See Hot Behind the Scenes Images of Osas Ighodaro for Andrea Iyamah’s Ad Campaign

How about some mid-day hotness?
Nigerian fashion brand Andrea Iyamah is currently working on an Ad campaign with actress Osas Ighodaro to further launch its presence in the Nigerian Market; and Osas is looking plenty hot in the campaign.
The stunning actress is featured in the behind the scenes photos rocking some of the brand’s swimwear, being shot by photographer William Turner (Willyverse).
Andrea Iyamah will be having a major fashion show in a few months leading up to their store launch in Victoria Island, Lagos and we can’t wait to see all the fabulosity.
Check out some B-T-S shots.
Love the pieces, you can shop them now as they ship to Nigeria via www.shopandreaiyamah.com
she hot!
Osas is one lovely woman.
Choooi! See hotness chineke nna!
Most ladies nowadays want to go nude all in the name if fashion/shooting etc. God help us all
Did you read it at all? It’s for a fashion brand that sells among others swimwear. She’s modelling the swimwear range.
Yeah that is what happens when you do a photo-shoot for a swimwear rage, Mother Theresa..
So damn gorgeous.
She’s got a nice figure!
The pose in the last pic is so funny..Pretty Osas pls covered up!
She will “covered up” after the photo shoot. LOL!
Smoking Hot!!!
She’s a beautiful woman
Mehnn!!! nice pieces but ehkwa nah only you waka come 147 bucks for a swim wear mbanunu!!!!!!1. I will just look and pass then pop into H&M and get me some summer essentials
so beautiful!! elegant and poise wow! shes a breathe of fresh air from all the damn news we be getting BN
Beautiful and for those talking about covering up it’s an ad photo shoot for swimming suits o
whoa… nice body.. i know i love women to cover up but my God, she has a beautiful body and skin…
Truth be told, she looks good.
All this “cover up, cover up”….do people wear turtlenecks and bou bous to swim?…….na wa
I can def see myself in the first one….stunning
I luv dis gurl
the photos are too few :'(
Nna this girl make sense die… Chai, abeg make she share fitness regime
she’s inspired me to contest for miss Africa USA but after I graduate next year. stunning btw!!!!
Gorgeous! See Benin blood 😛
That cutout pata tho…worrahell?
Hot swimwear, and Osas is gorge