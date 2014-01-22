BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Bargains: Enjoy Discounts from Tiente, Manifold Events, Harvella & Fashpa

22.01.2014 at By 3 Comments

Good afternoon BellaNaijarians, it is time for your weekly dose of BN Bargains!

Today we have 3 bargain slots that we know you are going to like.

Check it out!

Tiente - January 2014 - BellaNaija

10% Discount on Bridal Shower, Baby Shower and Hen Party Items Tiente is giving all BellaNajiarians a 10% discount on items for bridal showers, baby showers and hen parties.

Items include bride to be sashes, tiaras, party masks, buttons, furry handcuffs, bridal shower games, baby shower games, danglers, bridal and bay shower balloons and banners.

To get the discount, call 08125541877 | e-mail info@tienteonline.com and mention BN Bargains,

This offer lasts for 2 weeks.

Contact: To get in touch, follow them on Twitter @Tiente_Tweets | www.facebook.com/Tienteonline | instagram.com/tienteonline | www.tienteonline.com
________________________________________________________________________

Fashpa - January 2014 - BellaNaija

Get Up to 70% off at Fashpa Nigerian online fashion retailer fashpa.com is having its biggest sale ever. You can shop all your favourite high streeyTbrands including Asos, Aldo, Topshop, Steve Madden, River Island, Reiss for 70% less.

Fashpa delivers to all states in Nigeria, including free deliveries within Lagos when you spend over N 5,000.

Contact: To get in touch, call +2348093274000 | 07000FASHPA | follow on Twitter @fashpaonline | like their Facebook page – www.facebook.com/fashpaonline | www.instagram.com/fashpa | google.com/+fashpa ________________________________________________________________________

Manifold Events - January 2014 - BellaNaija

Discounts from Manifold Events Nigerian events company Manifold Events Concept with years of experience in weddings, birthdays, corporate events, anniversary parties and annual general meetings, is slashing its prices for YOU.

They are offering 40% discount on wedding reception decoration (from N 500, 000 to N 300,000) and engagement and wedding reception (from N 700,000 to N 500,000). They are also giving away a free TV stand for rental.

To take part in the bargain, call 08033019491 | e-mail customersupport@manifoldevents.com | www.manifoldevents.com ________________________________________________________________________

Harvella - January 2014 - BellaNaija - BN Bargains

Get this Dress for N 1,000 on Harvella.com

Online retail site Harvella.com wants you to buy a dress for only N 1,000. The initial price of the dress was N 13, 400, so that is N 12, 400 less.

With this Harvella N 1,000 dress you can also bag yourself a brand new dress at a very affordable price. To buy the dress now, click HERE

 Contact: To get in touch, follow them on Twitter @Harvella_ | www.instagram.com/harvella_ | www.harvella.com ______________________________________________________________________________ Sponsored Content Will you like to have bargain to be featured on BN Bargains? Email us via adsales (at) bellanaija (dot) com

3 Comments on BN Bargains: Enjoy Discounts from Tiente, Manifold Events, Harvella & Fashpa
  • Hannah January 22, 2014 at 3:59 pm

    if i wear this dress and it tears , it wont be funny. 1k , hmmmmmmm.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • choco January 22, 2014 at 4:34 pm

    @ Hannah for 1k what do you expect? Just make sure you have needle and thread, and yes the patience to stitch

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • ayodeji abiola ibrahim February 10, 2014 at 5:51 pm

    show me the latest event and fashion men&women

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija