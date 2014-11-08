Why Does Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Wear the Same T-Shirt Every day?

Why does Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg, who is one of the world’s richest men, wear the same gray-coloured style of t-shirt every single day?

The answer was revealed by Zuckerberg himself, during a recent Facebook Q & A session, The Telegraph reports.

He revealed that for him, wondering what to wear every morning or what to eat breakfast would be a waste of valuable time that he could be using to look after the world’s largest social network.

Revealing that he owns multiple versions of the same T-shirt, he said:

“I really want to clear my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community.

I’m in this really lucky position where I get to wake up every day and help serve more than 1bn people, and I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life, so that way I can dedicate all of my energy towards just building the best products and services.”

Deep.

Photo Credit: Alexander Sandvoss/Dreamstime.com