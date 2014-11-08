BellaNaija

Why Does Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Wear the Same T-Shirt Every day?

Why does Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg, who is one of the world’s richest men, wear the same gray-coloured style of t-shirt every single day?

The answer was revealed by Zuckerberg himself, during a recent Facebook Q & A session, The Telegraph reports.

He revealed that for him, wondering what to wear every morning or what to eat breakfast would be a waste of valuable time that he could be using to look after the world’s largest social network.

Revealing that he owns multiple versions of the same T-shirt, he said:

“I really want to clear my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community.

I’m in this really lucky position where I get to wake up every day and help serve more than 1bn people, and I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life, so that way I can dedicate all of my energy towards just building the best products and services.”

Deep.

62 Comments on Why Does Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Wear the Same T-Shirt Every day?
  Author Unknown November 8, 2014 at 8:25 pm

    Simple! If an average man said that, they’ll say it’s because he can’t afford more clothes.

    Love this! 103
  bruno November 8, 2014 at 8:46 pm

    He doesn’t need to show of cause he knows what he has, aparts from his billions he also has the most important thing which is a functioning creative brain.
    Chika ike,tontoh dike, dbanj davido, wiz kid, toke etc that like to show off unnecessarily, common iphone, they will post on instagram,u better take note.

    Love this! 339
    dss November 9, 2014 at 11:16 am

      when did you see d’banj posting an iphone on instagram

      Love this! 32
    alviscali November 11, 2014 at 10:01 am

      oh ctfu…..everyone is different……he is NOT the richest man in the world and there are several people running huge cooperation’s who still take time to dress and eat breakfast…………..I am sure he has other distractions that are equally petty and materialistic…he should find a seat ….go fetch the seat for him Bruno and take one for yourself

      Love this! 33
    NAms November 11, 2014 at 3:56 pm

      hailllllllllllllllllllllllllllll o gbammmm our celebrities should go take several sits

      Love this! 29
  tony November 8, 2014 at 8:46 pm

    makes a lot of sense… imagine how much time you spend figuring out what to wear.. imagine how much that air head Kim Kardashian spends.. Multiply that by 365 days…

    Love this! 208
    Author Unknown November 8, 2014 at 11:29 pm

      I disagree with you on your Kim K comparison since what she wears is tied to her trade, and how she makes money. Like Zuckerberg needs time for Facebook, Kim has to have time for aesthetics. That’s how the $$$ roll in.

      Love this! 184
    tony November 9, 2014 at 2:09 pm

      true… i really just used jimmy as an example…. we all have the ‘kim’ in us

      Love this! 32
    alviscali November 11, 2014 at 10:03 am

      another equally stupid comment….Kim Kardashian takes all that time and is still richer than you and ur entire generation…….just because someone is successful in one aspect of their life doesn’t mean the hold the blueprint for living life….Join Bruno and find a seat…hater!!!!!!!!!!!

      Love this! 28
    NAms November 11, 2014 at 3:58 pm

      looool

      Love this! 29
  carphy November 8, 2014 at 8:47 pm

    Mstchhewwwwwww…he isn’t serious.

    Love this! 78
    Iris November 8, 2014 at 9:19 pm

      But he’s rich as Croesus and one of the biggest names in the world. I’d say he’s a bit serious. Just a tad. Oh he’s also the reason you probably own a Facebook account to put up your pictures when you’ve decided what to wear.

      Love this! 273
    babyface November 11, 2014 at 12:21 am

      Don’t forget instagram too, he bought that! 🙂

      Love this! 28
    Busarni November 8, 2014 at 9:55 pm

      How will you take him serious? You are an olodo na,,,,

      Love this! 101
    Surely November 9, 2014 at 4:51 am

      thank u! he should’nt eat too now. Or even cut his hair or shouldn’t have married his gf. Ode, just because you’re rich and lack sense in any other way but useless Facebook doesn’t mean u should refer to it as silly or frivolous. as if Bill Gates & Warren Buffet don’t change their clothes. The guy has social problems and all you are so impressed because he’s rich. Stupid goats.

      Love this! 89
    Anonymous November 9, 2014 at 10:44 am

      Surely,
      Your comment has to be the most irrational comment I’ve ever read here. And your unnecessary insults, it shows the kind of person you are.

      Love this! 188
    alviscali November 11, 2014 at 10:05 am

      exactly……………..\

      Love this! 30
    Mr Gbajumo November 9, 2014 at 2:28 pm

      And you that is serious, who are you in the global economy?

      Love this! 62
  babajide November 8, 2014 at 8:56 pm

    really really deep

    Love this! 45
  beht why??? November 8, 2014 at 9:01 pm

    beht why isnt he serious. im sure carphy youone of those people who………. u know i know you too well carphy so i understand my mumurism here…. just take note from him. no one is saying you shouldnt dress well but the unnecessary madness and competition about what to wear shouldnt control your life example runzzz babe…

    Love this! 65
    carphy November 9, 2014 at 9:44 pm

      Hi

      Love this! 28
    alviscali November 11, 2014 at 10:07 am

      mind your own business…………………is it your business if someone decides to be in a dressing competition with another??does it put food on your table??since u know her why don’t u send a text instead of writing it out here….ONE seat coming up for u in the back…#gurlbye

      Love this! 29
  beht why??? November 8, 2014 at 9:02 pm

    to be honest this bruno guy makes sense oh!!! @bruno!!

    Love this! 45
  bdjd November 8, 2014 at 9:04 pm

    not a good enough excuse..i beg change clot jor… abi BO no dey do this one?

    Love this! 41
  ATL's finest November 8, 2014 at 9:04 pm

    He’s brain does the show off not his shirt!!! He’s not the only one who wears the same shirt all the time. Simon Cowell is a perfect example of wearing this same shirt but we all know he’s worth millions..

    Love this! 89
  beht why??? November 8, 2014 at 9:08 pm

    your mumurism carphy….

    Love this! 46
    i no send November 9, 2014 at 4:35 pm

      @ bet why? ur really hilarious..i use “mumurism ” a lot too….lol..People Calm down ..He doesn’t use literally the same t shirt everyday he has like a 100 but same style and colour…so he’s not wearing a smelly one jus the same style and colour ..

      Love this! 47
  Ndubuisi November 8, 2014 at 9:18 pm

    Because his very rich. majority of U.S billionaires all behave the same way the dress very regular and use old cellphones like 2005 motorola. but cross them the will end your life with there money.

    Love this! 69
  Beli November 8, 2014 at 9:30 pm

    It’s a lie jur!! That’s the secret to his wealth

    Love this! 45
    olu November 8, 2014 at 10:48 pm

      Typical Nigerian mentality

      Love this! 90
  VOR November 8, 2014 at 9:37 pm

    My kind of guy and not surprise that he values time management. If it is those nouveau rich Nigas, they will waste valuable time everyday picking and wearing those ugly bedazzle attires /acessories that are time consuming.

    Love this! 63
  Motun November 8, 2014 at 9:40 pm

    Hm…I wonder what his reason is for buying his wife a *cheap* engagement ring. #lessismore

    Love this! 46
    benny November 9, 2014 at 2:20 am

      10000USD ring is not cheap please. It was what the woman wanted. It is not extravagant but it is not cheap. Hian!

      Love this! 49
    alviscali November 11, 2014 at 10:09 am

      yes it is cheap………..with all his saving the world philosophy, he should have spent more……..he is just a cheapskate …..abegggii

      Love this! 27
  hammed November 8, 2014 at 10:07 pm

    If only he could give me that job to do for him

    Love this! 46
  Samora November 8, 2014 at 10:40 pm

    Deep, no doubt! but if that was what any of our own rich men do, na we go first talk say na blood money, most especially if d colours are black, red or white. lols

    Love this! 42
  Doxa November 8, 2014 at 11:29 pm

    Please come and employ me to be your wardrobe manager and nutritionist o, I will do it for stipend.
    This just shows how focused the guy is.
    #Notimetowaste

    Love this! 36
  fresh boy 95 November 8, 2014 at 11:57 pm

    I don’t know,cant he still wear another colour…abi the headache of 1bn people is worrying him,i don’t know…bye

    Love this! 55
  zee November 9, 2014 at 12:18 am

    What an intelligent decision! He set his priorities right nd he’s ok by it…. If that’s what most of them do, that’s y their country is better. Time is d only thing tht cannot be recycled.

    Love this! 49
    alviscali November 11, 2014 at 10:11 am

      taking time to dress and choose clothes doesn’t take anything from your priorities………………..wearing that same shirt everyday made u this rich, why are u not rich…oga find a seat with the other zombies just jumping on the bandwagon

      Love this! 25
  Uju November 9, 2014 at 12:20 am

    Same thing Obama said…hmmm

    Love this! 47
    Idomagirl November 9, 2014 at 4:32 am

      Yeah…I was going to say this.

      Love this! 30
  Mother November 9, 2014 at 12:45 am

    Good explanation. I suspect part of it may be the autism/Aspergers’ preference for sameness, even in dressing. My child would probably do the same if I allowed it.

    Love this! 96
    Idomagirl November 9, 2014 at 4:33 am

      Didn’t know he had that…

      Love this! 28
    Tosin November 10, 2014 at 10:44 am

      so allow it 🙂

      Love this! 39
    Mother November 14, 2014 at 5:46 am

      LOL. No, my dear. I won’t allow it. Mba.

      But seriously, the rigidity that comes with autism may seem trivial in some aspects but if you allow it, it can seep into every area of their lives and limit their ability to function in a world where most of us have to adapt to different situations. Maybe when my child becomes greater than Zuckerberg (I claim and receive it in Jesus’ name :)), then he can wear raincoat and slippers to work everyday if that’s what he likes. For now, we won’t allow social awkwardness because he has high IQ.

      Love this! 28
  Truth November 9, 2014 at 1:16 am

    Zukerberg’s skin is enough testimony of his wealth and wellness. Sensible guy no useless tatoos, clean and fresh like dawn. He is still able to keep his head together despite his wealth, no baby mamas everywhere and still married same girl he started with who also is working. No wonder we have a lot of yesterday stars here who like a flash in the pan fade away too soon! Simplicity is the thing!

    Love this! 106
  benny November 9, 2014 at 2:24 am

    He has nothing to prove to anyone. Im pretty sure we all knew this. It is a joke on the materialistic system. Turn up to speak with Tom Ford wearing men in ur grey tee… why? Cos u can! This one even try sef. Steve Jobs’ jeans been de get hole. I loved him for that.

    Love this! 76
  Ann1 November 9, 2014 at 2:32 am

    Who cares, he’s rich!!

    Love this! 64
  Just me November 9, 2014 at 5:59 am

    Simplicity. He doesn’t have to wear the most expensive things to get noticed, his work speaks for him.
    Nigerian artist and rich people should take note.

    Love this! 61
    alviscali November 11, 2014 at 10:24 am

      nobody is taking note of anything…everyone’s business is different and as suck should dress accordingly….would u save your money in a bank if u saw the manager wearing an old, torn shirt……don’t be narrow minded…it works for him, its not the standard. Sit down

      Love this! 28
  www.zidoraconsults.com November 9, 2014 at 6:12 am

    I also think he falls somewhere on the autism scale,most genius(geniuses??) Do,u don’t accquire billions in your 20s by being normal bro!

    Love this! 38
  Carliforniabawlar November 9, 2014 at 8:46 am

    My pops was the this way….he would buy 5 of an exact tshirt at a go, same color and all, one for each day of the week…lol. And if i’d be honest, i also have tendencies to do the same thing…i could wear the same clothes everyday if you allowed me….it cuts out the bs. But trust my mama to whoop that tendency out of me, she would yell that it was bad enough to have a husband like that but she wasn’t going to raise a girl who wears the same cloths everyday, lol. Same for my hair….since leaving it in braids for too long has killed it, i’ve now gone ahead to shave it. Some things that take my time like hair and clothes honestly do seem frivolous…but that doesn’t make it the golden rule sha….to each his own. It might even be some sort of OCD sef, seeing as the littlelest of things seem to clutter my mind….. i have my entire wardrobe on the floor every single morning just trying to decide what to wear….sometimes it makes me think i have something thats been left undiagnosed….hehehe.

    Love this! 35
  Bruness November 9, 2014 at 8:57 am

    Bruno you finished talk here. #word#

    Love this! 32
  www.africanstorytellers.blogspot.com November 9, 2014 at 10:30 am

    africanstorytellers.blogspot.com says thus;
    I feel you, Zuck. I rarely find time to even eat these days as I work assiduously to build my online brand. Some of these wannabes can never understand us….

    Keep the ball rolling, brother.

    Love this! 30
  Bre November 9, 2014 at 10:40 am

    The message is “not wasting valuable time on things that aren’t important to you”.. For him, that’s everyday clothing style. I can relate, I’m a naturally beautiful female (ha! I said it) and I don’t like wearing make up at all, unless on occasions…. There you have it…

    Love this! 35
  boss November 9, 2014 at 5:04 pm

    e dey pain some people that with all there makeup and expensive cloths not to mention the things some do to keep up there fake lifes..they cant even achieve anything of worth to the world..keep up the good work zuckerberg no mind all those empty heads

    Love this! 30
  Waleti November 10, 2014 at 6:34 am

    Programmers do not have time for all those fashion of a thing

    Love this! 31
  jhennique November 10, 2014 at 10:37 am

    what you people dont understand is that despite all your jobless rants this guy is stinking rich and ur opinion of how many shirts he wears or doesnt wear is not going to change that. he is living HIS life and his wife likes him like that so pls put your over reactive brains on hold and stop swallowing panadol for his headache. Wetin u wan use am do sef if he has 1 million shirts? and for all u know he coule actually have like a 100 pieces of that same shirt.

    Live your life well, it is not what u wear or dont wear that people shud know u for but for how much value you contributed to humanity.

    Love this! 41
    jhennique November 10, 2014 at 10:38 am

      u see toke makinwa u say she is fake, you see mark zuckerberg you say he is stupis. what do you people even want in life? Im tired!

      Love this! 26
  Tosin November 10, 2014 at 10:43 am

    My folks keep buying me more clothes. It complicates life lol, I agree.

    Love this! 27
  Luchi November 10, 2014 at 1:08 pm

    Amazing,reading this article just made my day.So inspiring…

    Love this! 36
