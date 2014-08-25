U.K-Based Mom Kills 3 Year Old Son & Hides Him in Suitcase

A U.K-based mother killed her 3-year-old son and then hid his corpse in a suitcase. She was then sentenced to 11 years in jail.
The woman, Rosdeep Adekoya, reportedly beat her son, Mikaeel Kular repeatedly two days before he died, according to Mirror.
When she discovered her son laying lifeless on the floor of their Edinburgh home, she wrapped him up in a duvet cover, put him in a suitcase, and drove for many miles to find a place to hide the body. She then hid it behind her her sister’s house in Woodland.
Adekoya then reported her son missing to police authorities. In response, authorities conducted a rigorous 2-day search operation.
During investigations, it was discovered that she had inflicted fatal injuries on her son because she was angry at him for not feeling very well after a trip to Nando’s restaurant.
An autopsy revealed the cause of his death to be “blunt force abdominal trauma.” Kularis said to have sustained over 40 separate injuries on his body.
Investigations also revealed that Adekoya’s most recent internet searches before her son’s death were: “I find it hard to love my son”, “Why am I so aggressive with my son” and “Get rid of bruises”.
The 34-year-old mom was initially charged with murder; however, the charge was reduced to “culpable homicide,” which she is serving 11 years for.
***
Does the punishment fit the crime?
Nigerian, yoruba,and possibly Christian (I’m not surprised at all)you straight people make me sick somethings When have you heard or seen a gay parent who killed their child. Straight people well done eh.
Bruno, this has nothing to do with being straight or gay. It can sometimes be very difficult to take care of a child especially for someone with temperament issues. However, this does not excuse her from what she has done or gives her the right to kill the poor child.
But since you claim its a straight-person issue, gay people, especially men, have also been known to sexually abuse kids, which is also traumatizing for anyone. So please, stop pointing fingers and talking like a retarded ignoramus.
Abeg now…which kind fool be this one. Read the post first before you make some irrelevant ish.
@ Bruno, you continue to display your stupidity on Bella Naija. How insensitive and foolish can you be? A little child was killed by a most likely deeply disturbed or pschyzophrenic mother and you make it about being gay or straight, tribe and Nigeria. This could have happened anywhere infact this happens every where, you are just as sick as this woman because you are delusional and living in denial. If Nigerians and blacks and christians and straight people make you sick please desist from visiting Nigerian blogs especially this one cos I’m sure you sicken a whole lot of people. You’vemade so much noise about all this SO I have to ask Does your family know how demented you are or are you guilty of your accusation : PRETENCE.
except if she has had history of mental illness or depression then punishment does not fit the crime……a mother will not naturally just do this to her own child…….she looks like a junkie besides….so so sad
Clear case of Borderline Personality Disorder!
hmm…its hard to make excuses for cruelty 🙁 am uncertain what punishment would measure to murder of ones child/spouse/sibling/friend/stranger …
those women in jail will show her pepper! child abusers (physical or sexual) are not looked upon favorable on the prison food chain, most of those women in prison would give anything to be with their children and so when they see a person like this who willfully kills their child, they pounce on them like fresh meat. She will rue the day she got pregnant no to talk of the day she beat that baby.
Mom killed her child, oh my God that is depression
This article made me cry and I doubt it’s PMS. Image how much abuse this poor child suffered everyday before she took his life. Imagine how it feels being slapped let alone being beaten to death and this child looks no older than 5 years old. What hurts me even more is that this lady is the one that was supposed to protect and love him, The one he’s supposed to run and cry to.
Feel sorry for the whole family and may the little boy rest in peace. She had other children and i was of the impression that she was estranged from their father. She knew she had a problem and should have spoken to counseling or her doctor regarding not having a good relationship with her son. Judgements like unnatural etc are unhelpful and inhibit others with various problems from seeking help.
The woman’s name sounds like from the western part of Nigeria
Women have been known to adopt a man’s last name after a marriage ceremony has been concluded.
She is not Nigerian! She is British of Indian ancestry but was formerly married to a Nigerian man and father of her first three children. But he separated from her when he got tired of her ‘clubbing and reckless lifestyle’.
She remarried Zahid Saheed Kular (father of the dead child) who also left her for her ways. She had Mikaeel and his twin sister with Zahid.
You may want to read this article:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2705413/Mother-admits-punching-three-year-old-son-death-putting-body-suitcase-hiding-bush-sparking-massive-manhunt.html
Beats me why she still uses ‘Adekoya’ as her last name but please she is not Nigerian!!!
I’ve followed this case since it was first reported. I felt really bad when his body was discovered and worse when it was revealed that the mother was responsible for his death. For a mother with four other kids to hit her 3-year old so hard out of anger, means there are other underlying issues. She was known to the Social Services in Edinburgh so clearly she needed help at some point. I wish she had resolved her issues.
To all of us parents and carers of little kids, let’s learn to be patient with them. Kids can make us go crazy, but let’s remember they are just kids. They are trying to make sense of their world and will make mistakes. When you feel yourself taking out your aggression on them, please get help asap. What may be a little slap or kick to you, might be fatal to a kid.
May the little boy find rest in the bosom of his Maker, amen.
To Wisest Duchess, she was married to a Nigerian with whom she had her first three kids. After that relationship failed, she got involved with another man, with whom she had a set of twins. The 3-year old is one of them, the other is a girl.
She must have serious grudges with the father of the baby or the circumstances that led to the child’s birth. Aside mental problems and drugs, these are issues that cause mother’s inhumanity to child. Poor child. RIP.
You are so on the money about that. Wow.
look at that cute likkle pumpkin of a boy aweee…she looks indian or Pakistani and possibly married to a naija guy…anyway sooo sad 🙁 poor boy I can’t imagine the amount of pain *sigh*
smh 🙁
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
She should be locked for life…..
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Why kill the innocent boy?Why not give him up for adoption?That’s so cruel…
The picture of the little boy smiling is heartbreaking. What a dear innocent soul. What could a child like that have done to his own mum to incite her hatred and violence? Many women I know ŵould give anything just to have one cherub to call their own. Did this woman feel she had enough enough numbers so she could dispense with one out of 5?
In my humble opinion, 11years isn’t enough time to serve for this crime. She should serve the extent of the years she stole from her son.
HEW POOR POOR BOY. SO SO SAD…….
Nah……a life sentence would have sufficed.
If Your Partner Was Cheating On You, Would You Want To Know? Click my name to read more and share your thoughts
The punishment fits the crime. Last night somebody in my neighbourhood was terrorizing his children, they were all screaming like madness, I wished there was some police I could call.
At some level, shit like that is simply a reflection of the mental state of the parent – and don’t tell me about tradition – a lot of the stuff that goes on around here is abuse, and a lot of parents are going crazy (for different reasons – economic and social hardship, marital stress) and the cowards take it out on children. There should be a way to stop them.
Lord have mercy…..!!
11year jail term??? only??? she should be killed in same manner period!
I hated myslef the day i hit my nephews mouth and discovered he had cut his tong as a result of that, he bleed so much and i cried like som1 just died.. sometimes you dont want to hurt dis kids but u get crazy nd b4 u know it, something bad happens, i believe she needs help cus no woman will go tru the pain of childbirth nd kill dat same child, RIP lil one
How dump are many who come to all these blogs and post comments …are y’all illiterates or so ignorant u cant you tell from her name Rosdeep that she’s indian on Pakistani,..then you also hv her picture and that of the son and still blind to see…May God deliver Nigerians from blocked ears and blind eyes to see and hear the truth, this story aside.
Bruno Bruno again. Seeking relevance even on an issue which is extremely touching. Keep ur homosexual ideology to urself and take note that as you point one finger on others, four are pointing back at you.
I have Borderline Personality Disorder and sadly have to agree with your comment. Whilst I am not a person who has taken out their Borderline rage out on another person, I still recognise it. I read about her compulsive eating and suicide attempts at the end of the relationship that I realised this is extremely indicative of BPD. Also I believe Fiona Anderson had BPD. The reason I have commented is because I care very much and want to drag the reality of BPD out of the closet. For the next child’s sake. BPD has been hidden from public view, the term bunny boiler is now in common parlance yet nobody knows it is a real disorder that can destroy people. We can be lovely and when we are the loveliness is real (not like the fake mask of a psycho). That said when love turns to hate we can be a nightmare. People are becoming aware and starting to demonize people with BPD. This is not fair as we will often risk ourselves like Princess Diana walking through a mine field to save people. Though when a borderline lacks empathy and has rage filled mood swings the results can be lethal.