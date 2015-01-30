BellaNaija

Comedienne Lepacious Bose Shares a Picture of Her Weight Loss Journey

Lepacious BoseLepacious Bose is working hard at her weight loss routine.

The comedienne shared a picture on her Instagram page showing a pic-stitch of her progress so far.

She captioned the picture, “The long journey…Still a looong way to go but am loving it…… If you can’t see it hmmmmm you are on a long thing ooo.”

We like her trimmer look!

28 Comments on Comedienne Lepacious Bose Shares a Picture of Her Weight Loss Journey
  • Yvonne January 30, 2015 at 9:52 am

    Nice one
    Eniola Badmus hope you’re seeing this!

    Love this! 143 Reply
    • BlueEyed January 30, 2015 at 10:15 am

      Lol. Oh the Shade

      Love this! 67
    • iyke January 30, 2015 at 1:07 pm

      @ Yvonne,
      STOP!
      Much as I encourage healthy living, Eniola Badmus is not going to be that girl who hated her body so much that she took extreme measures to try to change it …..Who cried for hours over the fact she would never be thin…. Who was teased and tormented and hurt just for being who she was.
      She and all other curvy ladies are so over that.Deal with it!
      This is not a fitness blog. Bella Naija chooses to put people on this blog because they are unique, not perfect. If you have a negative opinion of anyone just keep it to yourself.
      Everyone has a heavy load to carry in life. Don’t be someone who goes around adding to a person’s real problems by pointing out their inconsequential ones. There is a place for honesty among friends. But that place is not the comments section of a widely-read blog.

      Love this! 493
    • nwamaka January 30, 2015 at 3:44 pm

      Eniola said she’s bold and beautiful kikikikikiki

      Love this! 39
    • maria January 30, 2015 at 7:06 pm

      and she is. she is bold confident and beautiful. do you think what people think about themselves matter yes it does, the way you treat yourself is the way people will treat you. love yourselves and you will be loved it is hard for people to love you if you don’t love yourself. Eniola badmus loves herself, she is confident and that is what i see her as beautiful. .

      Love this! 138
  • debz January 30, 2015 at 10:10 am

    Well done!

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • faith January 30, 2015 at 10:22 am

    I can see it…well done

    Love this! 71 Reply
  • Vikkie January 30, 2015 at 10:38 am

    My dear sis abeg try more…weldone oooo

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • oy January 30, 2015 at 10:50 am

    lol

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Tachy January 30, 2015 at 11:27 am

    Keep it up, not easy but worth it

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • kimmy January 30, 2015 at 11:48 am

    Good for her

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • deeza January 30, 2015 at 11:58 am

    Congrats Bose, u doing real good babe

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • Fre January 30, 2015 at 12:01 pm

    Yes please. Thank you and well done

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Aderonke says #Bring BackOurGirls# January 30, 2015 at 12:03 pm

    Greta work Bose…well done!

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • juanita January 30, 2015 at 12:36 pm

    this is truly amazing! way to go

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • DORYS January 30, 2015 at 12:48 pm

    yes oo, I can see it well well and you look so good.keep it up dear you are almost there.

    Love this! 40 Reply
    • Ada January 30, 2015 at 1:48 pm

      almost where?… lol

      Love this! 47
    • Dontbesilly January 30, 2015 at 3:08 pm

      f- off. if you cant appreciate her hard work till now and encourage her to go further, f- right off. So unfortunate that it is a fellow woman tearing her down. idiot.

      Love this! 134
  • ks January 30, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    Bless her!! At least she is getting her “fat right” trying to shed some of it, unlike Eniola Bamus who wants us to get our “facts right” about her age. Very funny !!!!

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • Carliforniabawlar January 30, 2015 at 4:41 pm

    My name is Abosede how can I help you today? Withdrawal or deposit?

    Banker Teller things….Abi what else can fa black pants and top with name tag join sef….

    Love this! 35 Reply
    • ada nnewi January 30, 2015 at 10:01 pm

      smh at your very silly comment….

      Love this! 34
  • imose January 30, 2015 at 6:23 pm

    Stands up clapping!!! Bravo Lady B, Bravo!!!

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Chinco January 30, 2015 at 7:53 pm

    Good job

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • bbz January 30, 2015 at 9:30 pm

    Nice, Good job Lady!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • ada nnewi January 30, 2015 at 10:01 pm

    well done!!!!!

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Fizz January 30, 2015 at 11:01 pm

    Good job! I’m rooting for you and hope to see you reach your target weight!

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • jojo January 31, 2015 at 12:55 am

    Well done girl. This is a tough journey but you are well equipped. Add weight lighting to you regimen if you haven’t already . The results will be even more beautiful

    Nice and well done

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Oyadefu October 8, 2015 at 10:23 am

    This may not be good for her bank balance though. I remember 99% of her jokes were centered on her weight. No she’ll have to find new (real) jokes. It’s now we’ll know if she’s a real comedian or a self abuser who simply cashed in on her disability.

    Love this! 0 Reply
