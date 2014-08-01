Christina Aguilera’s Seriously Risque Maternity Shoot



Holy Moly!

Christina Aguilera who is expecting her second child, and her first with fiance Matt Rutler strips down for an ultra sexy photo shoot for V Magazine

“As a woman, I’m proud to embrace my body through all stages of life, staying fearless and confident in surrendering to the unknowns the future has in store,” the 33-year-old The Voice host told the magazine.

Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith for V Magazine