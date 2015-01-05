BellaNaija

Nse Ikpe Etim, Waje, Damilola Adegbite, OC Ukeje, Gideon Okeke & others Star in ‘Heavens Hell’ | Watch Trailer

05.01.2015 at By 12 Comments

heaven'shell posterOne of the movies to watch out for this year is ‘Heavens Hell’.

The movie features talented actors like Nse Ikpe Etim, Bimbo Akintola, Damilola Adegbite, OC Ukeje, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Chet Anekwe, Kalu Ikeagwu, Femi Jacobs, Gideon Okeke, Treasure Obasi, Bimbo Manuel, Wole Coker, Waje, and Sarah Majekodumi.

Written by Tenyin Ikpe Etim, Uyai Ikpe Etim and Katung Musa Aduwak, the movie is a psychological drama set in Lagos that tells the story of two housewives and best friends; the loquacious and miserable Alice Henshaw, the pleasant and compliant Tsola Aliu and their husbands, the affluent and kind Edward Henshaw and the egotistical and brilliant Jeff Aliu, whose lives are held together by rock-solid friendship and unwavering love, yet laced by betrayal, deceit and a lurking darkness.

The movie is directed by Katung Musa Aduwak and produced by Katung Musa Aduwak & Tenyin Ikpe Etim.

Check out the trailer:

12 Comments on Nse Ikpe Etim, Waje, Damilola Adegbite, OC Ukeje, Gideon Okeke & others Star in ‘Heavens Hell’ | Watch Trailer
  • Ada Nnewi January 5, 2015 at 10:42 am

    It looks very interesting!!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Busarni January 5, 2015 at 10:43 am

    Hmm; Nse, bimbo akintola and bimbo Manuel; seasoned actors. clap ! clap !

    Love this! 26 Reply
    • Idomagirl January 6, 2015 at 3:40 pm

      and Kalu Ikeagwu! my ovaries are excited to see him!

      Love this! 23
  • Beamer January 5, 2015 at 12:06 pm

    Nigerians really need to get a handle on how to make compelling trailers…really…..

    Love this! 144 Reply
  • damsel January 5, 2015 at 12:33 pm

    Good actors,nice trailer.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Eileen January 5, 2015 at 12:38 pm

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • i no send January 5, 2015 at 2:05 pm

    the reason i will watch this is because these crop 0f actors have a good command of english so my ears won’t hurt ..clap clap

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • oj January 5, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    now, I’m curious. trailer me likey

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • seun January 5, 2015 at 5:23 pm

    NSE and BIMBO!! Lobatan!

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Bam Bam January 5, 2015 at 5:27 pm

    The movie should be interesting… Nse and O.C is there. The trailer tho…..Not catchy @ all.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Tosin January 5, 2015 at 6:46 pm

    Let me say something negative first: I almost didn’t click because I’m an Nse-Ikpe Etim hater lol. She was in one God-awful film called Mr and Mrs. that basically had a stupid woman being mistreated by her little mumu husband just because she was married to the idiot, and I couldn’t understand if the character was a complete imbecile or what. Let me be honest tho’, people were cheering for the movie, even there in the theater (you know how the e-center Yaba crowd roll), to them it was realistic, it was some girl-power. And of course, I shouldn’t take out my anger on the actress, who’s just portraying something that ppl are saying actually happens, but hey. My heart just couldn’t take the mistreatment of a so-called educated woman joo.

    This film is going to be good, I think, because who spends more than a few weeks working on a Nollywood film? The background music (Jesse Jagz + Femi Kuti) was released in 2013 as I recall, specifically for the film, so it’s been in the works for years? May be worth watching just for that.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • NR January 7, 2015 at 12:09 am

    Really excited that finally it is getting a release!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

