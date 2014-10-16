BellaNaija

New Video: Yemi Alade – Kissing

16.10.2014 at By 23 Comments

Kissing ScreenshotEffyzzie Music Group presents the official music video of Yemi Alade‘s hit single “Kissing” lifted off her acclaimed debut album “King Of Queens“.

The video of the Fliptyce produced romantic smash was shot in London and directed by SesanYemi Alade interprets the musical number with a dramatic and narrative visual about love through the ages.

Watch & enjoy!

23 Comments on New Video: Yemi Alade – Kissing
  • kenny October 16, 2014 at 4:51 pm

    perfect! weldone yemi alade………ur music is unique

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Ola October 16, 2014 at 5:00 pm

    Jamming!

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • jymco October 16, 2014 at 5:07 pm

    Always creative & on point…nice one!

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Jules October 16, 2014 at 5:39 pm

    I didnt understand the story.

    Love this! 45 Reply
    • Ferrari October 16, 2014 at 7:11 pm

      Their love started from when they were kids till they became teenagers and then adults and even though they fight sometimes they stay in love seen as they get engaged….i though it was pretty clear

      Love this! 90
  • Queen of Everything October 16, 2014 at 5:39 pm

    Really enjoyed that!
    Well done Yemi 🙂

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • O~Intuition! October 16, 2014 at 5:46 pm

    I can imagine a collabo between Omawumi and Yemi Alade…. #Great

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • Funsho October 16, 2014 at 5:50 pm

    I like the story line and the fact that she dumped the dude that cheated

    Warning ladies dont start claiming the duration of the relationship as an excuse to stay with or marry a cheat.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Emma October 16, 2014 at 5:50 pm

    Love it. Kip it dropping Gal!

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • 70mack October 16, 2014 at 5:53 pm

    wow….. Sesan don finish work for this video, plus your lovely voice tho…﻿

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • truth October 16, 2014 at 6:10 pm

    Very well done yemi. You are definitely running on your own lane and keep improving in your unique style. Kudos. You are like the rebirth of onyeka onwenu. Keep it coming.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • shuga dupri October 16, 2014 at 6:24 pm

    I love Yemi Alade and her vibrant videos. can’t wait to watch it

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Ella October 16, 2014 at 7:37 pm

    Lovely video, I was smiling watching the video. Very colorful and cute.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • jojo October 16, 2014 at 8:30 pm

    She looks like she is having a ball

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • busybee October 16, 2014 at 9:34 pm

    Great job. She just got a new fan!

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ October 16, 2014 at 10:29 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Am not a big fan of that track and i dont have the megabyte to waste on that video….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • dona October 16, 2014 at 10:41 pm

    nice video yemi a lade . sedan killed it fliptyce on the beat

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • dips October 17, 2014 at 12:11 am

    Nice one Yemi….your a breath of fresh air in female side of the music industry….at this rate your going to take over at the top….meanwhiles money good o…see how you don chop up for this video… Gym time calling…lol…

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • me2me October 17, 2014 at 12:48 am

    She seems to be the best in the industry. So consistent

    Love this! 40 Reply
    • Kachi October 17, 2014 at 10:34 am

      Really? Don’t want to sound negative but whatever. 2 songs out of only God knows, and you proclaim she’s consistent? Nigerians, na our way sha… Let me just pim mouth, I no get strength abeg! Notwithstanding, the video is good, nice concept.

      Love this! 236
    • Johnny October 17, 2014 at 12:39 pm

      She’s consistent in quality and not quantity.

      Love this! 45
  • Beeeee October 17, 2014 at 11:08 am

    Every time I see her videos, she looks so happy and in her element. Among the female entertainers she’s really creating her own identity. Most of the female artists the same to me vocally and physically. She stands out from the crowd. I have seen just 3 of her videos and I am really impressed. And I love how there’s always a touch of Ankara fabric in all her videos. I hope she continues like this and doesn’t try to copy anyone just to fit in. People relate to Omawumi because she’s real and not forneh-ing because she spent a month in the US.

    Love this! 88 Reply
  • Beamer October 17, 2014 at 12:03 pm

    @Funsho…Errr,..the chap who cheated on her and the one who proposed are two different people so that remark about ladies using that to justify a cheater doesn’t sit right. Besides, women are becoming more clear eyed these days I would like to think! The song is a lovely spin off of the a long forgotten rhyme..nice one

    Love this! 36 Reply
