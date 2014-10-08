BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Skuki’s 28th Birthday Club Night Out with Olamide, Seyi Shay, Bovi & More

08.10.2014 at By 14 Comments

unnamed (4)Peeshaun, one half of the music duo Skuki, celebrated his 28th birthday with a night of clubbing at Quilox in Victoria Island, Lagos.
Celeb friends Bovi, Olamide, Seyi Shay and more were there!
Check on it.
unnamed (1)unnamed (2)unnamed (3)unnamed (5)unnamed (6)unnamed (7)unnamed (8)

14 Comments on Skuki’s 28th Birthday Club Night Out with Olamide, Seyi Shay, Bovi & More
  • Rs October 8, 2014 at 12:47 pm

    Guy in red shirt… what’s up with his hair???? Not nice at all

    Love this! 60 Reply
    • KNOW MY NAME October 9, 2014 at 5:17 am

      MY GUY IS TRYNA BE NEYMAR NA…NAIJA VERSION!

      Love this! 39
  • FEEEZ October 8, 2014 at 2:04 pm

    @ Rs you are just too funny i swear…that is skuki,the birth day boy.

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Bimpe October 8, 2014 at 4:11 pm

    Happy birthday. Luxurious setting, and nice colorful photos

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • Annonymous October 8, 2014 at 4:23 pm

    Please Skuki isnt 28 biko since when! he is 32! the other skuki, vavavoom is 33!

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • seyiliberal October 8, 2014 at 4:44 pm

    nyc pix resolution

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Timi October 8, 2014 at 5:18 pm

    Hapi bd

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Loulou October 8, 2014 at 5:52 pm

    Bovi looks uncomfortable…..

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • jay October 8, 2014 at 5:52 pm

    I hear!!! 28, what is the correlation btw lying about ur age and being a good singer? Abeg!!! Plus what manner of hairstyle is he wearing?

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Colour Purple October 8, 2014 at 7:13 pm

    Bovi looks so confused!!! It’s too funny.

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • Immanuel October 9, 2014 at 12:26 am

    Mehn sheyi shay always lukin beautiful..I saw her @ julius aqwus crack ya ribs @ transcorp hilton abuja

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • mizzy October 9, 2014 at 11:16 am

    Bovi doesnt av to say nythng for me to laff, jst seeing dt pics reli jst cracked me up… lmao

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • chiii November 5, 2014 at 5:01 pm

    The very talented Seyishay

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • hussaini January 13, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    skuki happy 28 brithda

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija