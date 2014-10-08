Skuki’s 28th Birthday Club Night Out with Olamide, Seyi Shay, Bovi & More

Peeshaun, one half of the music duo Skuki, celebrated his 28th birthday with a night of clubbing at Quilox in Victoria Island, Lagos.
Celeb friends Bovi, Olamide, Seyi Shay and more were there!
Check on it.
Guy in red shirt… what’s up with his hair???? Not nice at all
MY GUY IS TRYNA BE NEYMAR NA…NAIJA VERSION!
@ Rs you are just too funny i swear…that is skuki,the birth day boy.
Happy birthday. Luxurious setting, and nice colorful photos
Please Skuki isnt 28 biko since when! he is 32! the other skuki, vavavoom is 33!
nyc pix resolution
Hapi bd
Bovi looks uncomfortable…..
I hear!!! 28, what is the correlation btw lying about ur age and being a good singer? Abeg!!! Plus what manner of hairstyle is he wearing?
Bovi looks so confused!!! It’s too funny.
Mehn sheyi shay always lukin beautiful..I saw her @ julius aqwus crack ya ribs @ transcorp hilton abuja
Bovi doesnt av to say nythng for me to laff, jst seeing dt pics reli jst cracked me up… lmao
The very talented Seyishay
skuki happy 28 brithda