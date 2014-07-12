Ciara Tears Up Talking About How Much She Loves Future – Video



Aww…Ciara is drunk in love, so much that it makes her cry.

The “Body Party” singer got emotional in a behind the scenes interview for her Brides Magazine Style Issue cover.

The mom of 1 talked about her recent engagement, her fiance rapper Future, what she wants in a wedding, and relationship advice.

And when she chatted about Future, the happy tears just came pouring out.

“With love, I was kinda like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna really close that door off and if something hits me then it just has to hit me.’ The conversation was amazing and we [were] just talking and he was so sweet and he was so gentle. Ahh! I don’t know why I’m getting emotional. He was just really, really a sweetheart. So either way…I don’t know why I’m getting emotional right now. I wasn’t looking at him for that part of life. Like, I wasn’t looking at him to look for love. Just like meeting an amazing person, we’re gonna work together, have a good time. But I had a double take at one point in time and I was like, ‘This guy is really handsome. He’s really cute. He’s really tall!’ You don’t know what to expect when you meet somebody, but I’m looking at him and I’m thinking like, ‘Wow!”

Watch the interview

