Native & Vogue Port Harcourt Fashion Week : Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s Glamorous Collection Showcase

The 2014 Native & Vogue Port Harcourt Fashion Week held last week at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers state; and the Designers came out to play!

From South Africa to Nigeria, from experienced to emerging, African fashion designers and musical talents came out to the fashion event with their latest collections. Musicians like Kcee, Chidinma & TuFace Idibia and more also hit the stage to sings hits jams.

Of course it wouldn’t be a fashion week without celeb appearances on the catwalk. Stars like Tanzanian model Milen Magese; Nigeria’s Eku Edewor, Uti Nwachukwu, Bryan Okwara, Alex Ekubo, Melvin Oduah and more rocked runway pieces for various designers.

For the next couple of days we will be highlighting some of our favourite showcases from the week including AD by Agbani Darego, Kosibah, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Ade Bakare and more.

Ejiro Amos Tafiri

We especially love EAT’s collection. Why? Because it took us in a time capsule from old Hollywood glam to modern glam with its eccentric aesthetics, chic turbans, feminine silhouettes and detailed embellishments. We loved every piece and can’t wait to read your comments. Check it out.

Photo Credit: Simon Deiner/SDR Photography