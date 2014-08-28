It’s a Family Affair! Cousins go Head-to-Head for the Winning Prize on “Star the Winner Is”!

The quest for the mouth-watering grand prize of Star lager sponsored TV game show “Star The Winner Is” got more exciting when two contestants who interestingly are cousins, went head to head in a duel battle for the brightest voice during the weekend.

Contestants, Jahtell Ilem and Blessing Ogainyo both equally astounding singers put all family interests aside and went up against each other in the fiercest duel round of the night. Blessing however surrendered after she witnessed the vocal prowess Jahtell commanded, walking away with 100,000 Naira.

Plus sized beauty, Jahtell, turned out the clear choice of the 101 jury members in that round and subsequently for the episode making it through to the semifinal round after beating another opponent Daniel Buba in the final round of the night.

With a breath-taking rendition of a BoyzIImen classic, “I’ll make love to you” and an outstanding delivery of Jenifer Hudson’s “I’m changing“, Jahtell won the hearts of the audience, viewers at home and most certainly, the almighty 101 jury members on the show.

Daniel who was a strong contender delivered remarkable performances like Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” after which he however made a smart choice to walk away with 400,000 Naira offered by host, Uti Nwachukwu in the final round, leaving Jahtell to move on when he lost confidence in his performance.

Gabriel Udogu, Josephine Onyejebose and Ese Amadasun also sang their hearts out to the delight of the audience and jury members but not as impressive as Jahtell Ilem who undoubtedly deserved to wear the winner’s crown for the night.

Jahtell joins Philip, Brenda, Happiness, Rhema and Naomi in the battle for 10 million Naira and a brand new car in the semi final round.

