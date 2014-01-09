BellaNaija

The Bride is Looking ‘Sparkles’! Check Out this Bridal Make Over Video on Battabox

09.01.2014 at By 30 Comments

Beauty and wedding enthusiasts, this one is for you!  Watch this video and let us know your thoughts on the wedding make up being given to Adeola of Battabox.com
Check on it!

30 Comments on The Bride is Looking ‘Sparkles’! Check Out this Bridal Make Over Video on Battabox
  • bimpe January 9, 2014 at 10:48 am

    i dont know if this suppose to be a joke but i actually like the make up. very simple and easy to do unlike those other make up artist that put ‘tutorials’ that is quite impossible for ppl at home to do. but it is DEFINITELY not a bridal make up lol

    ps. “sparkles” #nuffwrds

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ms_Oyinkansola January 9, 2014 at 11:50 am

    is this a joke or something?!this is an amateur tagging herself professional.’you conceal the eyes’ what da hell?! U prime the eyes! ! this is a normal person’s makeup,as well as what a non-MUA can do. if I pay a makeup artist and he/she does this, it wont be funny. I wont gree! Kindly stop spoiling business for professional MUAs.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Lapes Beautiful Creature January 9, 2014 at 5:29 pm

      Lmao 🙁

      lapesbeautifulcreature.blogspot.com

      Love this! 0
  • lara January 9, 2014 at 12:32 pm

    These cant b real ni…..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Amebo January 9, 2014 at 12:45 pm

    Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mp January 9, 2014 at 12:47 pm

    Never! What’s this? Bridal makeup in this 21st century? Can’t laugh

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Topsy January 9, 2014 at 1:21 pm

    I dont understand dis make up o nd even d gele she tied. i bliv she is still learning

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • observer January 9, 2014 at 1:21 pm

    “so that the bride will look sparkles”…..da jo all…..hahahahhahah,
    battabox videos are always funny and the make-up is not bad actually, very easy to do from home but i dont think it is appropiate for a wedding or even her skin complexion, made her darker i think plus, why would i pay a MUA for this?….ok, got it, she said the point was to learn how to do it at home…..i think they achieved the purpose of the video then…..the presenter talks like she is fighting and where is she rushing to?…..#the heyes,…lol…what will i not hear

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • oola January 9, 2014 at 2:10 pm

    Seriously?!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ms_Oyinkansola January 9, 2014 at 2:25 pm

    @observer, let me add 1 more, she just kept saying ‘calve!’

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Hot sumtyn January 9, 2014 at 3:19 pm

    I don’t see what is wrong with this makeup. You people looking for makeup that would transform you to a whole new person.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • NaijaPikin January 9, 2014 at 3:23 pm

    bella pls start making a note on paid promotions to differentiate your opinions from paid advertising.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • creamy January 9, 2014 at 3:32 pm

    BN thanx for making me laugh LWKMD! “professional make up artist” indeed, she applied the eye shadow with her fingers

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • nahmeoh January 9, 2014 at 3:37 pm

    oh lord! lmao. I gave up when she whipped out that blade! This is what they call “abe ile” mua..lmao

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Don Draper of Mad Men January 9, 2014 at 6:05 pm

      even the big MUA like Banke meshida use blade for arching the brows. DOnt be deceived!

      Love this! 0
  • amara January 9, 2014 at 4:41 pm

    buhahahahahahahaha….conceal the brows before applying eyeshadow…i guess this was put out as a comic

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Lala January 9, 2014 at 6:40 pm

    Onli the gele was “sparkles” for me oooooo…. Let no bride be made up this way plixxx

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bide January 9, 2014 at 7:35 pm

    Lmao..Afi sparkles na….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Leah January 9, 2014 at 9:11 pm

    LMAO!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Leah January 9, 2014 at 9:17 pm

    Ok forget the makeup, did anyone else notice that she used a used blade “calve” (whatever that means) that woman’s eye brow and placed it back on the counter not in the garbage?

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • itsjustme January 10, 2014 at 12:03 am

      LMAO! I swear that cracked me up!

      Love this! 0
    • amara January 10, 2014 at 8:02 am

      lool oh yea, hahahaha still laughing

      Love this! 0
  • omo January 10, 2014 at 12:45 am

    Hahahahahahahaha… LWKMD! Did she really just said “we have to make the eyeshadow HEAVY bcos u ‘re a DARK person” and WTH is calve??? ROTFL on that one

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mzlyrics January 10, 2014 at 1:32 am

    BN! Bhet why? God forgive you o for the insults this battabox madam and her MUA would receive today!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Gloo January 10, 2014 at 8:25 am

    She does look sparkles!!! LMAO

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anon January 10, 2014 at 11:32 pm

    Y’all should take it easy on the MUA, she is probably just starting as I can see all her studio shelves are empty.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Jesseswife January 11, 2014 at 2:54 am

    The blade looked old o!!I hope they are not sharing blade amongst customers o!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Elizabeth January 11, 2014 at 3:32 pm

    Hahahaha… I laugh in spanish. #rolls eyes & strolls away

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Dammy January 12, 2014 at 7:35 pm

    But i think you guys are being unnecessarily harsh and mean. I mean we are educated enough to know that every society has different classes and the reality is not everyone is able to afford the likes of Bmpro and likes. It is quite obvious that battabox focuses on the average Nigerian on its streets, that also deserves to made up for the amount they can afford. It is very disappointing to think that BN is trying to ridicule the video, because really all we are doing indirectly is encouraging people to live beyond their means

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • B-WEST April 11, 2014 at 11:10 am

      God bless you dammy for having common sense unlike some fakers up here, she might not be all that but why ridicule her? y not post encouraging comments for trying to be her own boss than a burden to family & society & lovingly implore her to step it up a notch professionally , tush up a bit & get going . Nigerian fakers oshi! wonder how many of y’all can even afford the top players in the MU industry & u mocking some1 putting herself out ther ,trying to stand on her feet. smh

      Love this! 0
  • Post a comment

