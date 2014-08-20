Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Producer Son Celebrates His 16th in SA

The Ekeinde clan is still live in South Africa.
Today, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde‘s first son M.J. Ekeinde is 16.
The young music producer popularly called Captain E was all smiles as he posed for a photo op with his superstar mum as well as dad Matthew Ekeinde and 3 siblings, Princess, Meraiah and Michael Ekeinde.
Santa came early for the teen as he got a remote control helicopter which he couldn’t help but share on social media
His doting mum Omosexy had nothing but sweet words for her son, “May your talent take you before kings. We love you dearly. Happy sweet #16 . With love Mimi, dad, mickyboy, moi and princess”, she said.
Photo Credit: Instagram
Congrats to Him..
aww, her kids are growing. i still can’t imagine omotola was married at the same age her daughter is (though omotola always looked and seemed much older than her age). i don’t even think she can believe it.
This boy that did not pass JAMB. LOL
Wetin concern you!
Ah!!! Now thats just mean.
A good example of being a celeb & still have a stable family life.
dis Ur second daughter na mercy Johnson photocopy o API birthday bro
The lies you tell! Omotola’s kids are beautiful.
Wats omotola feeding her kids wif. Dey re older dan deir age. As big as he looks he’s jst 16? Indomie generation.
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
What a beautiful family! Happy birthday CaptainE ! Lol, since you can’t fly a real plane yet at least now you can fly your helicopter. Wow they are just unique and beautiful thus family, totally inspiring.
Well put into consideration that both parents are tall and nicely built, neither is skinny if you know what i mean.
Captain E, may your birthday be filled with many happy hours and your life with many happy birthdays. Happy birthday!!!
Lovely family.
HBD, dear.
She has got beautiful kids..proud of this family.
Wonderful Awesome family
i love you sister