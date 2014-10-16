New Video: Yemi Alade – Kissing

Effyzzie Music Group presents the official music video of Yemi Alade‘s hit single “Kissing” lifted off her acclaimed debut album “King Of Queens“.
The video of the Fliptyce produced romantic smash was shot in London and directed by Sesan. Yemi Alade interprets the musical number with a dramatic and narrative visual about love through the ages.
Watch & enjoy!
perfect! weldone yemi alade………ur music is unique
Jamming!
Always creative & on point…nice one!
I didnt understand the story.
Their love started from when they were kids till they became teenagers and then adults and even though they fight sometimes they stay in love seen as they get engaged….i though it was pretty clear
Really enjoyed that!
Well done Yemi 🙂
I can imagine a collabo between Omawumi and Yemi Alade…. #Great
I like the story line and the fact that she dumped the dude that cheated
Warning ladies dont start claiming the duration of the relationship as an excuse to stay with or marry a cheat.
Love it. Kip it dropping Gal!
wow….. Sesan don finish work for this video, plus your lovely voice tho…
Very well done yemi. You are definitely running on your own lane and keep improving in your unique style. Kudos. You are like the rebirth of onyeka onwenu. Keep it coming.
I love Yemi Alade and her vibrant videos. can’t wait to watch it
Lovely video, I was smiling watching the video. Very colorful and cute.
She looks like she is having a ball
Great job. She just got a new fan!
Am not a big fan of that track and i dont have the megabyte to waste on that video….
nice video yemi a lade . sedan killed it fliptyce on the beat
Nice one Yemi….your a breath of fresh air in female side of the music industry….at this rate your going to take over at the top….meanwhiles money good o…see how you don chop up for this video… Gym time calling…lol…
She seems to be the best in the industry. So consistent
Really? Don’t want to sound negative but whatever. 2 songs out of only God knows, and you proclaim she’s consistent? Nigerians, na our way sha… Let me just pim mouth, I no get strength abeg! Notwithstanding, the video is good, nice concept.
She’s consistent in quality and not quantity.
Every time I see her videos, she looks so happy and in her element. Among the female entertainers she’s really creating her own identity. Most of the female artists the same to me vocally and physically. She stands out from the crowd. I have seen just 3 of her videos and I am really impressed. And I love how there’s always a touch of Ankara fabric in all her videos. I hope she continues like this and doesn’t try to copy anyone just to fit in. People relate to Omawumi because she’s real and not forneh-ing because she spent a month in the US.
@Funsho…Errr,..the chap who cheated on her and the one who proposed are two different people so that remark about ladies using that to justify a cheater doesn’t sit right. Besides, women are becoming more clear eyed these days I would like to think! The song is a lovely spin off of the a long forgotten rhyme..nice one