BN Bridal: Zuhair Murad Haute Couture F/W 2014

very lovely pieces.. i could wear everything….
all the dresses, the colours, even the fabric blends…fabulous!!!Murad has a way of simplicity in complexity. the sea blue dresses are just simply outstanding.
BEAUTIFUL…..
Hi Bellanaija, i would love to know to know what I have to do to get a wedding featured on your blog. Am a wedding planner and a client will be getting married later this year would really love her wedding featured. I sent an email earlier but the reply i got was not detailed. Kindly help me out. Thank You.
Hello Onome, Send an email to weddings (at) bellanaija.com. All responses detail the next steps. Thanks
Beautiful
woooooooooooooooowww. lookinf for a better word than gorgeous?
lovely!!!!
Best collection 2o14! Love it want it all! Lol
This is such a beautiful collection, the fabrics are so lovely
am speechless! want all of them.. sponsors invited
choi!!! choi!!! choi!!! this is what i am talking about… abeeg!!! breadth taking!!!
All the pieces are incredibly beautiful! #LIKE
Gimme, gimme all and more. Breathtaking classic pieces!!!!
Absolutely fantastic Bella!
Give me Ellie Saab any day…these Murad and his Dynasty collection I don’t get
Zuhair and his masterpieces….ways slaying.
lovely pieces Zuhair but Ellie Saab owns this season while vera wang is snoring under a sewing machine.
madddddddddddddddddddadddddddaaaaadd
THIS IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!! OMG I really love this collection; the fabrics, cuts, designs, details everything about it is simply gorgeous
Stunning!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
WHOA BREATH TAKING. LOVE EVER PIECES
Fantastic! This collection is everything!
Every piece is glamorous and modern. Absolutely stunning…!