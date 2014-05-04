BellaNaija

Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Julius Agwu at Dr Sid’s 34th Birthday Party in Lagos

04.05.2014 at By 29 Comments

Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 037

After his VIP birthday lunch with a few friends and fans – read it here, Dr Sid later celebrated his 34th with the Mavin Records crew and more fans at Quilox, Lagos.

The party was hosted by Abk and Peju Adewusi.

Dr Sid’s album release party will be held on Friday 9th May 2014. Visit www.mobilizr.net where you can get paid for all likes and retweets as you join the Surulere campaign.

You may be among the selected 50 Mobilizrs to attend the VIP party.

Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 021 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 036 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 025 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 026 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 027 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 023 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 024 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 031 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 034 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 030 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 035 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 033 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 029 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 022 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 028 Dr Sid's 34th Birthday Party - May 2014 - BellaNaija - 032

29 Comments on Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Julius Agwu at Dr Sid’s 34th Birthday Party in Lagos
  • grace May 5, 2014 at 3:47 am

    Mobilizr app to vote for Dr sid and get paid on each of the likes gotten is really cool, it works perfectly on my android n pc. God bless the mavins

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tayo May 5, 2014 at 9:42 am

    DorosexyTiwa…i c u

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • baby May 5, 2014 at 2:12 pm

    tiwa fear God o,stop dressing indecently u know i love u.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • lakesyy May 7, 2014 at 7:36 pm

      u dnt knw may b dts what her husband wnts, its nt urs u decide…

      Love this! 0
  • I hate Tiwa Billz May 5, 2014 at 2:49 pm

    Tiwa is a true pointer to the fact that marriage can mar ur sense of reasoning. #return billz to the rightful owner

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • vicky May 6, 2014 at 8:59 pm

    These are cool picturs

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • debola May 6, 2014 at 9:02 pm

    Who is this mumu that hates tiwa, you’re just an epitome of foolisheness. Mavin is the best record label in africa

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ishola May 6, 2014 at 9:05 pm

    Awom ti doro chuck noris

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • michael May 6, 2014 at 10:21 pm

    The birthday was done in a nice place. Mobilizr nice app is it, let’s keep voting for Surulere

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • bimbola May 6, 2014 at 10:23 pm

    Good ones up there

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • egg headed May 6, 2014 at 10:26 pm

    I’ve uploaded 15 pictures on mobilizr.net with my android. Love Dr sid a lot

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • modupe May 6, 2014 at 10:31 pm

    Stand up for the greatest brand. @Donjazzy is the best producer. Look at how handsome he is

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Molowo salaudeen May 6, 2014 at 10:33 pm

    Korede bello is the boy for the future mavin…cute 1

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Basirat Quadri May 6, 2014 at 10:35 pm

    Properly set.. Quilox is very colorful

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Basirat Quadri May 6, 2014 at 10:36 pm

    Boiled up team, they are hot as fire… Happy birthday in arrears Dr Sid

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Sherif Quadri May 6, 2014 at 10:38 pm

    I feel like am flying over the moon… Dija is an angel ohhhh

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Sherif Quadri May 6, 2014 at 10:41 pm

    Hahaha, agwu look funny

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Sherif Quadri May 6, 2014 at 10:42 pm

    Reekado the badman for the street loke loke… My guy I miss u for hood o

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • bangizz May 6, 2014 at 10:43 pm

    Faculty of greatness

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • gaff May 6, 2014 at 10:47 pm

    We expect more good music from the new acts

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • kudirat May 6, 2014 at 10:49 pm

    Love in the family, nice captions

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • k miller May 6, 2014 at 10:50 pm

    Bad ass – reekado for the street. I sight u

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • hameed May 6, 2014 at 10:51 pm

    Tiwa is beautiful #mavin

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • hameed May 6, 2014 at 10:52 pm

    Hmmm see baba and his kids, where dbanj n wande coal?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • vivian okafor May 6, 2014 at 11:00 pm

    Legally awesome

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • david May 7, 2014 at 1:13 pm

    Pls I want the mavin to sign me, I am a gud musician

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Adijat May 7, 2014 at 1:15 pm

    Bigger thinz I pray for

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • fatai May 7, 2014 at 3:38 pm

    Beautiful dija

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • fatai May 7, 2014 at 3:39 pm

    Shout out to mobilizr.net py voting for Dr sid with my picture being upload and being paid for it

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

