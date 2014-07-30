See Hot Behind the Scenes Images of Osas Ighodaro for Andrea Iyamah’s Ad Campaign

How about some mid-day hotness?

Nigerian fashion brand Andrea Iyamah is currently working on an Ad campaign with actress Osas Ighodaro to further launch its presence in the Nigerian Market; and Osas is looking plenty hot in the campaign.

The stunning actress is featured in the behind the scenes photos rocking some of the brand’s swimwear, being shot by photographer William Turner (Willyverse).

Andrea Iyamah will be having a major fashion show in a few months leading up to their store launch in Victoria Island, Lagos and we can’t wait to see all the fabulosity.

Check out some B-T-S shots.

Love the pieces, you can shop them now as they ship to Nigeria via www.shopandreaiyamah.com