Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Producer Son Celebrates His 16th in SA

20.08.2014 at By 17 Comments

The Ekeinde clan is still live in South Africa.

Today, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde‘s first son M.J. Ekeinde is 16.

The young music producer popularly called Captain E was all smiles as he posed for a photo op with his superstar mum as well as dad Matthew Ekeinde and 3 siblings, Princess, Meraiah and Michael Ekeinde.

Santa came early for the teen as he got a remote control helicopter which he couldn’t help but share on social media

His doting mum Omosexy had nothing but sweet words for her son, “May your talent take you before kings. We love you dearly. Happy sweet #16 . With love Mimi, dad, mickyboy, moi and princess”, she said.

Photo Credit: Instagram

17 Comments on Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Producer Son Celebrates His 16th in SA
  • Gistyinka Blog August 20, 2014 at 7:30 pm

    Congrats to Him..

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • nene August 20, 2014 at 7:51 pm

    aww, her kids are growing. i still can’t imagine omotola was married at the same age her daughter is (though omotola always looked and seemed much older than her age). i don’t even think she can believe it.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • bruno August 20, 2014 at 7:52 pm

    This boy that did not pass JAMB. LOL

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • sunza August 21, 2014 at 10:21 am

      Wetin concern you!

      Love this! 6
    • Igbeyinadun August 21, 2014 at 12:06 pm

      Ah!!! Now thats just mean.

      Love this! 2
  • Vanessa August 20, 2014 at 8:04 pm

    A good example of being a celeb & still have a stable family life.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Rosee August 20, 2014 at 9:01 pm

    dis Ur second daughter na mercy Johnson photocopy o API birthday bro

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Leah August 20, 2014 at 10:19 pm

      The lies you tell! Omotola’s kids are beautiful.

      Love this! 4
  • Onah Olivia August 20, 2014 at 10:00 pm

    Wats omotola feeding her kids wif. Dey re older dan deir age. As big as he looks he’s jst 16? Indomie generation.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ August 20, 2014 at 10:10 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Mehn, the dude is too big for thaat age. He looks 18 to me…..
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Bukki August 21, 2014 at 7:36 am

    What a beautiful family! Happy birthday CaptainE ! Lol, since you can’t fly a real plane yet at least now you can fly your helicopter. Wow they are just unique and beautiful thus family, totally inspiring.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Fume August 21, 2014 at 8:34 am

    Well put into consideration that both parents are tall and nicely built, neither is skinny if you know what i mean.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • +Rare Gem+ August 21, 2014 at 9:38 am

    Captain E, may your birthday be filled with many happy hours and your life with many happy birthdays. Happy birthday!!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • NNENNE August 21, 2014 at 2:13 pm

    Lovely family.
    HBD, dear.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • sum1special August 21, 2014 at 4:37 pm

    She has got beautiful kids..proud of this family.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • My New Craves are GidiUp and Windeck AMShowcase series August 22, 2014 at 9:24 am

    Wonderful Awesome family

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • olivera August 22, 2014 at 12:17 pm

    i love you sister

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

