Second Deadly Shooting Rocks Paris Barely 24 Hours After Magazine Attack

08.01.2015

Barely 24 hours after the tragic terror attack on the offices of French satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, a second deadly shooting has occurred.

Two men armed with assault rifles shot at a policewoman and a street cleaner after their car was involved in an accident.

The officer was shot, and subsequently died from her injuries, The Independent reports. One of the gunmen was arrested, and the other is said to have fled.

According to reports, the street cleaner was also shot and critically wounded while trying to disarm one of the gunmen.

Police authorities are currently searching for the assailant who absconded, as well as the other two gunmen from yesterday’s attack.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Aurelien Meunier

6 Comments
  • Favour January 8, 2015 at 5:35 pm

    Nawa . All in one week?. Seems like these criminals were waiting for who to strike first. May God be with them over there

    Reply
  • Nigerianschoolgirl January 8, 2015 at 6:07 pm

    And be with us over here.

    Reply
  • me2me January 8, 2015 at 7:52 pm

    You mean all in 24hours. Na wa o. People just think violence and oppression is the only way.

    Reply
  • naijaInfo January 8, 2015 at 8:10 pm

    Things are really getting out of hands, the security agency should step up

    Reply
  • Tbaby January 8, 2015 at 9:40 pm

    Kai, these wicked extremist have turned the world into a jungle, but why???????????SMH.

    Reply
  • @edDREAMZ January 8, 2015 at 10:26 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    This is just painfull… May the soul of the dead RIP…
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Reply
