BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Canada’s First Marijuana Vending Machine Unveiled

07.05.2014 at By 4 Comments

Marijuana Vending Machine Bella Naija

Gone are the days when all you could get from vending machines was candy and soda. Now, Canadian residents will be able to purchase Marijuana from vending machines. Medical marijuana that is.

Canada recently installed its first vending machine for medical marijuana purchases in Vancouver, at a local dispensary called the “BC Pain Society.”

“Although dried marijuana is not an approved drug or medicine in Canada, recent court decisions in the country have declared that citizens must have reasonable access to a legal source when authorized by a physician,” The Independent reports.

In Canada, about 37,000 individuals are authorized to purchase medical marijuana. This population of users is relatively small in comparison to the U.S., where there are over 2.5 million people who use medical marijuana.

The U.S. introduced the world’s first marijuana vending machines in April.

Photo Credit: www.independent.co.uk

4 Comments on Canada’s First Marijuana Vending Machine Unveiled
  • PH Boy May 7, 2014 at 1:54 pm

    ….igboo’ on the go! Wonders shall never end.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Tosin May 7, 2014 at 3:07 pm

    too cute.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ May 7, 2014 at 3:44 pm

    Oboy, this business will really boom in nigeria if been legalised….
    .
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Seun k May 7, 2014 at 7:16 pm

    Burning Bush.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija