Christina Aguilera’s Seriously Risque Maternity Shoot

Christina Aguilera who is expecting her second child, and her first with fiance Matt Rutler strips down for an ultra sexy photo shoot for V Magazine
“As a woman, I’m proud to embrace my body through all stages of life, staying fearless and confident in surrendering to the unknowns the future has in store,” the 33-year-old The Voice host told the magazine.
Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith for V Magazine
Before her there was Demi Moore and after her there will be plenty more no big deal!
DESPERATION!!! Take a year off and make a good pop album like back to basics or stripped
Babe why d hating? Cant you just admire and shift?
I tire o! The pictures are beautiful plus she’s still hot and in good shape. That is all that matters here.
There’s nothing more beautiful than a pregnant woman
Still don’t get the these naked shoots…seriously women put some clothes on!
What is all THIS?
Let’s be real, there is no good reason for a mother to be to expose herself for all the world to see in this manner. Call a spade, a spade.
Christina nice shoot
Dis is nonsense
I ND my mom like Christina and Whitney.2 of our favorite artists strong vocalist. Love “What don’t kill you makes you stronger”,.. singing. Oh and Pink 2.
christina has always been a “notice me” person, so i’m not shocked.
Beautiful!! It reminds me those days when I was a young bride, married and a college student.. Married now for 26 years and have produced beautiful children. I wish all the women in the world to experience motherhood to even my younger sister who is trying so hard to get pregnant after 4 years of marriage. Stay blessed Christina and safe delivery..
But this is BEAUTIFUL.
So artsy and stunning!
We need a hot album dear!
I think the pictures are pretty
different strokes for different folks. some likeit hot, some like it cold…….i love the pics tho but why did they photoshop all her stretchmarks away? let us see you in all ur glory gurl!!!!!
She looks nice but this risque pregnant pictures stars do, what is the essence? Cant they just enjoy their pregnancy in private?