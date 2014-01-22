BN Bargains: Enjoy Discounts from Tiente, Manifold Events, Harvella & Fashpa

Good afternoon BellaNaijarians, it is time for your weekly dose of BN Bargains!

Today we have 3 bargain slots that we know you are going to like.

Check it out!

10% Discount on Bridal Shower, Baby Shower and Hen Party Items Tiente is giving all BellaNajiarians a 10% discount on items for bridal showers, baby showers and hen parties.

Items include bride to be sashes, tiaras, party masks, buttons, furry handcuffs, bridal shower games, baby shower games, danglers, bridal and bay shower balloons and banners.

To get the discount, call 08125541877 | e-mail info@tienteonline.com and mention BN Bargains,

This offer lasts for 2 weeks.

Contact: To get in touch, follow them on Twitter @Tiente_Tweets | www.facebook.com/Tienteonline | instagram.com/tienteonline | www.tienteonline.com

________________________________________________________________________

Get Up to 70% off at Fashpa Nigerian online fashion retailer fashpa.com is having its biggest sale ever. You can shop all your favourite high streeyTbrands including Asos, Aldo, Topshop, Steve Madden, River Island, Reiss for 70% less.

Fashpa delivers to all states in Nigeria, including free deliveries within Lagos when you spend over N 5,000.

Contact: To get in touch, call +2348093274000 | 07000FASHPA | follow on Twitter @fashpaonline | like their Facebook page – www.facebook.com/fashpaonline | www.instagram.com/fashpa | google.com/+fashpa ________________________________________________________________________

Discounts from Manifold Events Nigerian events company Manifold Events Concept with years of experience in weddings, birthdays, corporate events, anniversary parties and annual general meetings, is slashing its prices for YOU.

They are offering 40% discount on wedding reception decoration (from N 500, 000 to N 300,000) and engagement and wedding reception (from N 700,000 to N 500,000). They are also giving away a free TV stand for rental.

To take part in the bargain, call 08033019491 | e-mail customersupport@manifoldevents.com | www.manifoldevents.com ________________________________________________________________________

Get this Dress for N 1,000 on Harvella.com

Online retail site Harvella.com wants you to buy a dress for only N 1,000. The initial price of the dress was N 13, 400, so that is N 12, 400 less.

With this Harvella N 1,000 dress you can also bag yourself a brand new dress at a very affordable price. To buy the dress now, click HERE

Contact: To get in touch, follow them on Twitter @Harvella_ | www.instagram.com/harvella_ | www.harvella.com ______________________________________________________________________________ Sponsored Content Will you like to have bargain to be featured on BN Bargains? Email us via adsales (at) bellanaija (dot) com