Canada’s First Marijuana Vending Machine Unveiled

Gone are the days when all you could get from vending machines was candy and soda. Now, Canadian residents will be able to purchase Marijuana from vending machines. Medical marijuana that is.

Canada recently installed its first vending machine for medical marijuana purchases in Vancouver, at a local dispensary called the “BC Pain Society.”

“Although dried marijuana is not an approved drug or medicine in Canada, recent court decisions in the country have declared that citizens must have reasonable access to a legal source when authorized by a physician,” The Independent reports.

In Canada, about 37,000 individuals are authorized to purchase medical marijuana. This population of users is relatively small in comparison to the U.S., where there are over 2.5 million people who use medical marijuana.

The U.S. introduced the world’s first marijuana vending machines in April.

