BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Uti Nwachukwu to host “Star The Winner Is” Game Show!

15.07.2014 at By 14 Comments

Uti Nwachuwku - BN Movies & TV - July 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01

Star Lager in partnership with creators of global singing show, The Voice, Talpa International B.V. have announced Uti Nwachukwu as host for its new and exciting TV game show ‘Star The Winner Is’.

The unusual show is now set to deliver a nail-biting and exciting 3 month show as it will infuse the performance of a singing competition show and the strategy of a game show into a thrilling series.

To be hosted by Big Brother Africa All Stars winner, actor and model and TV show host Uti Nwachukwu, each episode will feature six acts that will go head-to-head each week and sing with everything they have for a shot at the 10 Million Naira and brand new car grand prize.

Star the Winner is with Uti Nwachukwu - BellaNaija - July2014004 Star the Winner is with Uti Nwachukwu - BellaNaija - July2014003Star the Winner is with Uti Nwachukwu - BellaNaija - July2014002Star the Winner is with Uti Nwachukwu - BellaNaija - July2014001

A recording artist himself, Uti Nwachukwu continues to connect with reality TV lovers on an unprecedented scale and has proven himself a capable entertainer and TV host, combining his trademark charm and an unforced affability.

It is a head-to-head singing competition, and after they perform, the 101 jury members cast their votes,” says Uti, on the uniqueness of the show. “The contestants have to believe in themselves because as much as performers need confidence, they also have to be objective and say, I wont win this round, that is where the mental warfare begins,” he added.

Star the Winner is with Uti Nwachukwu - BellaNaija - July2014006

The first ever season of the show is set to air from Saturday 19th July 2014 as follows:
Saturdays: African Magic – 10PM
Sundays: AIT Network – 10:30PM
Sundays: WAP TV – 10:30PM
Thursdays: – ONTV – 10PM and other stations nationwide.

Star The Winner is a singing showdown where an unusual 101 jury consisting of music enthusiasts and specialists votes for the best performer. Losing a duel means a contestant is out of the game.

Star the Winner is with Uti Nwachukwu - BellaNaija - July2014005

However, before the winner is revealed, the players must test their nerves by resisting a cash offer from the host to leave the game for good. If they are confident they performed better than their opponent, they can await the jury vote to see if they have made it to the next round and one step closer to the life-changing grand prize.

To stay up to date with the show, visit www.starthewinneris.com and follow the conversation on social media #StarTheWinnerIs.
________________________________________________________________________
Advertorial – Sponsored Content

14 Comments on Uti Nwachukwu to host “Star The Winner Is” Game Show!
  • Annie July 15, 2014 at 4:04 pm

    congratulations Uti. Met you once and your personality was so onpoint mehn. Keep being humble as more sucess awaits you.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • olisexy July 15, 2014 at 4:22 pm

    this sound like an interesting program to watch ,

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • emeka July 15, 2014 at 6:13 pm

    Nice one Uti Nwachukwu/nice outfit.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Shadie July 15, 2014 at 6:20 pm

    Uti keeping on winning. Users take note.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • offiong edet anthony July 15, 2014 at 7:12 pm

    Congratulations

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Mella July 15, 2014 at 7:55 pm

    Congrats Uti

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Emem July 16, 2014 at 8:45 am

    Wishing u greater heights uti

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Michael July 16, 2014 at 9:32 am

    My brother my friend,this is just the beginning. Of great things to come.welldone.make Nigeria proud

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • joy July 16, 2014 at 11:20 am

    Congrats uti…. U were born to stand out. Keep shinning.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Theresa Doghor July 16, 2014 at 12:50 pm

    There’s lots of money everywhere for young people these days
    Win it. You have what it takes
    Win it and come learn how to invest your money.

    udookonjo.com

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • ify July 16, 2014 at 2:58 pm

    Uti…at d appointed time it must tarry!!! Ride on Cee u r unstoppable

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Abecky July 16, 2014 at 4:28 pm

    Interesting

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Her Royal Majesty July 18, 2014 at 11:02 am

    Congratulations Uti,, GOD is taking you places… I have always loved and admired your personality.. You are Amazing!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • mary October 7, 2014 at 3:59 pm

    I enjoy this game but I don’t like the way it end. 101 should be the one to announce the winner at the final round and nt putting Job to the risk of losing the first position which he truly is.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija