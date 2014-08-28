BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It’s a Family Affair! Cousins go Head-to-Head for the Winning Prize on “Star the Winner Is”!

28.08.2014 at By 2 Comments

Star the Winner Is - August2014019

The quest for the mouth-watering grand prize of Star lager sponsored TV game show “Star The Winner Is” got more exciting when two contestants who interestingly are cousins, went head to head in a duel battle for the brightest voice during the weekend.

Contestants, Jahtell Ilem and Blessing Ogainyo both equally astounding singers put all family interests aside and went up against each other in the fiercest duel round of the night. Blessing however surrendered after she witnessed the vocal prowess Jahtell commanded, walking away with 100,000 Naira.

Star the Winner Is - August2014002

Blessing Ogainyo

Star the Winner Is - August2014008

Jahtell Ilem

Star the Winner Is - August2014015 Star the Winner Is - August2014003 Star the Winner Is - August2014013

Plus sized beauty, Jahtell, turned out the clear choice of the 101 jury members in that round and subsequently for the episode making it through to the semifinal round after beating another opponent Daniel Buba in the final round of the night.

With a breath-taking rendition of a BoyzIImen classic, “I’ll make love to you” and an outstanding delivery of Jenifer Hudson’s “I’m changing“, Jahtell won the hearts of the audience, viewers at home and most certainly, the almighty 101 jury members on the show.

Daniel who was a strong contender delivered remarkable performances like Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” after which he however made a smart choice to walk away with 400,000 Naira offered by host, Uti Nwachukwu in the final round, leaving Jahtell to move on when he lost confidence in his performance.

Star the Winner Is - August2014005

Daniel Buba, Uti Nwachukwu & Josephine Onyejebose

Star the Winner Is - August2014018 Star the Winner Is - August2014004 Star the Winner Is - August2014006 Star the Winner Is - August2014007 Star the Winner Is - August2014017

Gabriel Udogu, Josephine Onyejebose and Ese Amadasun also sang their hearts out to the delight of the audience and jury members but not as impressive as Jahtell Ilem who undoubtedly deserved to wear the winner’s crown for the night.

Jahtell joins Philip, Brenda, Happiness, Rhema and Naomi in the battle for 10 million Naira and a brand new car in the semi final round.

Star the Winner Is - August2014009

Ese Amadusun Imuetiyan

Star the Winner Is - August2014010

Gabriel Udogu

Star the Winner Is - August2014011 Star the Winner Is - August2014016 Star the Winner Is - August2014012 Star the Winner Is - August2014001

Watch jighlights of Jahtell’s breath-taking performances.

Visit www.starthewinneris for information on airing times and follow #StarTheWinnerIs on social media.

www.bellanaija.com is an official online partners of Star The Winner Is TV game show.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Bellanaija is a Media Partner with Star the Winner Is

2 Comments on It’s a Family Affair! Cousins go Head-to-Head for the Winning Prize on “Star the Winner Is”!
  • missy J August 28, 2014 at 2:07 pm

    Hmmm seems like only some particular set of people can sing in Nigeria cause I see same face in all these reality music competitions

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Uche August 28, 2014 at 4:05 pm

    Uti is doing a fine job!!!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija