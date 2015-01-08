Second Deadly Shooting Rocks Paris Barely 24 Hours After Magazine Attack

Barely 24 hours after the tragic terror attack on the offices of French satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, a second deadly shooting has occurred.



Two men armed with assault rifles shot at a policewoman and a street cleaner after their car was involved in an accident.

The officer was shot, and subsequently died from her injuries, The Independent reports. One of the gunmen was arrested, and the other is said to have fled.

According to reports, the street cleaner was also shot and critically wounded while trying to disarm one of the gunmen.

Police authorities are currently searching for the assailant who absconded, as well as the other two gunmen from yesterday’s attack.

