Shakira is the Most Liked Person on Facebook

Shakira is officially the most liked woman in the world.

Well, when Facebook – which has millions of users around the world, more than a country’s population – you pretty much are the most liked.

On Friday, the Grammy-award Colombian sensation became the first person ever to reach 100 million likes on Facebook.

“I am honored and humbled about reaching this milestone. Social media and specifically Facebook has helped myself and other artists bridge the gap between the stage and the audience.”, the 37-year-old said.

Even Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook congratulated the star, saying “Congrats! What an amazing milestone for an amazing person” on the singer’s page.

11 Comments on Shakira is the Most Liked Person on Facebook
  • www.ANEMISTYLE.com July 19, 2014 at 12:22 pm

    Her son is so adorable…look at that scrummy face.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Engr Babatunde Shakau July 19, 2014 at 1:01 pm

    I thought Eminem was the most liked? Anyway what I am interested in is the most liked Nigerian celeb on Facebook. I don’t even like Sahkira’s page on Facebook.

    Engr Babatunde

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • bukola July 19, 2014 at 1:05 pm

    So Talented.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Yaw Akoto July 19, 2014 at 2:25 pm

    but this has been the case for a long time or? i remember saying it on The Voice (reunion season)

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ July 19, 2014 at 2:34 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    And is an achievement ryt..?? Gud to knw though….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • sharon July 19, 2014 at 5:23 pm

    I love her not only like,my phone is field wit her songs

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Lustre July 19, 2014 at 9:54 pm

    Shakira, Shakira..oh baby when u dance like that, you make………(finish the rest)

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Nana July 20, 2014 at 6:53 am

    she’s soooo down to earth

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • sum1special July 21, 2014 at 12:29 pm

    Didn’t know she was that loved. She looks down to earth though, so can imagine why she would be that loved.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Oluwakatherine July 21, 2014 at 1:37 pm

    She’s so amazing. Er son is so cute

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Jhennique July 21, 2014 at 4:26 pm

    why wont she be? whith that cute son of hers. Chei!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

