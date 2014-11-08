Why Does Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Wear the Same T-Shirt Every day?

Why does Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg, who is one of the world’s richest men, wear the same gray-coloured style of t-shirt every single day?
The answer was revealed by Zuckerberg himself, during a recent Facebook Q & A session, The Telegraph reports.
He revealed that for him, wondering what to wear every morning or what to eat breakfast would be a waste of valuable time that he could be using to look after the world’s largest social network.
Revealing that he owns multiple versions of the same T-shirt, he said:
“I really want to clear my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community.
I’m in this really lucky position where I get to wake up every day and help serve more than 1bn people, and I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life, so that way I can dedicate all of my energy towards just building the best products and services.”
Deep.
Photo Credit: Alexander Sandvoss/Dreamstime.com
Simple! If an average man said that, they’ll say it’s because he can’t afford more clothes.
He doesn’t need to show of cause he knows what he has, aparts from his billions he also has the most important thing which is a functioning creative brain.
Chika ike,tontoh dike, dbanj davido, wiz kid, toke etc that like to show off unnecessarily, common iphone, they will post on instagram,u better take note.
when did you see d’banj posting an iphone on instagram
oh ctfu…..everyone is different……he is NOT the richest man in the world and there are several people running huge cooperation’s who still take time to dress and eat breakfast…………..I am sure he has other distractions that are equally petty and materialistic…he should find a seat ….go fetch the seat for him Bruno and take one for yourself
hailllllllllllllllllllllllllllll o gbammmm our celebrities should go take several sits
makes a lot of sense… imagine how much time you spend figuring out what to wear.. imagine how much that air head Kim Kardashian spends.. Multiply that by 365 days…
I disagree with you on your Kim K comparison since what she wears is tied to her trade, and how she makes money. Like Zuckerberg needs time for Facebook, Kim has to have time for aesthetics. That’s how the $$$ roll in.
true… i really just used jimmy as an example…. we all have the ‘kim’ in us
another equally stupid comment….Kim Kardashian takes all that time and is still richer than you and ur entire generation…….just because someone is successful in one aspect of their life doesn’t mean the hold the blueprint for living life….Join Bruno and find a seat…hater!!!!!!!!!!!
looool
Mstchhewwwwwww…he isn’t serious.
But he’s rich as Croesus and one of the biggest names in the world. I’d say he’s a bit serious. Just a tad. Oh he’s also the reason you probably own a Facebook account to put up your pictures when you’ve decided what to wear.
Don’t forget instagram too, he bought that! 🙂
How will you take him serious? You are an olodo na,,,,
thank u! he should’nt eat too now. Or even cut his hair or shouldn’t have married his gf. Ode, just because you’re rich and lack sense in any other way but useless Facebook doesn’t mean u should refer to it as silly or frivolous. as if Bill Gates & Warren Buffet don’t change their clothes. The guy has social problems and all you are so impressed because he’s rich. Stupid goats.
Surely,
Your comment has to be the most irrational comment I’ve ever read here. And your unnecessary insults, it shows the kind of person you are.
exactly……………..\
And you that is serious, who are you in the global economy?
really really deep
beht why isnt he serious. im sure carphy youone of those people who………. u know i know you too well carphy so i understand my mumurism here…. just take note from him. no one is saying you shouldnt dress well but the unnecessary madness and competition about what to wear shouldnt control your life example runzzz babe…
Hi
mind your own business…………………is it your business if someone decides to be in a dressing competition with another??does it put food on your table??since u know her why don’t u send a text instead of writing it out here….ONE seat coming up for u in the back…#gurlbye
to be honest this bruno guy makes sense oh!!! @bruno!!
not a good enough excuse..i beg change clot jor… abi BO no dey do this one?
He’s brain does the show off not his shirt!!! He’s not the only one who wears the same shirt all the time. Simon Cowell is a perfect example of wearing this same shirt but we all know he’s worth millions..
your mumurism carphy….
@ bet why? ur really hilarious..i use “mumurism ” a lot too….lol..People Calm down ..He doesn’t use literally the same t shirt everyday he has like a 100 but same style and colour…so he’s not wearing a smelly one jus the same style and colour ..
Because his very rich. majority of U.S billionaires all behave the same way the dress very regular and use old cellphones like 2005 motorola. but cross them the will end your life with there money.
It’s a lie jur!! That’s the secret to his wealth
Typical Nigerian mentality
My kind of guy and not surprise that he values time management. If it is those nouveau rich Nigas, they will waste valuable time everyday picking and wearing those ugly bedazzle attires /acessories that are time consuming.
Hm…I wonder what his reason is for buying his wife a *cheap* engagement ring. #lessismore
10000USD ring is not cheap please. It was what the woman wanted. It is not extravagant but it is not cheap. Hian!
yes it is cheap………..with all his saving the world philosophy, he should have spent more……..he is just a cheapskate …..abegggii
If only he could give me that job to do for him
Deep, no doubt! but if that was what any of our own rich men do, na we go first talk say na blood money, most especially if d colours are black, red or white. lols
Please come and employ me to be your wardrobe manager and nutritionist o, I will do it for stipend.
This just shows how focused the guy is.
#Notimetowaste
I don’t know,cant he still wear another colour…abi the headache of 1bn people is worrying him,i don’t know…bye
What an intelligent decision! He set his priorities right nd he’s ok by it…. If that’s what most of them do, that’s y their country is better. Time is d only thing tht cannot be recycled.
taking time to dress and choose clothes doesn’t take anything from your priorities………………..wearing that same shirt everyday made u this rich, why are u not rich…oga find a seat with the other zombies just jumping on the bandwagon
Same thing Obama said…hmmm
Yeah…I was going to say this.
Good explanation. I suspect part of it may be the autism/Aspergers’ preference for sameness, even in dressing. My child would probably do the same if I allowed it.
Didn’t know he had that…
so allow it 🙂
LOL. No, my dear. I won’t allow it. Mba.
But seriously, the rigidity that comes with autism may seem trivial in some aspects but if you allow it, it can seep into every area of their lives and limit their ability to function in a world where most of us have to adapt to different situations. Maybe when my child becomes greater than Zuckerberg (I claim and receive it in Jesus’ name :)), then he can wear raincoat and slippers to work everyday if that’s what he likes. For now, we won’t allow social awkwardness because he has high IQ.
Zukerberg’s skin is enough testimony of his wealth and wellness. Sensible guy no useless tatoos, clean and fresh like dawn. He is still able to keep his head together despite his wealth, no baby mamas everywhere and still married same girl he started with who also is working. No wonder we have a lot of yesterday stars here who like a flash in the pan fade away too soon! Simplicity is the thing!
He has nothing to prove to anyone. Im pretty sure we all knew this. It is a joke on the materialistic system. Turn up to speak with Tom Ford wearing men in ur grey tee… why? Cos u can! This one even try sef. Steve Jobs’ jeans been de get hole. I loved him for that.
Who cares, he’s rich!!
Simplicity. He doesn’t have to wear the most expensive things to get noticed, his work speaks for him.
Nigerian artist and rich people should take note.
nobody is taking note of anything…everyone’s business is different and as suck should dress accordingly….would u save your money in a bank if u saw the manager wearing an old, torn shirt……don’t be narrow minded…it works for him, its not the standard. Sit down
I also think he falls somewhere on the autism scale,most genius(geniuses??) Do,u don’t accquire billions in your 20s by being normal bro!
My pops was the this way….he would buy 5 of an exact tshirt at a go, same color and all, one for each day of the week…lol. And if i’d be honest, i also have tendencies to do the same thing…i could wear the same clothes everyday if you allowed me….it cuts out the bs. But trust my mama to whoop that tendency out of me, she would yell that it was bad enough to have a husband like that but she wasn’t going to raise a girl who wears the same cloths everyday, lol. Same for my hair….since leaving it in braids for too long has killed it, i’ve now gone ahead to shave it. Some things that take my time like hair and clothes honestly do seem frivolous…but that doesn’t make it the golden rule sha….to each his own. It might even be some sort of OCD sef, seeing as the littlelest of things seem to clutter my mind….. i have my entire wardrobe on the floor every single morning just trying to decide what to wear….sometimes it makes me think i have something thats been left undiagnosed….hehehe.
Bruno you finished talk here. #word#
africanstorytellers.blogspot.com says thus;
I feel you, Zuck. I rarely find time to even eat these days as I work assiduously to build my online brand. Some of these wannabes can never understand us….
Keep the ball rolling, brother.
The message is “not wasting valuable time on things that aren’t important to you”.. For him, that’s everyday clothing style. I can relate, I’m a naturally beautiful female (ha! I said it) and I don’t like wearing make up at all, unless on occasions…. There you have it…
e dey pain some people that with all there makeup and expensive cloths not to mention the things some do to keep up there fake lifes..they cant even achieve anything of worth to the world..keep up the good work zuckerberg no mind all those empty heads
Programmers do not have time for all those fashion of a thing
what you people dont understand is that despite all your jobless rants this guy is stinking rich and ur opinion of how many shirts he wears or doesnt wear is not going to change that. he is living HIS life and his wife likes him like that so pls put your over reactive brains on hold and stop swallowing panadol for his headache. Wetin u wan use am do sef if he has 1 million shirts? and for all u know he coule actually have like a 100 pieces of that same shirt.
Live your life well, it is not what u wear or dont wear that people shud know u for but for how much value you contributed to humanity.
u see toke makinwa u say she is fake, you see mark zuckerberg you say he is stupis. what do you people even want in life? Im tired!
My folks keep buying me more clothes. It complicates life lol, I agree.
Amazing,reading this article just made my day.So inspiring…