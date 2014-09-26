Native & Vogue Port Harcourt Fashion Week : Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s Glamorous Collection Showcase

The 2014 Native & Vogue Port Harcourt Fashion Week held last week at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers state; and the Designers came out to play!
From South Africa to Nigeria, from experienced to emerging, African fashion designers and musical talents came out to the fashion event with their latest collections. Musicians like Kcee, Chidinma & TuFace Idibia and more also hit the stage to sings hits jams.
Of course it wouldn’t be a fashion week without celeb appearances on the catwalk. Stars like Tanzanian model Milen Magese; Nigeria’s Eku Edewor, Uti Nwachukwu, Bryan Okwara, Alex Ekubo, Melvin Oduah and more rocked runway pieces for various designers.
For the next couple of days we will be highlighting some of our favourite showcases from the week including AD by Agbani Darego, Kosibah, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Ade Bakare and more.
Ejiro Amos Tafiri
We especially love EAT’s collection. Why? Because it took us in a time capsule from old Hollywood glam to modern glam with its eccentric aesthetics, chic turbans, feminine silhouettes and detailed embellishments. We loved every piece and can’t wait to read your comments. Check it out.
Photo Credit: Simon Deiner/SDR Photography
Very stylish and wearable pieces, nice.
I love it all.
Mother of the bride. I can’t see young,hip girls rocking any of these clothes. May be someone older like omotola #shade.
I guess ur young hip girls are looking for slutty look, right? good luck to you all, if thats ur definition of fashion and style
@ Bruno it’s amazing you think of omotola only it’s not a shade because I immediately thought of her too and Bianca ojukwu! This in my opinion shows omotola has stylishly and consistently carved a niche for herself in our minds as timeless elegance. I love love this collection. Classy stylish women like Mariam babangida days. Love it.
Ejido common! U can do better. Uv done better outfits than this. Reason I love your work. But this ddnt quite wow me
Lovely outfits all in all but money is the problem……
Wow really stylish and regal. Yes I see tall and elegant ladies in this like Omotola , Ene maya and maybe Agbani darego.
bruno you are evidently blind smh!!!
I love and appreciate african fashion and my nigerian designers, good job with this collection, you have to appreciate that a lot of effort went into this,and I’m in love with the head pieces. The cape dress with the print,the placement and the design (which im guessing she thought to be a show stopper piece), I’ve seen on a lot of runways and even on project runway. Call me an enthusiast but I’m always sold on seeing something new on the runway.
Who be Ejido, abeg?
Wow! Wow! Wow! Really beautiful and regal pieces you got here! Me likey!
i like …i like
EAT,u go girl!!!Keep on making nice clothing.I see bits and pieces of LDA’s aesthetic in this collection tho!
I can see myself rocking all the maxis, if I know where to get them
Ejiro can never fall my hand
Isio is so beautiful.
Nice collection. Its a good outing for this designer surely! love the trendy colors and patterns and the fabrics she used especially the lace and silk. Well done! It was a good show for most of the designers; I loved the designs by Kosibah and Zizi Cardow. I just wanted everything Zizi was showing! Yomi Casual was really out there with his simple cuts and designs and the creativity in Revamp’s and Luiz De Laja’s collections was just refreshing.