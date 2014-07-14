BellaNaija

BN Bridal: Zuhair Murad Haute Couture F/W 2014

14.07.2014

 

24 Comments on BN Bridal: Zuhair Murad Haute Couture F/W 2014
  ngluv July 14, 2014 at 11:42 am

    very lovely pieces.. i could wear everything….

    1 Reply
  Monaresa July 14, 2014 at 11:51 am

    all the dresses, the colours, even the fabric blends…fabulous!!!Murad has a way of simplicity in complexity. the sea blue dresses are just simply outstanding.

    1 Reply
  portia July 14, 2014 at 11:53 am

    BEAUTIFUL…..

    2 Reply
  Onome July 14, 2014 at 11:57 am

    Hi Bellanaija, i would love to know to know what I have to do to get a wedding featured on your blog. Am a wedding planner and a client will be getting married later this year would really love her wedding featured. I sent an email earlier but the reply i got was not detailed. Kindly help me out. Thank You.

    1 Reply
    BellaNaija Weddings
      BellaNaija Weddings July 14, 2014 at 12:31 pm

      Hello Onome, Send an email to weddings (at) bellanaija.com. All responses detail the next steps. Thanks

      Love this! 1
  Anon July 14, 2014 at 12:00 pm

    Beautiful

    1 Reply
  Annie July 14, 2014 at 12:00 pm

    woooooooooooooooowww. lookinf for a better word than gorgeous?

    2 Reply
  just me July 14, 2014 at 12:05 pm

    lovely!!!!

    3 Reply
  price July 14, 2014 at 12:16 pm

    Best collection 2o14! Love it want it all! Lol

    3 Reply
  Dee July 14, 2014 at 12:33 pm

    This is such a beautiful collection, the fabrics are so lovely

    3 Reply
  aja July 14, 2014 at 12:37 pm

    am speechless! want all of them.. sponsors invited

    0 Reply
  mimi July 14, 2014 at 1:17 pm

    choi!!! choi!!! choi!!! this is what i am talking about… abeeg!!! breadth taking!!!

    1 Reply
  www.ANEMISTYLE.com July 14, 2014 at 2:54 pm

    All the pieces are incredibly beautiful! #LIKE

    3 Reply
  CHIKA July 14, 2014 at 4:24 pm

    Gimme, gimme all and more. Breathtaking classic pieces!!!!

    2 Reply
  hadassah July 14, 2014 at 4:46 pm

    Absolutely fantastic Bella!

    1 Reply
  Lindsey@yahoo.com July 14, 2014 at 5:06 pm

    Give me Ellie Saab any day…these Murad and his Dynasty collection I don’t get

    0 Reply
  Anonymous July 14, 2014 at 5:20 pm

    Zuhair and his masterpieces….ways slaying.

    2 Reply
  Duchess July 14, 2014 at 7:35 pm

    lovely pieces Zuhair but Ellie Saab owns this season while vera wang is snoring under a sewing machine.

    3 Reply
  ade July 14, 2014 at 8:24 pm

    madddddddddddddddddddadddddddaaaaadd

    0 Reply
  memoi July 15, 2014 at 11:24 am

    THIS IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!! OMG I really love this collection; the fabrics, cuts, designs, details everything about it is simply gorgeous

    3 Reply
  Uc July 16, 2014 at 1:15 pm

    Stunning!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    2 Reply
  mama July 17, 2014 at 3:49 pm

    WHOA BREATH TAKING. LOVE EVER PIECES

    1 Reply
  Idomagirl July 20, 2014 at 3:40 am

    Fantastic! This collection is everything!

    0 Reply
  kikie April 7, 2015 at 7:42 am

    Every piece is glamorous and modern. Absolutely stunning…!

    0 Reply
  • Post a comment

