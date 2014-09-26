BellaNaija

Native & Vogue Port Harcourt Fashion Week : Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s Glamorous Collection Showcase

Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (20)

The 2014 Native & Vogue Port Harcourt Fashion Week held last week at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers state; and the Designers came out to play!

From South Africa to Nigeria, from experienced to emerging, African fashion designers and musical talents came out to the fashion event with their latest collections. Musicians like Kcee, Chidinma & TuFace Idibia and more also hit the stage to sings hits jams.

Of course it wouldn’t be a fashion week without celeb appearances on the catwalk. Stars like Tanzanian model Milen Magese; Nigeria’s Eku Edewor, Uti Nwachukwu, Bryan Okwara, Alex Ekubo, Melvin Oduah and more rocked runway pieces for various designers.

For the next couple of days we will be highlighting some of our favourite showcases from the week including AD by Agbani Darego, Kosibah, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Ade Bakare and more.

Ejiro Amos Tafiri
We especially love EAT’s collection. Why? Because it took us in a time capsule from old Hollywood glam to modern glam with its eccentric aesthetics, chic turbans, feminine silhouettes and detailed embellishments. We loved every piece and can’t wait to read your comments. Check it out.

Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (2) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (3) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (4) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (5) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (6) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (7) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014009 Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (8) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (10) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (12) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (13) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (11) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (14) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (15) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (18) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (16) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014 (17) Ejiro Amos Tafiri Showcase Port Harcourt Fashion Week 2014 - Bellanaija - September2014019

Photo Credit: Simon Deiner/SDR Photography

 

18 Comments on Native & Vogue Port Harcourt Fashion Week : Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s Glamorous Collection Showcase
  • Libgirl September 26, 2014 at 7:42 pm

    Very stylish and wearable pieces, nice.

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • deb September 26, 2014 at 7:59 pm

    I love it all.

    Love this! 94 Reply
  • bruno September 26, 2014 at 8:24 pm

    Mother of the bride. I can’t see young,hip girls rocking any of these clothes. May be someone older like omotola #shade.

    Love this! 95 Reply
    • lala September 27, 2014 at 5:06 pm

      I guess ur young hip girls are looking for slutty look, right? good luck to you all, if thats ur definition of fashion and style

      Love this! 105
    • Sefinatu September 27, 2014 at 7:01 pm

      @ Bruno it’s amazing you think of omotola only it’s not a shade because I immediately thought of her too and Bianca ojukwu! This in my opinion shows omotola has stylishly and consistently carved a niche for herself in our minds as timeless elegance. I love love this collection. Classy stylish women like Mariam babangida days. Love it.

      Love this! 109
  • Lusyre September 26, 2014 at 10:26 pm

    Ejido common! U can do better. Uv done better outfits than this. Reason I love your work. But this ddnt quite wow me

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ September 26, 2014 at 10:32 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Lovely outfits all in all but money is the problem……
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 80 Reply
  • Yemisi September 26, 2014 at 10:55 pm

    Wow really stylish and regal. Yes I see tall and elegant ladies in this like Omotola , Ene maya and maybe Agbani darego.

    Love this! 126 Reply
  • onyi September 27, 2014 at 5:24 am

    bruno you are evidently blind smh!!!

    Love this! 104 Reply
  • BlueEyed September 27, 2014 at 10:50 am

    I love and appreciate african fashion and my nigerian designers, good job with this collection, you have to appreciate that a lot of effort went into this,and I’m in love with the head pieces. The cape dress with the print,the placement and the design (which im guessing she thought to be a show stopper piece), I’ve seen on a lot of runways and even on project runway. Call me an enthusiast but I’m always sold on seeing something new on the runway.

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • Simplyjane September 27, 2014 at 10:57 am

    Who be Ejido, abeg?

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • NitaBrownSugah September 27, 2014 at 1:06 pm

    Wow! Wow! Wow! Really beautiful and regal pieces you got here! Me likey!

    Love this! 74 Reply
  • Akpo ‘Diddie Uyeh September 27, 2014 at 1:57 pm

    i like …i like

    Love this! 69 Reply
  • Mercy September 27, 2014 at 3:23 pm

    EAT,u go girl!!!Keep on making nice clothing.I see bits and pieces of LDA’s aesthetic in this collection tho!

    Love this! 75 Reply
  • hummm September 27, 2014 at 5:07 pm

    I can see myself rocking all the maxis, if I know where to get them

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • .com September 27, 2014 at 8:21 pm

    Ejiro can never fall my hand

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • sum1special September 29, 2014 at 9:28 am

    Isio is so beautiful.

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • stylebymolekor.com September 29, 2014 at 9:33 am

    Nice collection. Its a good outing for this designer surely! love the trendy colors and patterns and the fabrics she used especially the lace and silk. Well done! It was a good show for most of the designers; I loved the designs by Kosibah and Zizi Cardow. I just wanted everything Zizi was showing! Yomi Casual was really out there with his simple cuts and designs and the creativity in Revamp’s and Luiz De Laja’s collections was just refreshing.

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • Post a comment

