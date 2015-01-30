Comedienne Lepacious Bose Shares a Picture of Her Weight Loss Journey

Lepacious Bose is working hard at her weight loss routine.
The comedienne shared a picture on her Instagram page showing a pic-stitch of her progress so far.
She captioned the picture, “The long journey…Still a looong way to go but am loving it…… If you can’t see it hmmmmm you are on a long thing ooo.”
We like her trimmer look!
Nice one
Eniola Badmus hope you’re seeing this!
Lol. Oh the Shade
@ Yvonne,
STOP!
Much as I encourage healthy living, Eniola Badmus is not going to be that girl who hated her body so much that she took extreme measures to try to change it …..Who cried for hours over the fact she would never be thin…. Who was teased and tormented and hurt just for being who she was.
She and all other curvy ladies are so over that.Deal with it!
This is not a fitness blog. Bella Naija chooses to put people on this blog because they are unique, not perfect. If you have a negative opinion of anyone just keep it to yourself.
Everyone has a heavy load to carry in life. Don’t be someone who goes around adding to a person’s real problems by pointing out their inconsequential ones. There is a place for honesty among friends. But that place is not the comments section of a widely-read blog.
Eniola said she’s bold and beautiful kikikikikiki
and she is. she is bold confident and beautiful. do you think what people think about themselves matter yes it does, the way you treat yourself is the way people will treat you. love yourselves and you will be loved it is hard for people to love you if you don’t love yourself. Eniola badmus loves herself, she is confident and that is what i see her as beautiful. .
Well done!
I can see it…well done
My dear sis abeg try more…weldone oooo
lol
Keep it up, not easy but worth it
Good for her
Congrats Bose, u doing real good babe
Yes please. Thank you and well done
Greta work Bose…well done!
this is truly amazing! way to go
yes oo, I can see it well well and you look so good.keep it up dear you are almost there.
almost where?… lol
f- off. if you cant appreciate her hard work till now and encourage her to go further, f- right off. So unfortunate that it is a fellow woman tearing her down. idiot.
Bless her!! At least she is getting her “fat right” trying to shed some of it, unlike Eniola Bamus who wants us to get our “facts right” about her age. Very funny !!!!
My name is Abosede how can I help you today? Withdrawal or deposit?
Banker Teller things….Abi what else can fa black pants and top with name tag join sef….
smh at your very silly comment….
Stands up clapping!!! Bravo Lady B, Bravo!!!
Good job
Nice, Good job Lady!
well done!!!!!
Good job! I’m rooting for you and hope to see you reach your target weight!
Well done girl. This is a tough journey but you are well equipped. Add weight lighting to you regimen if you haven’t already . The results will be even more beautiful
Nice and well done
This may not be good for her bank balance though. I remember 99% of her jokes were centered on her weight. No she’ll have to find new (real) jokes. It’s now we’ll know if she’s a real comedian or a self abuser who simply cashed in on her disability.