Ciara Tears Up Talking About How Much She Loves Future – Video

Aww…Ciara is drunk in love, so much that it makes her cry.
The “Body Party” singer got emotional in a behind the scenes interview for her Brides Magazine Style Issue cover.
The mom of 1 talked about her recent engagement, her fiance rapper Future, what she wants in a wedding, and relationship advice.
And when she chatted about Future, the happy tears just came pouring out.
“With love, I was kinda like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna really close that door off and if something hits me then it just has to hit me.’
The conversation was amazing and we [were] just talking and he was so sweet and he was so gentle. Ahh! I don’t know why I’m getting emotional. He was just really, really a sweetheart. So either way…I don’t know why I’m getting emotional right now.
I wasn’t looking at him for that part of life. Like, I wasn’t looking at him to look for love. Just like meeting an amazing person, we’re gonna work together, have a good time.
But I had a double take at one point in time and I was like, ‘This guy is really handsome. He’s really cute. He’s really tall!’ You don’t know what to expect when you meet somebody, but I’m looking at him and I’m thinking like, ‘Wow!”
Watch the interview
i love u @ ciara
Awwwwwwww, love is indeed a beautiful thing only I wanna see more men do this not after they’ve cheated o…
Abi o? I need more men crying about how much they love their chicas
{romantic} Love sha??
Fallacy.
Ciara has been bitten by the love bug!! Ha ha ha!!! Thumbs up Future
He sounds so sweet right now to you Ciara. You didnt even mention anything else that you know would sustain the marriage. Just uhhhhhs and ahhhhhhhhs about his looks and how sweet he is to you now. I hope he would remain so after marriage. A man with how many baby mamas? Marriage will always be an eye opener.
For her sake let’s hope the tears relate to her love for future and not something else.
Kai…She is really in love oh…Wish her and Future a long lasting relationship. They look awesome together.
i love you ciara
its not like i intend to be a kill joy or some bitter person. C is one woman i admire for her physical beauty,she is really a pretty one buh with future!!!! i really dont know cos i tink those baby mamas will always be a part of his life somehow but who knows,they can still make a beautiful union despite the past.
Cry me a river!! Now the music has changed! Future koor, past ni!
Funny enough. This was the same thing Christina Aguilera did. ND not long after, it was divorce. Quite sad!!