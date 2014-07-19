Shakira is the Most Liked Person on Facebook

Shakira is officially the most liked woman in the world.
Well, when Facebook – which has millions of users around the world, more than a country’s population – you pretty much are the most liked.
On Friday, the Grammy-award Colombian sensation became the first person ever to reach 100 million likes on Facebook.
“I am honored and humbled about reaching this milestone. Social media and specifically Facebook has helped myself and other artists bridge the gap between the stage and the audience.”, the 37-year-old said.
Even Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook congratulated the star, saying “Congrats! What an amazing milestone for an amazing person” on the singer’s page.
Her son is so adorable…look at that scrummy face.
I thought Eminem was the most liked? Anyway what I am interested in is the most liked Nigerian celeb on Facebook. I don’t even like Sahkira’s page on Facebook.
So Talented.
but this has been the case for a long time or? i remember saying it on The Voice (reunion season)
And is an achievement ryt..?? Gud to knw though….
I love her not only like,my phone is field wit her songs
Shakira, Shakira..oh baby when u dance like that, you make………(finish the rest)
she’s soooo down to earth
Didn’t know she was that loved. She looks down to earth though, so can imagine why she would be that loved.
She’s so amazing. Er son is so cute
why wont she be? whith that cute son of hers. Chei!