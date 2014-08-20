Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Producer Son Celebrates His 16th in SA



The Ekeinde clan is still live in South Africa.

Today, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde‘s first son M.J. Ekeinde is 16.

The young music producer popularly called Captain E was all smiles as he posed for a photo op with his superstar mum as well as dad Matthew Ekeinde and 3 siblings, Princess, Meraiah and Michael Ekeinde.

Santa came early for the teen as he got a remote control helicopter which he couldn’t help but share on social media

His doting mum Omosexy had nothing but sweet words for her son, “May your talent take you before kings. We love you dearly. Happy sweet #16 . With love Mimi, dad, mickyboy, moi and princess”, she said.

Photo Credit: Instagram