Luxury, Lifestyle & Fashion”

You know O for Oprah, now it’s time for M for Monalisa!

You’ve probably heard this, but if you haven’t, Monalisa Chinda is set to launch her magazine – “Monalisa“.

The Nollywood actress plans to share her views on lifestyle, luxury, fashion, inspiration and a whole lot more.

The magazine will be launched on Friday 22nd November 2013 at the InterContinental Hotel, Lagos.

Monalisa and her team recently released a video giving us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the debut issue. She also explains her reasons for starting her publication and what it is all about.

Check it out!