See Hot Behind the Scenes Images of Osas Ighodaro for Andrea Iyamah’s Ad Campaign

30.07.2014

How about some mid-day hotness?

Nigerian fashion brand Andrea Iyamah is currently working on an Ad campaign with actress Osas Ighodaro to further launch its presence in the Nigerian Market; and Osas is looking plenty hot in the campaign.

The stunning actress is featured in the behind the scenes photos rocking some of the brand’s swimwear, being shot by photographer William Turner (Willyverse).

Andrea Iyamah will be having a major fashion show in a few months leading up to their store launch in Victoria Island, Lagos and we can’t wait to see all the fabulosity.

Check out some B-T-S shots.

Love the pieces, you can shop them now as they ship to Nigeria via www.shopandreaiyamah.com

 

26 Comments on See Hot Behind the Scenes Images of Osas Ighodaro for Andrea Iyamah’s Ad Campaign
  • jd July 30, 2014 at 12:24 pm

    she hot!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Anonymous July 30, 2014 at 12:28 pm

    Osas is one lovely woman.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Ona July 30, 2014 at 12:29 pm

    Choooi! See hotness chineke nna!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Stella July 30, 2014 at 12:41 pm

    Most ladies nowadays want to go nude all in the name if fashion/shooting etc. God help us all

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Anon July 30, 2014 at 1:53 pm

      Did you read it at all? It’s for a fashion brand that sells among others swimwear. She’s modelling the swimwear range.

      Love this! 11
    • John Bosco July 30, 2014 at 3:52 pm

      Yeah that is what happens when you do a photo-shoot for a swimwear rage, Mother Theresa..

      Love this! 10
  • benny July 30, 2014 at 12:42 pm

    So damn gorgeous.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Berry Dakara July 30, 2014 at 12:46 pm

    She’s got a nice figure!

    berrydakara.blogspot.com

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Modella July 30, 2014 at 1:32 pm

    The pose in the last pic is so funny..Pretty Osas pls covered up!

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Hot Choco August 1, 2014 at 10:34 am

      She will “covered up” after the photo shoot. LOL!

      Love this! 12
  • Priscy July 30, 2014 at 1:48 pm

    Smoking Hot!!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Choice July 30, 2014 at 2:35 pm

    She’s a beautiful woman

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • amaa July 30, 2014 at 2:53 pm

    Mehnn!!! nice pieces but ehkwa nah only you waka come 147 bucks for a swim wear mbanunu!!!!!!1. I will just look and pass then pop into H&M and get me some summer essentials

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • RITA July 30, 2014 at 3:12 pm

    so beautiful!! elegant and poise wow! shes a breathe of fresh air from all the damn news we be getting BN

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Dee July 30, 2014 at 3:33 pm

    Beautiful and for those talking about covering up it’s an ad photo shoot for swimming suits o

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • blossom July 30, 2014 at 4:07 pm

    whoa… nice body.. i know i love women to cover up but my God, she has a beautiful body and skin…

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Leah July 30, 2014 at 4:12 pm

    Truth be told, she looks good.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Beeee July 30, 2014 at 4:13 pm

    All this “cover up, cover up”….do people wear turtlenecks and bou bous to swim?…….na wa

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Funmi July 30, 2014 at 4:40 pm

    I can def see myself in the first one….stunning

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • misty July 30, 2014 at 4:44 pm

    I luv dis gurl

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • geezee July 30, 2014 at 7:07 pm

    the photos are too few :'(

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ngo July 30, 2014 at 8:29 pm

    Nna this girl make sense die… Chai, abeg make she share fitness regime

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Endowed July 30, 2014 at 10:56 pm

    she’s inspired me to contest for miss Africa USA but after I graduate next year. stunning btw!!!!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Khaleesi July 30, 2014 at 11:30 pm

    Gorgeous! See Benin blood 😛

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Lindsey July 31, 2014 at 8:21 am

    That cutout pata tho…worrahell?

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • sum1special July 31, 2014 at 10:17 am

    Hot swimwear, and Osas is gorge

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

