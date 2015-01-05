Nse Ikpe Etim, Waje, Damilola Adegbite, OC Ukeje, Gideon Okeke & others Star in ‘Heavens Hell’ | Watch Trailer

One of the movies to watch out for this year is ‘Heavens Hell’.

The movie features talented actors like Nse Ikpe Etim, Bimbo Akintola, Damilola Adegbite, OC Ukeje, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Chet Anekwe, Kalu Ikeagwu, Femi Jacobs, Gideon Okeke, Treasure Obasi, Bimbo Manuel, Wole Coker, Waje, and Sarah Majekodumi.

Written by Tenyin Ikpe Etim, Uyai Ikpe Etim and Katung Musa Aduwak, the movie is a psychological drama set in Lagos that tells the story of two housewives and best friends; the loquacious and miserable Alice Henshaw, the pleasant and compliant Tsola Aliu and their husbands, the affluent and kind Edward Henshaw and the egotistical and brilliant Jeff Aliu, whose lives are held together by rock-solid friendship and unwavering love, yet laced by betrayal, deceit and a lurking darkness.

The movie is directed by Katung Musa Aduwak and produced by Katung Musa Aduwak & Tenyin Ikpe Etim.

Check out the trailer: