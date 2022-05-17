Connect with us

New Video: J'Dess feat. The Cavemen, Waje, Selebobo, Chigurl, Zoro & Loud Urban Choir - Chi Efo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

After dropping her phenomenal debut extended play, “Ada”, “The Voice” star J’Dess moves with the visual for the remix of “Chi Efo”. Featuring music megastars – the vocal powerhouse Waje, comic, music, and media darling, Chigurl, the sensational highlife duo, The Cavemen, with melodic rapper, Zoro, Selebobo, and the remarkable Loud Urban Choir.

“Chi Efo” is an uplifting song of hope written by the singer at her lowest point and recorded in the heat of the pandemic. The song earned J’Dess her first Headies nomination for “Best Female Vocal Performance” in 2021.

The video directed by Pink for Pinkline Films features J’Dess styled in urban chic outfits, rocking a traditional African-inspired hair-do on a post-apocalyptic set armed with her guest features. Waje, Chigurl, and Selebobo belting out heartfelt verses, Zoro rapping to a new dawn, Benjamin of the Cavemen singing with an electrifying falsetto, backed up by the incredible voices of the Loud Urban Choir.

Fated to uplift, watch the music video below:

