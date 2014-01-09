The Bride is Looking ‘Sparkles’! Check Out this Bridal Make Over Video on Battabox

Beauty and wedding enthusiasts, this one is for you! Watch this video and let us know your thoughts on the wedding make up being given to Adeola of Battabox.com

Check on it!



About BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us

Twitter: @bellanaija

Facebook: @bellanaija

Instagram: @bellanaijaonline