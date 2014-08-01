BellaNaija

Christina Aguilera’s Seriously Risque Maternity Shoot

Holy Moly!

Christina Aguilera who is expecting her second child, and her first with fiance Matt Rutler strips down for an ultra sexy photo shoot for V Magazine

“As a woman, I’m proud to embrace my body through all stages of life, staying fearless and confident in surrendering to the unknowns the future has in store,” the 33-year-old The Voice host told the magazine.

Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith for V Magazine

20 Comments on Christina Aguilera's Seriously Risque Maternity Shoot
  • baboushka August 1, 2014 at 8:20 pm

    Before her there was Demi Moore and after her there will be plenty more no big deal!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • bruno August 1, 2014 at 8:24 pm

    DESPERATION!!! Take a year off and make a good pop album like back to basics or stripped

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • bae August 1, 2014 at 10:25 pm

      Babe why d hating? Cant you just admire and shift?

      Love this! 17
    • MyDamnComment August 2, 2014 at 4:49 pm

      I tire o! The pictures are beautiful plus she’s still hot and in good shape. That is all that matters here.

      Love this! 17
  • Beeee August 1, 2014 at 8:54 pm

    There’s nothing more beautiful than a pregnant woman

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • www.ANEMISTYLE.com August 1, 2014 at 10:27 pm

    Still don’t get the these naked shoots…seriously women put some clothes on!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Choice August 1, 2014 at 10:35 pm

    What is all THIS?

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Ololajulo August 1, 2014 at 11:04 pm

    Let’s be real, there is no good reason for a mother to be to expose herself for all the world to see in this manner. Call a spade, a spade.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • pearly cherub August 1, 2014 at 11:30 pm

    Christina nice shoot

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ August 2, 2014 at 12:47 am

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    I love this babe plus she looks gud…
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • karina August 2, 2014 at 1:25 am

    Dis is nonsense

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • chi-e-z August 2, 2014 at 2:10 am

    I ND my mom like Christina and Whitney.2 of our favorite artists strong vocalist. Love “What don’t kill you makes you stronger”,.. singing. Oh and Pink 2.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • nene August 2, 2014 at 3:15 am

    christina has always been a “notice me” person, so i’m not shocked.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Sissi Taylor August 2, 2014 at 7:38 am

    Beautiful!! It reminds me those days when I was a young bride, married and a college student.. Married now for 26 years and have produced beautiful children. I wish all the women in the world to experience motherhood to even my younger sister who is trying so hard to get pregnant after 4 years of marriage. Stay blessed Christina and safe delivery..

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Olori Tari August 2, 2014 at 8:25 am

    But this is BEAUTIFUL.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Simmie August 2, 2014 at 3:54 pm

    So artsy and stunning!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Http://xplorenollywood.blogspot.com August 2, 2014 at 9:11 pm

    We need a hot album dear!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Berry Dakara August 3, 2014 at 12:46 pm

    I think the pictures are pretty

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Jhennique August 4, 2014 at 11:13 am

    different strokes for different folks. some likeit hot, some like it cold…….i love the pics tho but why did they photoshop all her stretchmarks away? let us see you in all ur glory gurl!!!!!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • sum1special August 4, 2014 at 3:39 pm

    She looks nice but this risque pregnant pictures stars do, what is the essence? Cant they just enjoy their pregnancy in private?

    Love this! 20 Reply
